What’s On In Zurich Beginning of February 2023
Photo credit Alex Nikolsky
It’s already February and luckily there’s plenty to see and do in this very short month! Art On Ice is on in Zurich on 2nd – 5th February before moving on to Fribourg and then Davos. This week we have a contest to win 2 pairs of tickets to Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG. We’ve got a great new snow shoe hike in Raten which is perfect for beginners – see details here . Check out our list of places to go tobogganing here and ice skating here. Or how about one of these 7 Snowshoeing hikes ? Our list of ideas for grey and rainy days can be found here. Also see here for 31 activities for children and teenagers here and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. It’s also getting close to “Tax Time” so Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!
Things To Do In & Around Zurich
End of January Early February 2023
ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 2nd – 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (Melanie C , Marc Sway and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here.
BALLET OHNE GRENZEN – BALLET AT THE KONGRESSHAUS ZURICH 3rd FEB: Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to see some great ballet performances at the Kongresshaud on 3rd February. See details here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.
WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT WINTER SALE NOW ON: Sport Shop Time out in Uster have begun their Winter sale and there are some great reductions to be had on Snow and Ski gear. Visit their website here.
ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.
GENEVA LUX LIGHT FESTIVAL 27th JAN – 5th FEB: Visiting Geneva? The city’s LUX Festival, full of beautiful illuminations throughout the streets is back for 2023. For more information take a look here.
HOW GOOD IS YOUR GERMAN (honestly?): So why not sign up for a free no obligation trial lesson with Yvonne from The German Language School in Egg? Yvonne has years of experience in helping expats reach their desired level of learning, for preparing students for the IB and for the Goethe Institute and beyond. What’s more she believes one of the most important things in learning a language is to make it fun. Find out more here.
SIMPLY ZURICH FREE EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich at the Landesmuseum? You can find out all about it here.
THE GIACOMETTI MURALS AT THE POLICE STATION ZURICH: Have you ever visited the beautiful Giacometti murals at the police station in Zurich ? Find out all about them here.
H.R. GIGER EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 12th MARCH: The Photobastei in Zurich is currently hosting and exhibition of the work of H.R.Giger. You can find out more about it here.
SNOW POLO TOURNAMENT ST MORITZ: See more photos from last weekend’s St Moritz Snow Polo. Read all about the famous St Moritz Snow Polo Tournament here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
FONDUE TRAIN RIDE ON THE CHURCHILL RED ARROW: How about a fabulous Fondue Trip on the Churchill Red Arrow vintage train? The next booking is for 12th February 2023! Read all about this experience here.
SILENT FILM FESTIVAL AT FILMPODIUM ZURICH TILL 15th FEB: Check out the program of family friendly silent films at the Silent Film Festival at Filmpodium in Zurich. The festival features lots of well known classics and runs till 15th February. See details here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Check out the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION TILL 25th FEB: The Winter Arena is at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
FASNACHT IN SWITZERLAND 2023: Check you these great Fasnacht celebrations in various town in Switzerland. Take a look here.
WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.
THE NATIONAL BALLET OF GEORGIA 3rd MARCH “Sukhishvili”: The National ballet of Georgia will perform in Zurich on 3rd March with 70 dancers, an orchestra, more than 2500 exclusive costumes and extraordinary choreography. See information on tickets and further details here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
KLIMT’S KÜSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE – AROSA: Ever since the gondola was installed linking the ski resorts of Lenzerheide and Arosa a great ski opportunity was opened up offering 225km of prepared pistes. If you’ve not yet visited find out more about the resort here.
SKIING IN FLUMSERBERG: A great ski resort not from Zurich is Flumserberg. If you fancy going skiing not too far from home take a look here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
SNOW SHOE HIKING IN RATEN NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: This beautiful snow shoe hike is suitable for beginners and one great advantage is that you don’t have to pay for a lift or gondola ticket. See details of the Raten snow shoe hike here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe holes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: With Lake Zurich on the doorstep, have you ever tried Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
VENICE CARNIVAL 4th – 21st FEB: If you fancy visiting the Venice Carnival take a look at these great photos by Carmen Sirboiu. This year the festival runs from 4th till 21st February. See details and photos here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Baths in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN SWITZERLAND: If you’ve never been to Leysin you might be surprised to find out it is a fabulous Winter destination with lots of fun activities like snow tubing. Read all about the top activities you can do in Leysin here.
A TRIP TO THE FIRST CLIFF WALK AT GRINDELWAD: Grindelwald is always a perfect place to visit all year long, but with all the snow in Winter it is especially magical with the views from the First Cliff Walk. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO CHATEAU CHILLON: Chateau Chillon is a very imposing and beautiful castle directly on Lake Geneva and can be visited all year long. Find out all about it here.
CHAPLIN’S WORLD: If you visit Chateau Chillon another great place to go to is Chaplin’s Worldor maybe go for a walk in the Lavaux vineyards, a UNESCO World Heritage site. And you could also visit The Fork in Veveywhilst you’re there too.
THE FASCINATING MATTERHORN: The Matterhorn is probably the most famous mountain in the world – find out more about this beautiful iconic mountain here.
TAKE A TRIP ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN: The Belle Époque train is a wonderful train experience. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT: It may not be “Veganuary” anymore but do check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
NEW JAPANESE RESTAURANT AT DOLDER GRAND OPEN NOW: There’s a great new exclusive Japanese Restaurant at the Dolder Grand called Mikuriya. Chef Yusuke Sasaki serves an absolutely amazing 18 course dinner in a very private location at the Dolder to just 8 people. Find out all about it here.
HOW TO MAKE THE PERFECT HOT CHOCOLATE: What can be better than a delicious comforting hot chocolate? Find out how to make your here!
ZSG FONDUE SHIP ON LAKE ZURICH: Another great idea is to go for a trip on the Fondue Ship. Read all about it here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: The mountains are calling! Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich.See our ski recommendations here.
TOP TIPS FOR THE SKIING SEASON: The snow has finally arrived so before you hit the slopes do check out our top tips for the winter season in Switzerland here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. Also do make sure that you have your Autovignette on your car before 1st February!
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
LOOKING FOR A GREAT BOOK? HOW ABOUT THIS BOOK BUNDLE? Save on these great books from Bergli Books. Take a look here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
Top photo by Alex Nikolsky – see his Hyperlapse on YouTube here.
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
