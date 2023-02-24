Photos and 12 Fun Facts About Fasnacht in Basel

Photos of Basel Fasnacht 2023

If you’ve seen the Morgestraich photos and of the Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal you might also be interested in seeing some photos of the actual Basel Fasnacht too.

So here are some which photographer Geoff Pegler captured as he went to this most popular Swiss Spring event.

And further down this article we have also collated 12 Fun Facts about Basel Fasnacht that you might not know!

You will notice plenty of grotesque masques and colourful costumes in the parade and in Basel there are many fifes and drums, a bit like in the military tattoos.

In fact there is lots of colour and noise (and confetti!) wherever you walk in Basel during Fasnacht!

12 Fun Facts About Basel Fasnacht

Basel Fasnacht is the biggest Fasnacht celebration in the whole of Switzerland

It is known that Basel Fasnacht was in existence as far back as 1376!

Since 2017 is has also been included on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Carnival was suppressed in Basel during the Reformation and the current version is a 19th century revival

It takes place over 72 hours and the three days are known as “Die drey scheenschte Dääg

Basel Fasnacht is in fact the only Protestant carnival in the world

The carnival begins at 4 AM or “Morgestraich” on the Monday after Ash Wednesday and all the lights in the city are turned off and there is procession of drummers, fifers and coloured lanterns

on the Monday after Ash Wednesday and all the lights in the city are turned off and there is procession of drummers, fifers and coloured lanterns Unlike many carnival, Basel celebrates its carnival during Lent !

You should buy a badge or “Blagette” to support the event as you watch the Cortege or big parade with marching bands, Guggemusik and lots of crazy costumes.

The Children’s parade or Kinderfasnacht always takes place on the Tuesday

In the evenings during Fasnacht the drummer band walk through the alleyways or “Gässle” playing.

There is a display of all the Morgestraich lanterns are placed on display at Münsterplatz.

We hope you like the photos and if you haven’t been to Basel Fasnacht, hopefully this has inspire you to visit !

Basel Fasnacht 2023

Where: Basel

When: 27th February – 1st March 2023

Website: Visit the official Basler Fasnacht website here.

