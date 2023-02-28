Toblerone To Lose The Matterhorn On Its Packaging

Sad news for people who love to taking selfies of themselves in Zermatt holding a Toblerone bar next to the iconic Matterhorn! Toblerone is to lose the Matterhorn on its packaging! The iconic mountain peak image will no longer appear on Toblerone packaging as the brand is moving its production outside Switzerland, which breaches Swiss regulations on the use of national iconography. According to Mondelēz, the company which owns the brand, Toblerone, whose unique pyramid shape mirrors the symmetrical peak of the 4,478-metre-high mountain, will instead feature a more generic Alpine summit design.

The move comes as part of a packaging redesign that will introduce a modern and streamlined logo, said a spokesperson for the company. As well as losing the Matterhorn picture, the redesign and updated packaging will in future read “established in Switzerland,” rather than “of Switzerland.”

Swiss law prohibits the use of the national flag or other indicators of Swiss provenance on foodstuffs, industrial products, and services. Legislation passed in 2017 requires that for a product to be marketed as “made in Switzerland,” at least 80% of its raw ingredients must be sourced from the country, and the majority of processing must take place there. For milk and milk-based products, the quota is 100%, with some exceptions for ingredients that cannot be sourced from Switzerland, such as cocoa.

Studies have found that products marketed as “made in Switzerland” can command a price up to 20% higher than comparable goods from other origins, with luxury items seeing a price increase of up to 50%. Since its inception in 1908, Toblerone has been produced in the Swiss capital, Berne, which features a heraldic bear. The bear’s image is hidden within the Matterhorn on Toblerone’s packaging. Toblerone is named after its inventor, Theodor Tobler, and torrone, a toasted-almond nougat confection popular all over southwestern Europe during Christmas.

In 2016 Toblerone increased the gaps between the triangular chocolate chunks on UK bars, in order to maintain the same price whilst reducing the weight from 170g to 150g. Mondelēz also reduced the weight of Toblerone bars sold in Germany a year later, with the number of peaks reduced from 15 to 11. This all resulted in a barrage of negative headlines resulting in the name Toblerone being in the news for some time. Despite customer outrage, sales of Toblerone rose! However, in 2018 Toblerone went back to its original shape.

Toblerone has stated that it would move some of the production of Toblerone to its plant in Slovakia by the end of 2023, where it also produces the Milka chocolate brand, another brand which was originally made in Switzerland.

