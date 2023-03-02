TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in Egg

Marcel Bauer and Young Nikon Photographers in Egg Zurich

From 1st March till 31st August there is a great Swiss photo exhibition at Nikon Plaza in Egg, just outside Zurich called TruePicture. TruePicture is a photographic training and mentoring program designed to support new talent in the field of photo-journalism.

Dany Gehrig, CEO of Globetrotter Travel Service AG, and photojournalist Manuel Bauer founded the Globetrotter World Photo support program back in 2011.

Marcel Bauer talking to photographer Lea Ernst about her work at the TruePicture Vernissge

Over the course of nine years, 19 young Swiss photojournalists were successfully trained. Each photographer was funded to produce a foreign reportage with challenging content and social relevance.

Nikon Switzerland supported the project from the outset and provided the young photographers with camera equipment and support. Every year, their work was shown in exhibitions and published in Tagi-Magi (The Magazine). Due to the pandemic, Globetrotter had to stop financing the Globetrotter World Photo. However, Manuel Bauer, Nikon Ambassador, continued to develop the project under the name TruePicture and has made it an international project.

TruePicture is run by Manuel Bauer and supported by Swiss foundations, patrons as well as Nikon Switzerland. This year you will be able to view a selection of photo reports by six young photographers from the Globetrotter World Photo sponsorship program, which have been specially put together for the exhibition at NIKON PLAZA.

The exhibition takes place at Nikon Switzerland in Egg/ZH over two floors and there are some impressive photographs to view.

The vernissage took place on Wednesday, 1st March 2023. As well as the impressive pictures, there was a panel discussion with Nikon Ambassador Manuel Bauer and the six exhibiting photographers.

It was also a great opportunity to test the latest Nikon cameras and to talk directly to the Nikon camera specialists.

Young Swiss Photographers At the NIKON PLAZA

The following Swiss Photographers exhibited their photo reportages at the NIKON PLAZA.

2012 – The new Kurdistan: After Saddam Hussein’s reign of terror, the Kurds in northern Iraq are gaining strength.

2016 – Gold mines in Guinea: Prosperous local micro-enterprises are emerging around the improvised micro-mines. However the powers behind the large state mines are destroying entire districts to make room for mining.

2017 – In the crocodile’s nest: For three weeks the crocodile men retreat to their ritual house. Far away in the jungle of Papua New Guinea and shielded from the villagers, they undergo a secret initiation

2018 – Caracas: The Pulse of Survival: Citizens full of vitality and self-reliance in a city in decay. Roland visits the place where he grew up with his camera – the most violent neighborhood in the world.

2020 – In salt water: Laurence uses an exotic aquarium fish to show the interconnectivity of the global world.

2019 – Yosale Ziv: The Drag Queen of Jerusalem.

Lea Ernst at the TruePicture Vernissage evening.

All the photographers were all funded by Globetrotter World Photo from 2012 to 2020.

TruePicture Swiss Photo Exhibition at Nikon Plaza in Egg

Where: NIKON PLAZA at Nikon’s Swiss headquarters in Egg/ZH

When: 1st March to 31st August 2023

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

The exhibition can be visited free of charge and without registration. See details on the Nikon website here.

All photos either courtesy of Nikon or taken by Christina on NIKON Z30

Please note there is a special offer if you purchase a Nikon Z30 before 11th April 2023 – see details here

*** Articles You May Like ***

***************************