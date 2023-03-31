What’s On In Zurich Early April 2023
Wishing you a great weekend! There’s lots on in Zurich. There are still plenty of places to view out the Spring blossom in the city and the Rose Fountains are back in Zurich for Easter too. You might also want to consider a trip to walk along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel has recently opened in Bürkliplatz and don’t forget the BLICKFANG design Exhibition at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 31st March – 2nd April and the Expovina Spring Wine Tasting Fair is taking place at Puls 5 in Zurich until 6th April.
Why not explore these 12 great parks in Zurich and if it’s a bit overcast check out this list of ideas for rainy days. Do check out the exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is proving very popular so do try to book it in advance. Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG. Don’t forget to enter our contest to win a tube of the new Swiss invention of Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste. And make sure to mark your diaries for the Man’s World event and enter the contest for one of 5 pairs of tickets here! Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes ( do check the snow first – but there has been new snow recently) and see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. For something entirely different, why not visit a mine in Horgen!
If your’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.
**************************
*** Win One of 5 Pairs of Tickets to Man’s World Zurich ***
Man’s World Zurich is back from 13th – 16th April and we have 5 pairs of tickets to be won! Why not enter the contest here?
*** Win One of 5 Tubes of Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste ***
A new invention! Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste not only cleans your teeth but is really good for your overall oral health!
Things To Do In & Around Zurich Early April 2023
THE ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH 1st – 10th APRIL: There will be rose fountains once again in Zurich this Easter beginning on 1st April. Take a look here.
WATCHES AND WONDERS GENEVA 27th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The Watches and Wonders event is back in Geneva for 2023. The first few days are for professionals and the 1st and 2nd are open to the public. As of Friday afternoon, Saturday 1st April is sold out – but you should still get tickets for Sunday 2nd April if you’re quick! See details here.
TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.
EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE FESTIVAL ZURICH 30th MARCH – 6th APRIL: The Expovina Spring Wine Festival is back in Zurich – see all the details here.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich! Read all about it here.
CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 29th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The famous Camelia Festival is taking place in Locarno from 29th March till 2nd April. There are also some great special offers on the train to help you get there! Read all about the Camelia Festival here.
BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.
BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL : BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food here.
THE CONCERT BY RYX AT CLUB XTRA ZURICH 1st APRIL: Don’t miss The Concert by R YX at Club Xtra in Zurich on 1st April. See all the details here.
THE KÄPFNACH BERGWERK MINE IN HORGEN RE-OPENS 1st APRIL: Did you know that there is a coal mine in Horgen which can be visited ? It makes for a really interesting day out, as Simon discovered with his son. The mine reopens for the season on 1st April. Read all about this unusual mine in Zurich.
THE MÄDELSFLOHMARKT IS ON IN ZURICH ON SUNDAY 2nd APRIL: Why not check out this great flea market with lots of great “pre-loved” clothes and accessories for women. It takes place at Tanzwerk 101, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zürich from 11am till 4pm and entrance is FREE: See details here.
ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH UNTIL 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition has recently opened in Zurich and is definitely worth a visit. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES REOPENS 8th APRIL: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
EASTER IN ZURICH 2023: Easter is just around the corner! Take a look here for some ideas for things to do at Easter in Zurich!
MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 14th – 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.
CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.
See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
SOYOGA YOGA & BRUNCH IN ZURICH 1st & 3rd SAT EVERY MONTH: How about enjoying a tantric yoga session in Zurich followed by brunch in Zurich? Soyoga runs these small group sessions on 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Kanzleistrasse 78, (Langstrasse) Zurich. Maximum 6 participants Find out all about it here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Depending where you’re heading there is still snow for snowshoe hiking – but do check first! Take a look Snowshoe hikes here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: With Lake Zurich on the doorstep, have you ever tried Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
THE FLOWER ISLAND INSEL MAINAU – OPEN 365 DAYS A YEAR: If you love flowers another place not to miss is the Flower Island of Mainau. It’s literally an island full of flowers and it is open 365 days a year. Spring is a spectacular time to visit – see our pictures from a previous Spring here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: It will soon be time to visit the Chriesiwäg The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick. Read all about it here.
SPECIAL OFFER: SKI BREAK SUPERDEAL AT AVES HOMEBASE IN AROSA: If you fancy a last minute getaway how about an “Anyway You Want” Superdeal at the modern, stylish AVES Homebase hotel in Arosa. Read all about this great ski break offer here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich – just check the snow situation before you go. See our ski recommendations here.
VISIT ST GALLEN AND ROMANSHORN: How about a tip to St Gallen and Romanshorn? Read all about this fascinating places not too far from Zurich here.
6 CAR FREE MUST VISIT CAR-FREE VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out these amazing car-free villages in Switzerland which are really worth a visit. Take a look here for some holiday inspiration.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
RESTAURANT WÖSCHI – CASUAL FINE DINING ON LAKE ZURICH: We’ve just discovered a great new lakeside restaurant called Restaurant WÖSCHI which has a fabulous location near Wollishofen and a great new menu by chef David Klocksin. Do check it out! You can read all about it here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
JULIETTE – NEW FRENCH BAKERY IN ZURICH: If you love French bakeries you will be pleased to know that Juliette Boulangerie had opened in 2 locations in Zurich – at Bleicherweg 72, Zurich 8002 and in Vulkanplatz 9, 8048 Altstetten. A third one will be opening up at Bahnhofstrasse 15 in Erlenbach on 11th March.Visit the Juliette Bakery website here.
CHRISTIAN HÜMBS POP UP AT THE STUDIO ZURICH: Famous German patissier Christian Hümbs has got a pop up at The Studio in Zurich selling his fabulous cakes and pastries. It’s at the Studio at Dufourstrasse 23, 8008 Zurich and opens from 11am Tuesday till Friday.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
LOOKING FOR A HEALTH INSURANCE? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEW SWISS INVENTION! CANNABISS TOTHPASTE – ENTER CONTEST! If you’re looking for a toothpaste that does more than clean your teeth this new Swiss Invention by dentist Dr Marina Thomas and her partner Andy Wepf, takes care of your whole mouth. Due to the specially selected ingredients it helps guard against caries and looks after your gums as well as gently whitening your teeth. It works on the health of your whole mouth. It is suitable for both adults and children. Read all about Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste and enter the contest here.
NEW PERFUME – MAISON NOIR: There’s a new luxury perfume brand on the market called Maison Noir offering some fantastic fragrances. We went along to find out all about it and were really impressed. What’s more all editions are unisex! The high end perfumes are created in France by expert parfumiers and the range is now available at Osswald in Zurich.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
REVIEW OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4: This tiny foldable mobile phone from Samsung Galaxy does a lot more than make calls in style! Its cute, fun design with its foldable shape makes it perfect for slipping into pockets, jackets, tiny handbags and it its battery life is great. Read all about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 mobile phone which really packs a punch!
REVIEW OF NETGEAR ORBI ROUTER: We love our Netgear Orbi router and it really helped improve our internet speed and was so easy to install. Read all about the Orbi Router here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
Got a business in or around Zurich? Why not join our Business Directory? Take a look and find out more here.
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagramto Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.