What’s On In Zurich Beginning of March 2023

I hope you were able to enjoy someFasnacht fun last week. If you missed it all, you can see a short reel of Zurich Carneval here. Do check out Geoff’s great photos of Basel Morgestraich and Basel Fasnacht. This week the Slow Food Markt is on from 3rd – 5th March and your ticket also gets you into the CREAFAIR exhibition which is running at the same time. From 2nd – 4th March there is a FREE outdoor opera projected onto the facade of the Opera House from 6.30pm to 10pm.

On Saturday 4th March there is a FREE Open Day at the Kunsthaus Zurich from 10am till 6pm. The Projektil Enlighment Immersive Art Installation at St Jakob’s Church ends on 5th March and The BANKSY exhibition has just opened. Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition in Zurich is also on at the Lichthalle MAAG. Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes and if the weather doesn’t perk up take a look at this list of ideas for grey and rainy days. Also see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. And if you need any tax advice do check out “Tax Time”with Martin Beiner ! If you missed the St Moritz Gourmet Festival back in January take a look at this post to find out all about it and maybe you will want to book for 2024? If you fancy a late ski break with lots of fun and action in Arosa, check out the Hotel AVES Homebase Arosa’s very special end of season deals!

Things To Do In & Around Zurich

Beginning of March 2023

FREE OUTDOOR OPERA HOUSE LIGHT SHOW SIEGFRIED OPERA 2nd – 4th MARCH: From 2nd – 4th March watch the Lichtspektakel zum Zürcher” Ring” on the facade of Zurich Opera House, celebrating the new “Ring Opera”. Starts at 6.30pm. Last show at 9.30pm – and its FREE! Every 45 minutes. See this short reel here.

SLOW FOOD MARKT ZURICH 3rd – 5th MARCH: The 2023 edition of the Slow Food market is back and is taking place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. Delicious food from all over the world with the emphasis on quality and provenance. Tastings, demonstrations and the opportunity to meet and talk with the producers. A must for foodies! Taking place at the same time as the CREAFAIR, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for CREAFAIR. Read all about the Slow Food Markt here.

CREAFAIR ZURICH 3rd – 5th MARCH: At the same time as the Slow Food Markt is taking place at Halle 550 the CREAFAIR is on too! Specialising in art, DIY and creativity, your ticket to the Slow Food Markt is also valid for this fair. Visit the CREAFAIR website here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG 1st March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.

THE NATIONAL BALLET OF GEORGIA 3rd MARCH “Sukhishvili”: The National ballet of Georgia will perform in Zurich on 3rd March with 70 dancers, an orchestra, more than 2500 exclusive costumes and extraordinary choreography. See information on tickets and further details here.

PHOTOS OF MORGESTRAICH BASEL 2023: If you missed the 4am Morgestraich Fasnacht event in Basel take a look at the great photos of the earl morning event by Geoff Pelgler here.

PHOTOS OF BASEL FASNACHT : I you missed Basel Fasnacht then take a look at these great photos of this year’s event by Geoff Pegler. See the photos of Basel Fasnacht 2023 here.

BANKSY NOW OPEN IN ZURICH : The new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition has just opened inZurich from 24th February. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.

PROJEKTIL LIGHT SHOW ST JAKOBS ZURICH ENDS 5th MARCH: The wonderful Projektil light installation at St Jakob’s Church ends on 5th March. Find out more here.