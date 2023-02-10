What’s On In & Around Zurich Mid February 2023 Onwards

What’s On In Zurich Mid February 2023 Onwards

The sun is back in Zurich and there is lots on in town. It’s the last chance to enter the contest to win 2 pairs of tickets to Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG and the Projektil Enlighment Immersive Art Installation is also on at St Jakob’s Church. If you’re in Davos don’t miss the final performances of Art On Ice on 11th & 12th February. Einsieldeln Cross Country Ski Marathon Weekend is on the 11th and 12th February and Rapperswil Fasnacht begins on 12th February. 14th February is of course Valentine’s Day so take a look here for present ideas. For a list of places to go tobogganing see here and for places to go ice skating see here. We also have 7 Snowshoeing hikes which might interest you. If the weather changes then take a look at this list of ideas for grey and rainy days. Also see here for 31 activities for children and teenagers here and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. And if you need any tax advice check out this article full of help and information: “Tax Time” so Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!

**** Last Chance to Enter Klimt Contest – Ends Midnight 12th February ***

*** Win one of 2 pairs of tickets to see Klimts Kuss Immersive Art at the Lichthalle Maag Zurich ****

Things To Do In & Around Zurich

Mid February 2023

ART ON ICE IN DAVOS 11th & 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event has finished its tour of Zurich and Fribourg with a number of great artists (Melanie C , Marc Sway and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters. On the 11th and 12th February it will be performing in Davos. See details about Art On Ice here.

EINSIEDELN CROSS COUNTRY SKIING WEEKEND 11th & 12th FEB: The Einsiedeln Cross Country Marathon takes place on 12th February. Visit the website here for details.

WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The first glorious weekend of White Turf Racing Days and Family Days has already taken place but you can still catch the second and third weekend. It ends on 19th February. See details here.

11 JAHRE HIVE 11th – 12th FEB : The Hive Club in Zurich is celebrating 11 years with a special celebration with lots of great music. Find out more and see the line up here.

FASNACHT RAPPERSWIL 10th – 21st FEB: The big parade takes place on 12th February and there are lots of fun events. Find out all about it here.

Photo credit Honold

VALENTINES DAY 14th FEB: It’s Valentine’s Day on 14th February – so check out these great Valentine present ideas here.

ZURICH CARNIVAL 24th – 26th Feb: Zurich Carnival takes place this year from 24th – 26th February. Read all about it here.

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.