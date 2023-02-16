Home Exhibitions and Events Slow Food Market Zurich 2023 at Halle 550 Zurich
Slow Food Market Zurich 2023 at Halle 550 Zurich

Slow Food Market Zurich Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th March 2023

Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th March 2023

The Slow Food Market Zurich is taking place once again from Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th March 2023. Don’t miss this top event for foodies as Zurich turns into the biggest Slow Food centre in Switzerland for the weekend. Delicious food, wine tastings, demonstrations, live cooking and farmers and food artisans from all over Switzerland and beyond.

The event is a culinary tour around the world. It is aimed at conscious consumers who are interested in good quality, tasty food and wine.  Moreover, quality food where you know its source. Here you are able to talk to many of the producers who can tell you all about their products, their recipes and their traditions.

Almost every type of food is covered from local meats, cheeses and truffles to traditional cakes and biscuits, chocolate, olive oils and vinegars and plenty more besides.  Many wine producers will be there too explaining all about their wines and giving you the opportunity to taste too.

Slow Food producers from abroad – (all with the same principals of quality food with regional ingredients) will also be present. No food with any additives will be accepted at the market and all products have to meet the Slow Food’s approval criteria before being admitted to the event.

The Slow Food Movement

Slow Food was founded by Carlo Petrini in 1986 and is now an international movement. It aims are to preserve local, traditional and regional cuisine and to encourage good farming practices and the growing of food whose provenance is assured. This event celebrates food which has not been “processed”!

Slow Food Market Zurich and Food Zurich

The Slow Food Market Zurich is just one of many markets organized or supported by Slow Food. The Slow Food Markt Zürich is a cooperation between Convivia Zürich Stadt and Zürcher Oberland. In addition, the Slow Food Market also takes place as a 1 day event as par of Food Zurich and is organized by Slow Food Switzerland.

The Slow Food Market takes place at Halle 550 on the same days as the CREAFAIR and your tickets allows you access to both events.

Slow Food Market Zurich 2023

Opening Hours:

Friday 3rd March 2023 / 11am  – 8pm

Saturday 4th March 2023 / 10am – 6pm

Sunday 5th March 2023 / 10am – 6pm

Address:

Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zürich-Oerlikon

Slow Food Market Tickets:

Adults CHF 19 (online a day in advance CHF 15). Children under 16 are FREE.

There are also childcare facilities available at Halle 550 for children aged 3 to 7.

If you’re a member of the Slow Food movement your tickets are free and if you purchase your tickets online in advance you can get a reduced price.

Slow Food Ticket Also Valid For CREAFAIR at Halle 550

Please note that your Slow Food ticket also allows you access to the CREAFAIR creativity, art and DIY fair which is running at Halle 550 at the same time.

See all the Ticket Information here.

For more information visit the Slow Food Market website here (in German ) 

You can also read our article and see photos of  a previous Slow Food Markt here.

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our Home Page or our What’s On Page and for regular updates subscribe to the blog.

