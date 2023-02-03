The Annual Tulip Festival

in Morges Switzerland (Free)

1 APRIL to 14 MAY 2023

Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland 1st April to 14th May 2023

You don’t have to go to Holland to see great tulips, as there is a fabulous Tulip Festival which takes place each year in Morges, in the French speaking part of Switzerland.

Known as the “Fête de la Tulipe” it was founded in 1971 and takes place in the Parc de l’Indépendance in Morges. What’s even better, is that it is FREE!

More than 50 Years of the Morges Tulip Festival

The Morges Tulip Festival marked its 50th anniversary in 2021 and continues to be a very popular event for people to visit not just from Switzerland but from all over the world. The theme for 2023 is “Stars”.

120,000 Tulips, Daffoldils and Hyacinths

Morges has a wonderful location, situated directly on Lake Geneva and this has to be one of the most beautiful things to do in Switzerland in Springtime.

The park is very close to Morges Castle and is planted not just with tulips, but other Spring flowers like daffodils and hyacinths too.

In fact the whole area is ablaze with colour as there are more than 120,000 flowers in total. The tulips though are pretty amazing and there are around 300 varieties on display. At the end of the festival the bulbs are usually sold.

Parc de l’Indépendance on Lake Geneva

The Parc de l’Indépendance in Morges is a great place to take a stroll and admire the views of the lake.

As well as panoramic views of the Alps (you can even see Mont Blanc) the park has a wonderful collection of trees as well a few historic monuments which relate to the Independence of Vaud from Bernese rule, from which the park derives its name.

Food and Drink

There are usually some special events on during the Fête de la Tulipe and if you’re looking for food and drink there are some stalls available there or why not pop into the pretty old town for a takeaway along the waterfront? One great option would be to order a delicious picnic from Oncle Paul Traiteur – see details here.

Getting There

From Zurich you can either take the train to Morges or drive. If you drive (take exit 15 on the A1 when traveling from Geneva and exit 16 from the Lausanne direction) there is parking available in the town.

Fête de la Tulipe – Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland

Where: Parc de l’Indépendance, Morges

When: 1st April to 14th May 2023

Admission: FREE!

For more information see here

Click this link for Google directions to the Parc de l’Indépendance Morges

See the park on Google maps below:

Photos by Carmen Sirboiu

