Fashion + Food By Blickfang in Zurich

Blickfang is back in Zurich this Spring with a brand new concept – Fashion + Food by BLICKFANG! This new event will take place at the Kongresshaus in Zurich from 31st March – 2nd April 2023 and promises to be really fun!

There will be lots of small and independant designers selling fashion, accessories and jewellery. However, this time there will also be a range of special gourmet products, and a huge spectrum of spirits and liqueurs as well as trendy non-alcoholic drinks and barista coffees and lots more. Think fashion, think design, think food … and all the accessories which go alongside!

You’re sure to be in for a fun event and as usual, there will be lots of unique ideas to make your life more stylish.

Where: Kongresshaus, Claridenstrasse 5, 8002 Zürich

When: 31st March – 2nd April 2023

Ticket Prices:

Day ticket: CHF 20

Reduced*: CHF 17

*for pupils/students and people with disabilities with a valid ID card

Children up to 14 years free

Tickets only available online and you can purchase tickets here. Limited number available at the box office.

Dogs are unfortunately not allowed.

Opening Hours:

FR | 31 March 23 – 2pm – 8pm

SA | 01 April 23 – 11am – 7pm

SU | 02 April 23 – 11am – 6pm

For more information: Take a look here

