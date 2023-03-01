Man’s World Zürich 2023 at Halle 550

Man’s World Zürich 13th – 16th April 2023

From 13th – 16th April 2023, Man’s World will be back in Zurich for the 7th time. Just like last year it will be taking place in Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon.

Over 120 High Quality Products and Services

Over 120 carefully selected, high-quality products and services will be on show with lots of exciting and fun things to see and do. Explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets! Savour some great wine, taste some whisky or gin and enjoy some gastronomic delights!

“Toys For The Boys” – Plus Lots More

You can try your hand at various gadgets, VR simulators, arcade games and lots, lots more… Man’s World has plenty of “toys for the boy”, but it’s also a great place to explore the latest fashion and style and to seek out unique clothing and accessories. Most of all it’s a great place to relax and to have a lot of fun!

There’s a barbers, a cigar lounge, a flying car and even a U-boat as well as watches and whiskies and wine to discover. In fact there is something for everyone (not just for men!!!). It’s all presented in a stylish ambience to allow you to have a wonderful time out with friends or colleagues and to really enjoy yourself.

The Man’s World

Man’s World at Halle 550 is the perfect location for a great day out with a group of friends and there is so much to see and do.

Man’s World Halle 2023 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon

Where: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich

When: 13th – 16th April 2023

Opening Hours:

Thursday13th April 2023 – (Opening) 4 pm – Midnight

Friday14th April 2023 – 2 pm – 11pm

Saturday 15th April 2023 – 11am – 11pm

Sunday 16th April 2023 – 11am – 6pm

Photo Credits: Jean-Christophe Dupasquier

