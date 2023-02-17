What’s On In Zurich Mid to End of February 2023
It’s Fasnacht time in Switzerland and there are so many to view all over the country. Zurich Fasnacht is on from 24th – 26th February and Lucerne Fasnacht has already begun. Rapperswil Fasnacht began last week and continues till 21st Feb. And don’t forget Tuesday 21st is Pancake Day. The Chienbäse Fire Parade in Liestal on 26th Feb is definitely worth visiting and of course the great Basel Fasnacht is on from 27th Feb.
Why not enter our contest (running until 26th Feb) to win one of 2 pairs of tickets for the new BANKSY exhibition in Zurich which opens on 24th Feb? Or how about going to the Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG? Or maybe the Projektil Enlighment Immersive Art Installation at St Jakob’s Church ? We also have a new circular snow shoe hike in Brülisau Appenzell which might interest you in addition to these 7 Snow shoe hikes. If the weather changes then take a look at this list of ideas for grey and rainy days. Also see here for 31 activities for children and teenagers and some 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. And if you need any tax advice check out this article full of help and information: “Tax Time”: Martin Beiner has got lots of help and advice for you here!
****Enter Contest To Win Tickets To Banksy ***
*** Win one of 2 pairs of tickets to see the upcoming Banksy Exhibition in Zurich ****
=>> Read all about it and enter here.
Things To Do In & Around Zurich
Mid to End of February 2023
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
WHITE TURF FAMILY DAYS & RACING DAYS 18th – 19th FEBRUARY: The third and last weekend of White Turf Family Days and Racing days take place this weekend in St Moritz from 18th – 19th February. Enjoy the excitement of seeing the horses race on the frozen ice. See details here.
PANCAKE DAY – SHROVE TUESDAY 21st FEB: Why not celebrate by making some delicious pancakes – see this recipe for classic pancakes and this recipe for vegan pancakes.
FASNACHT RAPPERSWIL UNTIL 21st FEB: The big parade took place in Rapperswil last weekend and there is more fun planned until 21st February. Find out all about it here.
FASNACHT IN SWITZERLAND 2023: It’s Fasnacht and Carnival time in Switzerland! Check you these great Fasnacht celebrations in various town in Switzerland. Take a look here.
MUSSELS & FRIES ZSG CRUISE 23rd FEB FROM BÜRKLIPLATZ: The ZSG Cruise boat cruises on LAKE ZURICH are always coming up with novel ideas for their cruises and they have a new one on 23rd February which is the Mussels-and-Fries Cruise from Zürich Bürkliplatz. See details of this cruise here.
ZURICH CARNIVAL 24th – 26th Feb: Zurich Carnival takes place this year from 24th – 26th February. Read all about it here.
********************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
SATURDAY YOGA AND BRUNCH
Tantric Hatha Yoga & Brunch is a space for SOCIALISING & integrating Yoga (balance) into your Daily Life.
1h 30 Tantric Hatha to awaken your vital energy & calm the mind. Discover the energetic side of asana practice, and fall in love with your inner power!
1h Brunch with the classic avocado on toast, plus tea/cacao, and fruits etc
Address: Kanzleistrasse, 78 (Langstrasse)
Energy exchange: 55.- Single session; 42.- with an Abo; 49.- Early bird (4 days+ in advance). Bring a friend and save 10!
See the full details about Soyoga here.
Email: suryasomnesyoga@gmail.com Tel: 076 268 18 34 Website: Soyoga Website.
********************************************************************************************************
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
BANKSY IN ZURICH FROM 24th FEBRUARY: Enter the contest to win one of 2 pairs of tickets to the new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition which will be in Zurich from 24th February. Contest open till 26th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
WINTER ARENA ZURICH MAIN STATION TILL 25th FEB: The Winter Arena is at Zurich main station with drinks, food stalls, a Fondue Chalet, music and more. Until 25th February. Location: Zurich main station hall.
ICE – INTERNATIONAL CONCOURS OF ELEGANCE ST MORITZ 24th & 25th FEB: A great event on the frozen lake of St Moritz – but this time for car lovers. It takes place on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February. Read all about it here.
CHIENBÄSE FIRE PARADE LIESTAL 26th FEB: The Liestal Fire Parade (above) is an impressive parade which takes place in Liestal from 6pm the day before Basel Fasnacht begins. Read all about the Fire Parade here.
BASEL FASNACHT 27th FEB – 1st MARCH : Basel Fasnacht begins at 4am on Monday 27th February and continues until Wednesday 1st March. It’s one of the most impressive Fasnacht in Switzerland. Read all about Basel Fasnacht here.
WINTER MAGIC AT UTO KULM TILL 28th FEB: Why not take the train up the Uetliberg to the Uto Kulm and not only will you be rewarded with great views over the city but there are lights and refreshments too. You can grab a Glühwein at the Panorama Terasse or stop by for a meal. The Winter Magic continues until 28th February. See details here.
PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH 27th JAN – 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation is back at St Jakob’s Church. Find out more here.
SLOW FOOD MARKT ZURICH 3rd- 5th MARCH: The 2023 edition of the Slow Food market is back and is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. Delicious food from all over the world with the emphasis on quality and provenance. Tastings, demonstrations and the opportunity to meet and talk with the producers. A must for foodies! Taking place at the same time as the CREAFAIR, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for CREAFAIR. Read all about the Slow Food Markt here.
CREAFAIR ZURICH 3rd- 5th MARCH: At the same time as the Slow Food Markt is taking place at Halle 550 the CREAFAIR is on too! Specialising in art, DIY and creativity, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for this fair. Visit the CREAFAIR website here.
THE NATIONAL BALLET OF GEORGIA 3rd MARCH “Sukhishvili”: The National ballet of Georgia will perform in Zurich on 3rd March with 70 dancers, an orchestra, more than 2500 exclusive costumes and extraordinary choreography. See information on tickets and further details here.
H.R. GIGER EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 12th MARCH: The Photobastei in Zurich is currently hosting and exhibition of the work of H.R.Giger. You can find out more about it here.
THE HERZBARACKE IS IN ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season of entertainment until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.
See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
SIMPLY ZURICH FREE EXHIBITION AT SWISS NATIONAL MUSEUM: Did you know that there is a FREE exhibition all about Zurich at the Landesmuseum? You can find out all about it here.
THE GIACOMETTI MURALS AT THE POLICE STATION ZURICH: Have you ever visited the beautiful Giacometti murals at the police station in Zurich ? Find out all about them here.
SOYOGA YOGA & BRUNCH IN ZURICH 1st & 3rd SAT EVERY MONTH: How about enjoying a tantric yoga session in Zurich followed by brunch in Zurich? Soyoga runs these small group sessions on 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Kanzleistrasse 78, (Langstrasse) Zurich. Maximum 6 participants Find out all about it here.
FIT IN 10 WEEKS POWER BOOTCAMP TRAINING COURSE WITH YANNICK: How about getting fit for Spring in 10 weeks with motivational Boot Camp Fitness Classes outside in the open air with Yannick? Find out all about Yannick’s Power Boot Camp Classes here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.
RAINY DAY ACTIVITIES IN ZURICH: When the weather looks unsettled and more rain is forecast. Take a look at our list of rainy day activities in Zurich here.
TOBOGANNING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great places to go tobogganing near Zurich – but do check the websites first to see if there is sufficient snow! Take a look here.
SNOW SHOE HIKING IN RATEN NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: This beautiful snow shoe hike is suitable for beginners and one great advantage is that you don’t have to pay for a lift or gondola ticket. See details of the Raten snow shoe hike here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe holes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
A WONDERFUL SNOW SHOE HIKE IN BRÜLISAU APPENZELL: Check out this great circular snow shoe hike in Brülisau Appenzell (photo above) which Jinny wrote about. See the route details and more photos here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: With Lake Zurich on the doorstep, have you ever tried Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
BEST THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN SOLOTHURN: Have you ever visited Solothurn? It’s apparently the “most baroque town” in the whole of Switzerland and is definitely worth a visit. It’s a great place to visit anytime of year. Find out all about it here.
LAST CHANCE TO VISIT VENICE CARNIVAL – ENDS 21st FEB: If you fancy visiting the Venice Carnival take a look at these great photos by Carmen Sirboiu. This year the festival ends on 21st February. See details and photos here.
THE WORLD’S STEEPEST FUNICULAR IN STOOS: Did you know that Stoos is home to the world’s steepest funicular railway? Why not visit and experience it for yourself? Read all about the Stoos funicular here.
SKIING IN LENZERHEIDE – AROSA: Ever since the gondola was installed linking the ski resorts of Lenzerheide and Arosa a great ski opportunity was opened up offering 225km of prepared pistes. If you’ve not yet visited find out more about the resort here.
SKIING IN FLUMSERBERG: A great ski resort not from Zurich is Flumserberg. If you fancy going skiing not too far from home take a look here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Baths in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL NEAR ZURICH: Why not enjoy fabulous views over Lake Zurich as well as a great Winter hike in Etzel? It’s a fairly easy walk and the views are stunning. Read all about it here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LEYSIN SWITZERLAND: If you’ve never been to Leysin you might be surprised to find out it is a fabulous Winter destination with lots of fun activities like snow tubing. Read all about the top activities you can do in Leysin here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: It may not be “Veganuary” anymore but do check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: The mountains are calling! Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich.See our ski recommendations here.
HEADING FOR THE SLOPES? CHECK OUR SKI PACKING LIST: Take a look at our list of all the essential things you need before going skiing! Take a look at the list here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here. Also do make sure that you have your Autovignette on your car before 1st February!
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out all the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
DISCOUNT CODES
MADAMESUM DUMPLINGS DISCOUNT CODE: Use discount code NEWINZURICH15 to get 15% off your next order of delicious Madamesum dumplings. We tried them recently and loved them! The code is valid until 28th February 2023.
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up for Winter!
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich:
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
See this short clip of the Rapperswil Fasnacht Parade:
ART ON ICE HIGHLIGHTS: Check out this 40 second clip On YouTube by Tim Hughes showing some of the highlights of Art On Ice 2023
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND?We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagramto Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.