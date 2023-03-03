Catch The Last Of The Ski Season at AVES Homebase Arosa

Looking for a great end of Season Ski break? Want to go somewhere not too far away but with great skiing and all the amenities you need for a fun action-packed time? How about Hotel Aves Homebase in beautiful Arosa?

This friendly, modern, lifestyle hotel has all you need for the ultimate ski break! It has a cool design and views over the lake and mountains and is located just 5 mins walk from the train station and gondola lift to the slopes.

The rooms are modern and new and the hotel offers a great lounge as well as a ski and luggage storage. And how better to relax after a day on the slopes than in the relaxing sauna or steam?

There is also a fabulous restaurant serving a delicious menu to choose from.

AVES “Any Way You Want” Ski Break in Arosa

Check out this AVES’ special “Any Way You Want” Superdeal which costs from just CHF 369 for two people for 2 nights in a Lakeview Lifestyle room with balcony. (Single occupancy from CHF 339)

Included in this special deal are:

2 night accommodation

2 breakfasts

1 bottle of Prosecco

Unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks from the buffet

Use of Sauna and Steam

Workplace station on the ground floor

So if you fancy an action packed ski break in the heart of the mountains why not catch this offer while you can. But don’t wait around as there is limited availability at this special price and the season ends on 10th April.

AVES Homebase Arosa Hotel & Apartments

Address: Poststrasse 29, CH-7050 Arosa

