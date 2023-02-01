Home Exhibitions and Events Zuerifasnacht – Carnival Fun in Zurich for All The Family
Zuerifasnacht – Carnival Fun in Zurich for All The Family

Züri Carneval 24th - 26th February 2023

by newinzurich
Züri Carneval 24th – 26th February 2023

“Zuerifasnacht” or “Züri Carneval” is a fun filled event in Zurich with costumes, wigs, outrageous outfits and lots of music from the Guggen bands. This year it is taking place in Zurich from 24th – 26th February.

Züri Fasnacht in the Niederdorf

Here are some photos from a previous Fasnacht celebration in the Niederdorf. As well as the pavements being strewn with confetti there was music and revelry in the air as bands played and people roamed the streets dressed in all colours and types of clothing.

Glitter, Confetti and Costumes at Zuerifasnacht

It’s always fun to go along for the big parade through town – be prepared for glitter, confetti, loud costumes and even louder music. The parade usually weaves its way through the Niederdorf and central Zurich stopping at squares like Hirschenplatz.

If you’ve never been for why not go along as a family and enjoy this colourful, loud and fun event. The good news is that it means that Spring is on the way!

Other Fasnacht Events You Might Like

If you want to experience a larger Fasnacht you could always visit Lucerne Fasnacht or hold out for the big carnival in Basel which always starts at 4am on a Monday morning with “Morgenstrich”. The night before, the famous Chienbäse Liestal Fire Parade takes place and it is quite a spectacle. Basler Fasnacht is famous and the SBB even lay on special trains from Zurich so that you can get there in time for the early start.  For more information on Basler Fasnacht please read this article.You can find details on a number of Fasnacht and Carnival celebrations throughout Switzerland here. Whatever you do have fun!

Züri Carneval 2023

Where: Zurich

When: 24th – 26th February 2023

For more information visit the Züri Carneval website (in German) here. 

