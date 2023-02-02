Valentine Present Ideas In Zurich
2023
Looking for some Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas …
Chocolate
You really can’t go wrong with Swiss chocolate. Take a look here ….
Chocolate Love
Home Made Chocolates
There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions:
Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht (photo above)
Babel Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency at Zurich Airport
all great choices – and do take a look at our Restaurant Section for more ideas.
Beauty
A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some ideas.
You might also like to book one of their very popular Body Ballancer Treatments – read all about it here.
A Gift Of Perfume
Permue makes a wonderful Valentine gift. Lalique has some gorgeous perfumes like Soleil Vibrant Perfume pictured above and for men, the wonderful Brioni fragrance pictured below.
L&N Studio Handbags
L& E Studio have the most fabulous handbag designs which are all created with sustainability and practicality in mind. With lots of pockets and compartments and some designs being able to be worn in different ways, they have a great range. What’s more is that their leather alternatives are tested for durability and wear before being used in their handbags. All materials are EU certified and do not contain harmful chemicals.
Visit the L & E Studio website here
Luxurious Beauty Products
SwissLine Skincare
Another idea is a luxurious skincare product. The Award winning SwissLine label offers a great selection of premium luxury skincare like this Essential Serum. Take a look at the SwissLine range here.
La Colline Luxury Range of Skincare Products
Another great choice is the La Colline Range of Skincare Products.
They have a wide range of high quality, luxury products and you can see the full range here.
A Trip To The Cinema
A Family or Couples Portrait
Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.
For more information visit Carmen’s website here.
A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch
Churchill Red Arrow Brunch
For The Geek in Your Life ….
Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi
An unusual present maybe, but one which might appeal to the “tech head” or “gamer” in your house, is the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wifi 6 System Router by NETGEAR. Delivering super fast internet speed to your fingertips it is strong reliable and enables you to have lightning fast wifi in every room in your house (up tp 525 sq m). It brings higher performance and allows simultaneous Wifi streaming, gaming and browsing on multiple devices. We have been using it and it is a dream in comparison to our old router! 🙂
A Foldable Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Mobile Phone
For the Sportsperson in Your Life…
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers
Sport Shop Time Out has so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher would be just what they would like. Contact Sport Shop Time Out on 044 942 0616 or visit pop by to Sport Shop Time Out Uster.
The Fitxperience Gym in Egg near Zurich offers a range of subscriptions and they run a large number of classes. Visit the Fit x website here to see what is on offer.
Nirvan Javan Sunglass from KochOptik
Whatever style of sunglasses you’re looking for, Nirvan Javan sunglasses have a pair for you. You can find a range of elegant styles at Kochoptik in Zurich where you will get personalised, helpful advice to find the perfect pair to suit you.
Check out the Kochoptik website here.
CERJO Sunglasses
Whether you’re up on the slopes in the mountains or lying by the lake in the sunshine – or off on holiday in sunny climes, a great pair of sunglasses is always good to have. Swiss sunglass brand Cerjo have a range of styles and offer an affordable range of sunglasses for both men and women.
Read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here or visit the Cerjo website here.
Columbia Ski Wear
Columbia offer a great range of fabulous ski and outdoor wear which is not only supremely functional, but stylish too. Take a look here for some great outdoor clothing for your winter pursuits.
BaByliss hair Stylers
Whether you want your hair straight, ways or curly, BaByliss have a huge range of hair styling brushes and stylers to find exactly the look you’re wanting to achieve.
For more information on the Curl Elegance Styler see here.
For more information on the BaByliss Big Hair Hot Brush see here.
A Sustainable Swiss Designed Vega KOVU Handbag
Designed in Switzerland using sustainable vegan leather, the KOVU range of handbags is sustainable, practical and beautifully designed. Read about them here or visit the KOVU website here for more information.
A Night Or Weekend Away
Some ideas for a night or weekend break away are the following:
A Weekend at the Kempinski Palace Engelberg
A Weekend at the Precise Tale Hotel Davos
A Weekend at the Guarda Val Hotel in Lenzerheide
A Weekend at the Chedi Andermatt
A Thalassotherapy Break in St Malo France
A Weekend at the Flims Waldhaus
A Weekend at Il Sereno Luxury Design Hotel In Como
A Weekend at the Panorama Hotel Feusisberg
A Vintage Print of Switzerland
Another great idea and a permanent reminder of your time in Switzerland, could be a beautiful vintage print of Switzerland. Take a look here.
A Cosy Night In
***************************
For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.
Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!
**********************
Articles Which May Be Of Interest
Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich
***********************