Valentine Present Ideas In Zurich 2023 Looking for some Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas … Chocolate You really can’t go wrong with Swiss chocolate. Take a look here …. Chocolate Love Check out the great Valentine collection at one of our favourite chocolatiers, Confiserie Honold in Rennweg 53. They also have the most fabulous chocolate boxes of their Grand Cru Chakra Noir 70% which tastes delicious! A chocolate heart by Confiserie Honold

Home Made Chocolates

A Trip To The Cinema

How about a trip to the Cinema together? You can see all the cinemas in Zurich here.

Or how about to ticket to a show or musical in Zurich (in English)? Take a look here.

A Family or Couples Portrait

Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.

For more information visit Carmen’s website here.

A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch

Churchill Red Arrow Brunch

Another idea is to book Brunch on the Famous Churchill Red Arrow Train? See details here.

For The Geek in Your Life ….

Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi

An unusual present maybe, but one which might appeal to the “tech head” or “gamer” in your house, is the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wifi 6 System Router by NETGEAR. Delivering super fast internet speed to your fingertips it is strong reliable and enables you to have lightning fast wifi in every room in your house (up tp 525 sq m). It brings higher performance and allows simultaneous Wifi streaming, gaming and browsing on multiple devices. We have been using it and it is a dream in comparison to our old router! 🙂

A Foldable Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Mobile Phone

if you’re looking for a smart phone which packs a lot of features as well as high quality photography into a very small space, then you really should consider the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4. It’s perfect for day to day use as it easily slips in a pocket or handbag and is ideal for travelling. Read all about its features here.

For the Sportsperson in Your Life…