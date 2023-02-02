Home Beauty Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich
Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Valenine Present Ideas in Zurich 2023

Valentine Present Ideas In Zurich

2023

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

Looking for some Valentine presents ? Here are some ideas …

Chocolate

You really can’t go wrong with Swiss chocolate. Take a look here ….

Chocolate Love

Honold valentine heart chocolates

Check out the great Valentine collection at one of our favourite chocolatiers, Confiserie Honold in Rennweg 53.
They also have the most fabulous chocolate boxes of their Grand Cru Chakra Noir 70% which tastes delicious!
Valentine's Day in Zurich
A chocolate heart by Confiserie Honold
Other chocolates you might like include Champagne truffles by Teuscher in Bahnhofstrasse or  chocolates from  Max Chocolatier in Schlüsselgasse 12, 8001 Zurich,  or Oro de Cacao by Dieter Meier or Vollenweider.

Home Made Chocolates

You could of course make your own personalised DIY Chocolate Bar – see how to make one here.  Or you could make homemade chocolate truffles – take a look here.
Valentine’s Dinner

There are lots of places you can go for a romantic Valentine’s dinner. Some places have special set menus and some have their regular menu you can enjoy. Take a look at these suggestions:

A Wonderful Lunch at Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht

Restaurant Falken in Küsnacht (photo above) 

Coco Grill & Bar

Sala of Tokyo

Dolder Grand

Brasserie Lipp Zurich 

Münsterhöfli

Brasserie Schiller

Dupont Zurich

Babel Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency at Zurich Airport

Zunfthaus zur Waag

all great choices – and do take a look at our Restaurant Section for more ideas.

Beauty

Pure Beauty Spa Zurich

A massage or facial from Pure Beauty Spa – they have a fabulous selection of treatments and you can buy vouchers too. Visit the website here for some ideas.

You might also like to book one of their very popular Body Ballancer Treatments – read all about it here. 

A Gift Of Perfume

Win a Bottle of Soleil Vibrant Perfume By Lalique

Permue makes a wonderful Valentine gift. Lalique has some gorgeous perfumes like Soleil Vibrant Perfume pictured above and for men, the wonderful Brioni  fragrance pictured below.

Win a 100ml Bottle of Brioni EDP Éclat

L&N Studio Handbags

L&N Studio vegan Handbag

L& E Studio have the most fabulous handbag designs which are all created with sustainability and practicality in mind. With lots of pockets and compartments and some designs being able to be worn in different ways, they have a great range. What’s more is that their leather alternatives are tested for durability and wear before being used in their handbags. All materials are EU certified and do not contain harmful chemicals.

Visit the L & E Studio website here

Luxurious Beauty Products

SwissLine Skincare

Another idea is a luxurious skincare product. The Award winning SwissLine label offers a great selection of premium luxury skincare like this Essential Serum. Take a look at the SwissLine range here.

SwissLine Essential Serum with Prebiotics and Probiotics

La Colline Luxury Range of Skincare Products

Another great choice is the La Colline Range of Skincare Products.

They have a wide range of high quality, luxury products and you can see the full range here. 

A Trip To The Cinema

Cinemas In Zurich
How about a trip to the Cinema together? You can see all the cinemas in Zurich here.
Or how about to ticket to a show or musical in Zurich (in English)? Take a look here. 

A Family or Couples Portrait

Family & Business Portraits with Professional Photographer Carmen.photo

Carmen from www.Carmen.Photo offers a full range of photographic services and whether you would love a photo of the two of you in the snow, a family photo or a portrait of your beloved pet, Carmen will be able to come up with a creative solution. She also designs and creates photo books using your existing photos.

For more information visit Carmen’s website here.

A Vintage Train Ride with Brunch

Sunday Brunch by Train on the Churchill Red Arrow from Zurich

Churchill Red Arrow Brunch

Another idea is to book Brunch on the Famous Churchill Red Arrow Train? See details here.

For The Geek in Your Life ….

Orbi Router By Netgear – The Orbi Tri band Mesh Wifi

Orbi router by Netgear

An unusual present maybe, but one which might appeal to the “tech head” or “gamer” in your house, is the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wifi 6 System Router by NETGEAR. Delivering super fast internet speed to your fingertips it is strong reliable and enables you to have lightning fast wifi in every room in your house (up tp 525 sq m). It brings higher performance and allows simultaneous Wifi streaming, gaming and browsing on multiple devices. We have been using it and it is a dream in comparison to our old router! 🙂

A Foldable Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Mobile Phone

Samsung galaxy flip 4

if you’re looking for a smart phone which packs a lot of features as well as high quality photography into a very small space, then you really should consider the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4. It’s perfect for day to day use as it easily slips in a pocket or handbag and is ideal for travelling. Read all about its features here.

For the Sportsperson in Your Life…

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT – Gift Vouchers

Sport Shop Time out Uster

Sport Shop Time Out  has so much choice for the Sports addict in your life that maybe a voucher would be just what they would like. Contact Sport Shop Time Out on 044 942 0616 or visit pop by to Sport Shop Time Out Uster.

Fit x Egg

Fit Xperience

The Fitxperience Gym in Egg near Zurich offers a range of subscriptions and they run a large number of classes.  Visit the Fit x website here to see what is on offer.

Nirvan Javan Sunglass from KochOptik

Whatever style of sunglasses you’re looking for, Nirvan Javan sunglasses have a pair for you. You can find a range of elegant styles at Kochoptik in Zurich where you will get personalised, helpful advice to find the perfect pair to suit you.

Nirvan Javan Sunglass from KochOptik 

Check out the Kochoptik website here. 

CERJO Sunglasses

NewInZurich Valentine's Day Giveaway & Contest

Whether you’re up on the slopes in the mountains or lying by the lake in the sunshine – or off on holiday in sunny climes, a great pair of sunglasses is always good to have. Swiss sunglass brand Cerjo have a range of styles and offer an affordable range of sunglasses for both men and women.

Read all about Cerjo Sunglasses here  or visit the Cerjo website here. 

Columbia Ski Wear

columbia ski jacket

Columbia offer a great range of fabulous ski and outdoor wear which is not only supremely functional, but stylish too. Take a look here for some great outdoor clothing for your winter pursuits. 

BaByliss hair Stylers

Whether you want your hair straight, ways or curly, BaByliss have a huge range of hair styling brushes and stylers to find exactly the look you’re wanting to achieve.

Babyliss Curl Elegance Styler

For more information on the Curl Elegance Styler see here. 

For more information on the BaByliss Big Hair Hot Brush see here. 

Jewellery by Carlette
How about a pieces of jewellery from the new Valentine collection by Carlette Jewellery  – for information see here.
Carlette Necklace

A Sustainable Swiss Designed Vega KOVU Handbag

Sustainable Vegan Handbags by Swiss Startup KOVU Made of Corn Leather

Designed in Switzerland using sustainable vegan leather, the KOVU range of handbags is sustainable, practical and beautifully designed. Read about them here or visit the KOVU website here for more information.

A Night Or Weekend Away

Kempinski Palace Engelberg

Some ideas for a night or weekend break away are the following:

A Weekend at the Kempinski Palace Engelberg

A Weekend at the Precise Tale Hotel Davos

A Weekend at the Guarda Val Hotel in Lenzerheide

A Weekend at the Chedi Andermatt

A Thalassotherapy Break in St Malo France 

A Weekend at the Flims Waldhaus

A Weekend at Il Sereno Luxury Design Hotel In Como 

A Weekend at the Panorama Hotel Feusisberg

A Vintage Print of Switzerland

Another great idea and a permanent reminder of your time in Switzerland, could be a beautiful vintage print of Switzerland. Take a look here. 

NewInzurich Zermatt poster

 A Cosy Night In

Valentine Present Ideas in Zurich

You could of course escape the cold with a log fire, a bouquet of flowers and a candlelit dinner at home with a bottle of bubbly and a film?
Do you have any other ideas which you can add? If so we’d love to hear so please tell us in the comments section below.
Whatever you do have a lovely Valentine’s Day.

For more information about events and things to do in Zurich and beyond please see our What's On Page or our Home Page or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter too!

