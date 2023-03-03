Launch of Mission To The Moon – New Swatch x Omega in Zurich

Regardless of whether you’re interested in watches or not, no doubt you have heard about the hype about the Swatch x Omega Moon Swatch collection. The collaboration between Omega and Swatch, was launched last year but the watches are still not available to purchase online. If you want to buy one, you have to visit a Swatch store! As a result there have been picture of people queuing round the block for these watches in cities all around the world – even the likes of Ed Sheeran and Daniel Craig!

“Mission To Moonshine” Gold Edition Launched in Zurich, London, Milan and Tokyo on 7th March

The MoonSwatch line features 11 pop-themed options in plastic-like “bioceramic”. On 7th March 2023 the latest watch, the “Mission To Moonshine” Gold edition was launched as a standalone model in the series. Like the other models it is not available online, but in four selected Swatch stores in London, Milan, Zürich and Tokyo. Apparently these cities were chosen for their close connections to gold.

Queues in Bahnhofstrasse for the Omega x Swatch Watch

The new Omega x Swatch Gold MoonSwatch was unveiled in Bahnhofstrasse, not in the Swatch shop but in a part of the Grieder department store. Hundreds of eager fans and would be purchasers stretched right round the block and these photos were taken almost 2 hours after sales of the watch had begun.

People began queuing soon 2pm and the sale of watches only began at 7pm. Since only 2 people were being served at at time the queues continued in the street for a long while. Everyone hoping to buy the latest Swatch/Omega timepiece featuring a golden moon and the words “Mission to Moonshine Gold.”

There were people from all over Switzerland as well as all over the world – such is the draw of this watch!

Omega’s Iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch Is The Inspiration

The Mission to the Moon has a second hand made of OMEGA’s Moonshine Gold is the closest in looks to its inspiration, Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch.

For more information on the Swatch x Omega “Mission To Moonshine” Gold edition please visit the Swatch website.

