The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 2023

Where to find the Fountains of Roses in Zurich at Easter

by newinzurich
The Stunning Rose Fountains of Zurich Easter 1st – 10th April 2023

The stunning rose fountains of Zurich are back for 2023! Once again the Reformierte Kirche in Zurich has organised for many of the key fountains in the city to be filled with roses. They started this “tradition” of filling some of the fountains with roses in 2021 when the pandemic was in full sway.

Roses In Zurich Fountains From 1st – 10th April

It was an idea to bring hope to all during those difficult times. Now in 2023 with so much uncertainty in the world, there is still a need for hope and peace. Symbolically, the fountains are filled with flowers in the lead up to Easter and the roses should be in place from 1st – 10th April. You can find out more about the initiative on the Church’s website here.

Helmhaus Fountain

The fountains should start to be filled from 1st April and if you’re planning to visit the best times are in the early mornings or in the evening and mid week – if you want to avoid the crowds. You can see some photos from the fountains last year here.

The Rose Fountain at Augustinergasse

The Rose Fountain at Münsterhof.

The Rose Fountain at Rennweg

There should be plenty of time to visit all the locations in Zurich.

The Fountains of Roses in Zurich Easter 2023

We understand that the fountains to be filled with roses should be more or less the same as last year.  Last year you could find the rose fountains in the following locations in Zurich.

1) Münsterhof
2) Rennweg
3) Augustinergasse
4) Predigerplatz
*5) Zwingliplatz/Helferei
6) Helmhaus

* This year, however,  the  Zwingliplatz fountain is undergoing construction work so we understand it will not be filled for Easter 2023.

The Church website says that there will be a short program between 3pm and 5pm on the following days at the following locations:

  • Monday – Zwingliplatz near Grossmünster
  • Tuesday – Münsterhof near Fraumünster
  • Wednesday – In Rennweg /  Strehlgasse
  • Thursday – Zähringerplatz near the Church

Do enjoy this beautiful gesture of rose filled fountains in Zurich!

 

