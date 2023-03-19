Sonnwendfeier Oensingen: Biggest Firework Display Switzerland

On Saturday 18th March 2023 the Sonnwendfeier Oensingen fireworks took place – the biggest firework display in Switzerland. It is certainly one of the most spectacular firework events in the country and as you can see from the photos by Geoff Pegler in this article, it really is colourful. This traditional event has been taking place every three years for over a century, attracting thousands of visitors from all over Switzerland and beyond.

The Sonnwendfeier Oensingen Festival Takes Place in Oensingen

The festival takes place in Oensingen, a small town in the Canton of Solothurn, in northwestern Switzerland. This small town, with a population of just over 7,000, becomes the centre of attention for one day every 3 years.

The Event Stems From Rivalry Between The Vogelherd Club &the Ravell Club

The origins of the Sonnwendfeier Oensingen go back to a competition between two rival clubs, the Vogelherd Club and the Ravell Club. Both clubs wanted to out-do each other with the most spectacular fireworks display, and over time, the competition evolved into a very popular event, the Sonnwendfeier Oensingen Fireworks.

The Sonnwendfeier Oensingen Fireworks Last For About One Hour

The fireworks display lasts for about an hour, and during this time, you can see one of the most impressive displays of pyrotechnics. The event takes place in a large field, and there is plenty of space to view the fireworks from a safe distance.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Sonnwendfeier Oensingen is how well it is organised. A team of volunteers works tirelessly to ensure that everything runs smoothly. The team includes members from both the Vogelherd Club and the Ravell Club to provide a seamless event.

As well as the fireworks display, the Sonnwendfeier Oensingen also includes a range of other activities including live music and entertainment and plenty of food and drink stalls.

The Sonnwendfeier Oensingen – An Important Swiss Tradition

The Sonnwendfeier Oensingen festival has become an important Swiss tradition in this area and is part of the local culture and eagerly anticipated by both locals and visitors alike. The previous festival was held in 2018 and the event was set to take place in 2021, but due to thepandemic, it was postponed until 2023.

Sonnwendfeier Oensingen Firework Display Next In 2026

So if you missed this event, but want to attend the next one, make sure to diary March 2026 for the next Sonnwendfeier Oensingen fireworks display. It certainly is one of the most impressive displays of pyrotechnics in Switzerland!

When: March 2026

Where: Oensingen

How To Get There: The best way to get there is by public transport and there are usually special “SBB Railaway Tickets” available for the event.

