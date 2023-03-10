Equality & Inclusion Exhibition Zurich HB 8th – 22nd March

Gleich?! Die Schweiz auf dem Weg zur Gleichstellung

On International Women’s Day, 8th March 2022, the exhibition “Gleich?! Die Schweiz auf dem Weg zur Gleichstellung” (Equal?! Switzerland on the way to equality) exhibition was officially opened at Zurich main station.

Stronger When Equal

The exhibition takes place under the motto “stronger when equal” and will be in place at Zurich HB until 22nd March. The date for the vernissage of the was deliberately chosen as 8th March to coincide with International Women’s Day.

30 Works of Art On Display at Zurich HB

Advance, who organised the event, teamed up with a number of artists and sponsors to present this unique exhibition of 30 works of art on the subject to equality.

Artists From All Over Switzerland On Subject of Equality and Inclusion

“We asked artists from all over Switzerland for their personal artistic statement on the subject of equality and inclusion”. 2 m high sculptures called “Advancines” were used as the foundation for the art work and over 100 ideas were submitted and an independent jury selected 30 projects according to strict artistic criteria.

Ideas To Inspire Equality and Inclusion

For two weeks, Advance, the largest trade association for equality in Switzerland, is using this exhibition as a means to draw attention to the areas of our lives in which we should actively promote “equality” and equal opportunities. The “Advancines” will be brightening up the hall of Zurich’s main train station with colourful, inspiring and possibly controversial ideas. However, as Advance states, at the end of the day, equality helps everyone!

The exhibition shows 30 inspiring artworks on the topic of #genderequality and #inclusion and there are also large information boards with interesting facts and figures.

When: 8th – 22nd March 2023

Where: The hall at Zurich Main Station

Free Guided Tours: You can visit the exhibition at Zurich Main Station until 22nd March 2023 and can even book a free guided tours under: www.strongerwhenequal.ch

Website: For more information visit the website here

