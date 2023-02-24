The Famous Early Morning Tradition of Morgestraich in Basel

Photos of Morgestraich 2023 – A Famous Swiss Tradition

Throughout Switzerland you will find many weird and wonderful traditions. One very interesting one, is the Basel tradition of Morgestraich. It is a unique and fascinating event that takes place annually in the city of Basel. It marks the start of the three-day Carnival or Fasnacht in Basel, which is well known for being one of the largest and most popular carnival celebrations in Switzerland. NewInZurich photographer Geoff Pegler got up bright and early to capture all the action so that you can see it in the photos here

Morgestraich Begins at 4am On The Monday Following Ash Wednesday

Morgestraich takes place on the Monday following Ash Wednesday, which falls between February and March each year. At precisely 4am, the city of Basel plunges into complete darkness! All the street lights are turned off and the city lights are dimmed. This is the beginning of Morgestraich, a spectacle that has been celebrated for over 150 years.

Morgestraich Means “Morning Stroke”- The Start of Spring

The word “Morgestraich” literally translates to “morning stroke” or “morning strike” in English. It is said to have originated from the old custom of waking up early in the morning to begin work on the farms. Morgestraich symbolizes the end of the dark winter months and the start of spring. It is also seen as a way of chasing away evil spirits and welcoming the new season.

Elaborate Costumes and Masks

During the Morgestraich celebrations the streets of Basel are filled with thousands of people dressed in elaborate costumes and masks. The costumes are usually handmade and some can take many months to prepare. They range from traditional costumes, such as the typical white nightgown and black hat worn by the “Waggis,” to more modern costumes, such as those inspired by pop culture and modern trends.

The Masks Conceal Identity

The masks worn during Morgestraich are also a crucial part of the celebration. They are usually made from wood, papier-mâché, or plastic and are often very intricate and detailed. The masks are worn to conceal the identity of the wearer, and many of them depict famous people, animals, or mythical creatures.

The Procession Of The Lanterns – “Laternen”

The highlight of Morgestraich is the procession of “Laternen,” or lanterns. These are large, colourful lanterns that are carried through the streets by groups of participants. Each lantern is unique and tells a story, usually through a combination of words and images. The lanterns are usually lit from the inside and provide a beautiful and mesmerizing sight as they make their way through the dark streets.

Morgestraich Music

Another essential part of Morgestraich is the music. Basler drums, piccolos, and brass instruments are used to create a unique and powerful sound that echoes through the streets. The music is usually traditional and has been passed down from generation to generation.

Morgestraich Is Suitable For All The Family

Morgestraich is a family-friendly event that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a chance for people to come together and celebrate their culture and traditions. The event is also a source of pride for the people of Basel, who really enjoy celebrating this unique event.

Morgestraich Celebrates The End of Winter & The Beginning of Spring

Morgestraich is a unique event celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of spring, as well as a way of chasing away evil spirits and welcoming in the new season. If you missed visiting it this year and seeing all the elaborate costumes, intricate masks, and beautiful lanterns, then do make sure to put it in your calendar for next year! You might be interested to know that the SBB event run special early morning trains from Zurich to Basel specifically for this event.

Morgestraich Information

When: The first Monday after Ash Wednesday every year

What time: 4am prompt!

Where: In the City of Basel

Visit the Basel Fasnacht website here for more information

You can find out more on Wikipedia (in German here)

How To Get There: Easiest by public transport – you can find special trains run by the SBB.

