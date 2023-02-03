What’s On In Zurich Beginning of February 2023

Photo credit Alex Nikolsky

It’s already February and luckily there’s plenty to see and do in this very short month! Art On Ice is on in Zurich on 2nd – 5th February before moving on to Fribourg and then Davos. This week we have a contest to win 2 pairs of tickets to Klimt’s Küss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG. We’ve got a great new snow shoe hike in Raten which is perfect for beginners – see details here . Check out our list of places to go tobogganing here and ice skating here. Or how about one of these 7 Snowshoeing hikes ? Our list of ideas for grey and rainy days can be found here. Also see here for 31 activities for children and teenagers here and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. It’s also getting close to “Tax Time” so Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!

Things To Do In & Around Zurich

End of January Early February 2023

ART ON ICE IN ZURICH, FRIBOURG & DAVOS FROM 2nd – 12th FEB: Art On Ice ice skating event is back in Zurich and with a number of great artists (Melanie C , Marc Sway and more) and a fabulous line up of award winning ice skaters in Zurich (at the Hallenstadion) in Fribourg and in Davos. See details here.

BALLET OHNE GRENZEN – BALLET AT THE KONGRESSHAUS ZURICH 3rd FEB: Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to see some great ballet performances at the Kongresshaud on 3rd February. See details here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.

WHITE TURF RACING DAYS & FAMILY DAYS 4th – 19th FEBRUARY: The White Turf Racing Days and Family Days will be back on the frozen lake at St Moritz from 4th – 19th February. See details here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT WINTER SALE NOW ON: Sport Shop Time out in Uster have begun their Winter sale and there are some great reductions to be had on Snow and Ski gear. Visit their website here.

ICE SKATING IN ZURICH: Take a look at these great ice skating locations in Zurich here.

GENEVA LUX LIGHT FESTIVAL 27th JAN – 5th FEB: Visiting Geneva? The city’s LUX Festival, full of beautiful illuminations throughout the streets is back for 2023. For more information take a look here.