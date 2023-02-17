What’s On In Zurich Mid to End of February 2023

1h Brunch with the classic avocado on toast , plus tea/cacao, and fruits etc

1h 30 Tantric Hatha to awaken your vital energy & calm the mind. Discover the energetic side of asana practice, and fall in love with your inner power!

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Enter the contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Contest open till 26th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION TILL 25th FEB: The Winter Arena is at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.

ICE – INTERNATIONAL CONCOURS OF ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 24th & 25th FEB: A great event on the frozen lake of St Moritz – but this time for car lovers. It takes place on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February. Read all about it here.

CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 26th FEB: The Liestal Fire Parade (above) is an impressive parade which takes place in Liestal from 6pm the day before Basel Fasnacht begins. Read all about the Fire Parade here.

BASEL FASNACHT 27th FEB – 1st MARCH : Basel Fasnacht begins at 4am on Monday 27th February and continues until Wednesday 1st March. It’s one of the most impressive Fasnacht in Switzerland. Read all about Basel Fasnacht here.

WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.

SLOW FOOD MARKT ZURICH 3rd- 5th MARCH: The 2023 edition of the Slow Food market is back and is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. Delicious food from all over the world with the emphasis on quality and provenance. Tastings, demonstrations and the opportunity to meet and talk with the producers. A must for foodies! Taking place at the same time as the CREAFAIR, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for CREAFAIR. Read all about the Slow Food Markt here.

CREAFAIR ZURICH 3rd- 5th MARCH: At the same time as the Slow Food Markt is taking place at Halle 550 the CREAFAIR is on too! Specialising in art, DIY and creativity, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for this fair. Visit the CREAFAIR website here.

THE NATIONAL BALLET OF GEORGIA 3rd MARCH “Sukhishvili”: The National ballet of Georgia will perform in Zurich on 3rd March with 70 dancers, an orchestra, more than 2500 exclusive costumes and extraordinary choreography. See information on tickets and further details here.

H.R. GIGER EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 12th MARCH: The Photobastei in Zurich is currently hosting and exhibition of the work of H.R.Giger. You can find out more about it here.

THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.

KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.

See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:

