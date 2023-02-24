Home Arts and Entertainment Photos and 12 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel
Arts and Entertainment

Photos and 12 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

by newinzurich
0 comment

Photos and 12 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

All Photos by Geoff Pegler 

Photos of Basel Fasnacht 2023

If you’ve seen the Morgestraich photos and of the Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal you might also be interested in seeing some photos of the actual Basel Fasnacht too.

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

So here are some which photographer Geoff Pegler captured as he went to this most popular Swiss Spring event.

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

And further down this article we have also collated 12 Fun Facts about Basel Fasnacht that you might not know!

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

You will notice plenty of grotesque masques and colourful costumes in the parade and in Basel there are many fifes and drums, a bit like in the military tattoos.

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

In fact there is lots of colour and noise (and confetti!) wherever you walk in Basel during Fasnacht!

Photos and 10 Fun Fact About Fasnacht in Basel

12 Fun Facts About Basel Fasnacht

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

 

  • Basel Fasnacht is the biggest Fasnacht celebration in the whole of Switzerland
  • It is known that Basel Fasnacht was in existence as far back as 1376!
  • Since 2017 is has also been included on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
  • Carnival was suppressed in Basel during the Reformation and the current version is a 19th century revival
  • It takes place over 72 hours and the three days are known as “Die drey scheenschte Dääg
  • Basel Fasnacht is in fact the only Protestant carnival in the world
  • The carnival begins at 4 AM or “Morgestraich” on the Monday after Ash Wednesday and all the lights in the city are turned off and there is procession of drummers, fifers and coloured lanterns
  • Unlike many carnival, Basel celebrates its carnival during Lent !
  • You should buy a badge or “Blagette” to support the event as you watch the Cortege or big parade with marching bands, Guggemusik and lots of crazy costumes.
  • The Children’s parade or Kinderfasnacht always takes place on the Tuesday
  • In the evenings during Fasnacht the drummer band walk through the alleyways or “Gässle” playing.
  • There is a display of all the Morgestraich lanterns are placed on display at Münsterplatz.

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos and 10 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

We hope you like the photos and if you haven’t been to Basel Fasnacht, hopefully this has inspire you to visit !

Basel Fasnacht 2023

Where: Basel

When: 27th February – 1st March 2023

Website: Visit the official Basler Fasnacht website here.

All Photos by Geoff Pegler 

*** Articles You May Like ***

The Famous Early Morning Tradition of Morgestraich in Basel

Chienbäse: The Liestal Fire Parade 2023 – A Basel Fasnacht Tradition

Fasnacht in Switzerland for 2023 – Don’t Miss These Great Carnivals

****************************

 

 

 

 

You may also like

TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in...

The Famous Early Morning Tradition of Morgestraich in...

A Fashion Cruise on the Rhine on the...

New Exhibition Zurich: “The Mystery of Banksy –...

What’s On In Zurich Beginning of February 2023

Top Places To Visit On A Trip to...

Fasnacht in Switzerland for 2023 – Don’t Miss...

Enlightment – Immersive Light Show at St. Jakob Church...

Klimts Kuss Immersive Art At Lichthalle MAAG Zurich

What’s On In Zurich End of January 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security