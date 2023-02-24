What’s What’s On In Zurich End of February Early March 2023

Happy Fasnacht! It’s Fasnacht time in Switzerland and Zurich Fasnacht is on from 24th – 26th February! Don’t forget this Sunday 26th is also the date of the Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal and of course the great Basel Fasnacht is on from 27th Feb.

We have 2 contests this week – one to the Slow Food Markt one 3rd – 5th March (contest closes 1st March) and one to the BANKSY exhibition (contest closes 26th Feb).

Or how about going to the Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG? Or maybe the Projektil Enlighment Immersive Art Installation at St Jakob’s Church ? Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes and if the weather changes then take a look at this list of ideas for grey and rainy days. Also see here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. And if you need any tax advice check out this article full of help and information: “Tax Time”: Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!

#Standup4democracy: From 5.30pm – 6.30pm on the anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, there is a commemorative event in the Grossmünster – together with representatives of the Ukranian diaspora and the association #Standup4democracy. The event will be accompanied by musicians from the SoUkraine Orchestra, a newly founded orchestra with musicians from Ukraine and Switzerland. Please see details (in German) here.

GROSSMUNSTER SOLIDARITY EVENT ON ANNIVERSARY OF START OF UKRAINE WAR 24th FEB: From 5.30pm – 6.30pm there is a solidarity at the Grossmünster Zurich marking the anniversary of the outbreak of the war on Ukraine. Please see details (in German) here.

ZURICH CARNIVAL 24th – 26th Feb: Zurich Carnival takes place this year from 24th – 26th February. Read all about it here.

FASNACHT IN SWITZERLAND 2023: It’s Fasnacht and Carnival time in Switzerland! Check you these great Fasnacht celebrations in various town in Switzerland. Take a look here.

BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Enter the contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Contest open till 26th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

ICE – INTERNATIONAL CONCOURS OF ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 24th & 25th FEB: A great event on the frozen lake of St Moritz – but this time for car lovers. It takes place on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February. Read all about it here.

WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION TILL 25th FEB: The Winter Arena is at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more ends on 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.

"DRAG ME TO BRUNCH" AT CHINCHONA BAR, HOTEL 25 HOURS LANGSTRASSE 26th FEB: If you're looking for a brunch with a difference this is a unique one (!) where all your breakfast favourites meet a crazy drag queen show. It takes place on 26th February from 11am – 2pm at Hotel 25 Hours and costs CHF 69.00 per person. There is a generous breakfast buffet with vegan options, bottomless prosecco, bloody Marys and more. For reservations sales.zuerich@25hours-hotels.com

CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 26th FEB: The Liestal Fire Parade (above) is an impressive parade which takes place in Liestal from 6pm the day before Basel Fasnacht begins. Read all about the Fire Parade here.

BASEL FASNACHT 27th FEB – 1st MARCH : Basel Fasnacht begins at 4am on Monday 27th February and continues until Wednesday 1st March. It’s one of the most impressive Fasnacht in Switzerland. Read all about Basel Fasnacht here.

LAST OF THE WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG 1st March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August. Read all about it here.

A GREAT PHOTO EVENING AT NIKON PLAZA EGG 1st MARCH: Calling all photographers! A great photo evening at the NIKON Plaza in EGG with guest speaker Marcel Bauer who will be talking about his photography ( in German !). Tickets are free but you need to register in advance. It should be a very inspiring evening! See details and registration info here.

SLOW FOOD MARKT ZURICH 3rd – 5th MARCH: The 2023 edition of the Slow Food market is back and is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. Delicious food from all over the world with the emphasis on quality and provenance. Tastings, demonstrations and the opportunity to meet and talk with the producers. A must for foodies! Taking place at the same time as the CREAFAIR, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for CREAFAIR. Read all about the Slow Food Markt and enter our contest to win tickets here.

CREAFAIR ZURICH 3rd- 5th MARCH: At the same time as the Slow Food Markt is taking place at Halle 550 the CREAFAIR is on too! Specialising in art, DIY and creativity, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for this fair. Visit the CREAFAIR website here.

THE NATIONAL BALLET OF GEORGIA 3rd MARCH “Sukhishvili”: The National ballet of Georgia will perform in Zurich on 3rd March with 70 dancers, an orchestra, more than 2500 exclusive costumes and extraordinary choreography. See information on tickets and further details here.

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH UNTIL 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.