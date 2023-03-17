Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste For Better Dental and Oral Health

New Swiss Invention – Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste!

You may well be familiar with the English speaking dentist in Zurich, Dr Marina Thomas. Very popular with expats in Zurich, her practice is centrally located in Enge. You might also have read her tips on looking after your children’s teeth here – or her tips on whitening your teeth.

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste – To Clean, Whiten and Reduce Inflammation

During Lockdown in Spring 2020, she and her partner Andy Wepf, investigated the idea of creating a multifunctional toothpaste to help improve their patients’ oral health. As a dentist with more than 20 year’s experience in the dental industry, she wanted to incorporate several key features into one formula and to create a toothpaste which not only cleans your teeth, but which whitens too. Most importantly, she wanted to create one which helps reduce inflammation in the mouth. Gum inflammation can lead to all sorts of serious tooth problems. In the worst cases it can result in loose teeth, leading eventually, to tooth loss. The prevention of gum inflammation is something most regular toothpastes don’t address.

CBD is Well Known for its Anti-Inflammatory Properties

During their research, Dr Thomas and Andy looked into the properties of many herbs and plants and discovered that cannabis is a unique ingredient with many interesting qualities. In fact, CBD is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties as well as having many other positive impacts on oral health. CBD has a healing effect on the gums, as well as the entire mouth and throat area. It also noticeably reduces caries-causing bacteria. They worked with the Swiss market leader in toothpaste, Trybol AG in Neuhausen, to create this innovative CBD-containing toothpaste. Activated carbon was added to the toothpaste formula during the development to allow for a gentle whitening effect on the tooth surface.

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste – A Revolutionary Toothpaste

They carried out extensive testing on themselves, family, friends and clients as they sought to perfect the final formula. After rigorous testing and fine tuning, finally Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste was born! A revolutionary toothpaste which has the possibility to become a cutting-edge life style product, helping thousands of people all over Switzerland improve their oral health. Not only does Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste clean and whiten, it also helps reduce gum inflammation and has a healing effect.

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste Also Suitable For Children

Furthermore, the toothpaste is suitable for both adults and children as CBD doesn’t contain any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

Swiss Cannabiss – A Toothpaste With Proven Effects on Dental Hygiene

With its distinctive black colour, Swiss alp herbs and healing properties, Dr Thomas and Andy Wepf are now proudly presenting what they believe to be the best quality toothpaste available on the market. A toothpaste with proven effects on dental hygiene, which they believe can greatly help their patients with the daily care of their teeth.

So if you are interested in looking for a toothpaste which will help you improve the overall hygiene of your mouth, brighten your smile and leave you with a confident menthol breath lasting hours, why not try Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste for yourself?

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste has been approved by both Swiss and European law.

Where to Buy:

You can purchase Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste directly at Dr Thomas’s surgery at ZZE-AG,

Seestrasse 67, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland and you can read all about it on the Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste website here.

Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste is also now stocked at the following locations:

www.brack.ch

Bellevue Apotheke Zürich

Kulm Apotheke St.Moritz

TopPharm Apoteca Piz Ot, Samedan

Apotheke Roseg , Pontresina

Email: info@dr-thomas.ch

This is a sponsored article. We have tested the product and are very happy to endorse it

