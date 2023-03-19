Landesmuseum Zurich – 175 Years of the Federal Constitution

by Clive Greaves

An Exhibition On the Swiss Constitution at the Swiss National Museum Zurich

An exhibition about the Swiss Constitution may sound like an unexciting way to spend a couple of hours of your precious free time – this could not be further from the truth for this presentation. It is not always comfortable reading, particularly with regard to historic attitudes to women, to different religious groups and different nationalities, but it is brilliantly conceived and designed and is totally absorbing. The explanatory notes and instructions, alongside the exhibits, are in four languages.

1848 – The Creation Of The Swiss Federal State

The Creation of Modern Switzerland in 1848

1848 saw the creation of the Swiss federal state and with it, the first Federal Constitution – the basic rule book of the country and its centrepiece. The initial Constitution was negotiated in just 51 days between February and April 1848. It was a basic document in terms of rights and liberties, and these only applied to Christian men. This exhibition concentrates on the further development of these rights and liberties to the present day, including the key inclusion of women to full civil rights, in 1971.

Exhibition Of Federal Constitution Organised in 3 Parts

The exhibition is organized in three parts.

Part 1 – The Development of the Constitution from 1848 to 1891

The first focuses on the development of the Constitution from 1848 to the key date of 1891, using artefacts and pictures to clearly explain the various pressures and changes.

Part 2 – Fundamental Rights in Switzerland

The second part deals with fundamental rights included in the present day Constitution. It uses interactive games, the four of which allow people to test their knowledge and attitudes to current civil liberties and rights. These include the process of applying for citizenship, the protection of privacy, the rights of people who are in trouble with the law, and the value and limits of free speech.

Part 3 – Civil Liberties and Rights In Switzerland

The third part of the exhibition traces the development of civil liberties and rights in the last three decades of the 20th century, explained through a number of personal legal challenges, not always successful, to the Constitution.

Finally, visitors are asked what fundamental rights they would like to see included in a future edition of the Constitution.

One leaves having been fascinated and stimulated by Switzerland’s challenging and difficult development of its Constitution. Everyone who makes Switzerland their home should see this exhibition, which runs until the 17th of July 2023.

Exhibition – 175 Years of the Federal Constitution

Where: Swiss National Museum Zurich

When: Until 17th July 2023

