10 Things to Do in Zurich at Easter & Easter Opening Hours

Everywhere in Zurich there are bunnies and eggs to be seen when the city gears up for Easter. This year once again there will be roses in several of the cities’ fountains from 1st – 10th April. The flowers will be placed in the fountains through an initiative from the Reformierte Kirche to inspire hope and happiness. You can read all about the 6 Rose Fountains in Zurich here.

As well as bunny spotting and flower spotting, here are some more suggestions for things to do this Easter.

Shops in Zurich Easter Opening Hours 2023

Shops will be CLOSED* in Zurich on:

– Good Friday or Karfreitag 7th April 2023

– Easter Sunday (Shops are always closed on Sunday in any case)

– Easter Monday, or Ostermontag Monday 10th April 2023

Selected shops may of course be open, but in general most shops will close. However, on Easter Monday certain shops located outside Zurich including the Mall of Switzerland (under an hour from Zurich) will be open that day from 9am till 7pm.

Slight Changes in Opening Hours:

On Thursday 6th April, Gründonnerstag, shops may close a little earlier.

On Saturday, 8th April shops will be open but also may close a little earlier. Instead of closing at 8pm, many of the department stores will close at 6pm and some little boutiques may only open in the morning and some not at all.

Always Open

If you get caught out the Airport is now open again 365 days a year for shopping and so is Zurich Hauptbahnhof and Stadelhofen station!

Chocolate Bunnies and Eggs

You can find great chocolate bunnies and eggs and other chocolate goodies at:

Sprüngli as well as Lindt and Migros and Coop.

10+ Things To Do in Zurich at Eastertime

1. Looking for a very special chocolate egg or bunny? Why not check out the wonderful chocolate specialities that Confiserie Honold has in store for Easter. Take a look here.

2. How about a trip to the Lindt Museum of Chocolate- fun for all the family. Take a look here.

3. Why not visit the Rose Fountains Zurich form 1st – 10th April. You can see details and locations of the Rose Fountains last time here .

4. Last year the Hotel Dolder Grand in Zurich had a stunning giant Easter egg created out of 12,000 fresh carnations designed by internationally renowned Finnish artist Jani Leinonen but this year Paul Fleischli of Blumen Krämer florists has just broken the Guinness Book Of Records for the largest Easter Egg in the world! You can see this yellow egg at the Wasserkirche in Zurich. It is 3.5m high egg, made of 30,000 yellow daffodils is on display from 5th – 10th April. It’s open for viewings from Wednesday – Saturday from 11am till 6pm. on Easter Sunday from 12 noon till 6pm and on Easter Monday from 11am til 6pm. Entrance costs CHF 5 for everyone over 12. You can see a short Instagram reel here.

5. Trip to the zoo? You can take a trip to Knies Kinderzoo Children’s Zoo in Rapperswil. Find out all the details here.

6. Easter Sunday Brunch? Why not enjoy a wonderful Easter Sunday Brunch at NZZ Am Bellevue with bottomless champagne? Find out more about their Sunday brunches here. Or visit the website here. Or maybe go for an Easter Brunch at Restaurant WÖSCHI ? Or perhaps one at CLOUDS in Zurich with views right over the city?

7. Over the holidays if the weather is fine (and we don’t get any more snow) why not go for a hike? There are plenty of hikes in and around Zurich see here for more information. Or take a look this selection of 6 circular hikes near Zurich. Please just check the weather situation regarding snow at higher levels.

8. Boat Trip? Why not take a boat trip on Lake Zurich from Bürkliplatz to Rapperswil? Take a look here for departures.

9. Or how about a trip to the Jungfraujoch or Pilatus or Rigi or Titlis and enjoy the views. (Just check each website before booking).

10. Or why not go in search of Zurich’s top blossom spots?

11. Farm Trip? Why not visit the Jucker Farm with the children for a fun day out and maybe buy a picnic from the locally grown produce at the Shop (please note the onsite restaurants are currently shut)? Visit the Jucker Farm website here.

12. Or how about a trip to the Chriesiwäg Blossom Trail near Frick ?

13. Wildlife Excursion? Or take a trip to the beautiful wildlife park at Langnau Am Albis and see lots of wild animals in their natural environment. It’s a great day out for all the family.

14. A trip trip to the Uetliberg (you can either walk up or catch the train up). Read about Uetliberg here.

15. Visit the Lichthalle MAAG in Zurich and see the Immersive KlimtsKuss exhibition. Find out all about it here.

17. Or maybe you fancy a ride on the Ferris wheel at Bürkliplatz?

If all else fails, head for the hills and why not go for a bracing walk and maybe make a fondue when you get home?

Easter Monday Zwängerle – Zurich Tradition

On Easter Monday, you can usually go along to Rüdenplatz at 10am with a pocketful of 20 Rappen coins and take part in the traditional game of “Zwänzgerle”. It’s a Zurich Easter tradition similar to “egg tapping”. Children hold up hard-boiled eggs and the adults throw 20 Rappen coins (the “‘Zwänzgerli”) at the eggs. If the coin penetrates the shell and sticks in the egg, the adult wins the egg. If they don’t succeed, the child gets to keep the “Zwängerle”.

Easter Monday Shopping at the Mall of Switzerland

If you fancy some shopping on Easter Monday head out in the direction of Lucerne to the Mall of Switzerland which is actually open on Easter Monday from 9am till 7pm.

Have fun whatever you do over Easter!

