at Halle 622 Zurich – 11th & 12th March 2023

Veggie World is a Vegan and Vegetarian Exhibition taking place at Halle 622 in Zurich Oerlikon. It has everything you need to inspire and inform you to follow a plant-based lifestyle. The organisers stress that is it not about dogmatism, but about variety and helping you enjoy exciting new possibilities.

VeggieWorld gives you information and advice about products which you can’t find in your usual supermarket and gives you tips and tricks from chefs and well-known people who lead a vegan lifestyle. You also have the opportunity to buy products at the event.

In addition to food, drinks and supplement there is also a while range of plant-based clothing and cosmetics.

It is being held in Zurich at Halle 622 in Oerlikon on 11th and 12th March 2023

Veggie World in Zurich

Opening Times

Saturday 11th March 10 – 6pm

Sunday 12th March 10 – 6pm

Tickets

Online Tickets

Adults – CHF 14

Children up to the age of 14 admitted free of charge (when accompanied by adult) and disabled people who are accompanied are admitted free of charge.

Directions

Halle 622 is located Therese-Giehse-Strasse 10, 8050 Zurich just a short distance from Oerlikon railway station and is easily accessible via public transport.

Visit the VeggieWorld Website here

