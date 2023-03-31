What’s On In Zurich Early April 2023

Wishing you a great weekend! There’s lots on in Zurich. There are still plenty of places to view out the Spring blossom in the city and the Rose Fountains are back in Zurich for Easter too. You might also want to consider a trip to walk along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel has recently opened in Bürkliplatz and don’t forget the BLICKFANG design Exhibition at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 31st March – 2nd April and the Expovina Spring Wine Tasting Fair is taking place at Puls 5 in Zurich until 6th April.

Why not explore these 12 great parks in Zurich and if it’s a bit overcast check out this list of ideas for rainy days. Do check out the exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is proving very popular so do try to book it in advance. Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG. Don’t forget to enter our contest to win a tube of the new Swiss invention of Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste. And make sure to mark your diaries for the Man’s World event and enter the contest for one of 5 pairs of tickets here! Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes ( do check the snow first – but there has been new snow recently) and see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too. For something entirely different, why not visit a mine in Horgen!

If your’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

*** Win One of 5 Pairs of Tickets to Man’s World Zurich ***

Man’s World Zurich is back from 13th – 16th April and we have 5 pairs of tickets to be won! Why not enter the contest here?

*** Win One of 5 Tubes of Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste ***

A new invention! Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste not only cleans your teeth but is really good for your overall oral health!

Things To Do In & Around Zurich Early April 2023

THE ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH 1st – 10th APRIL: There will be rose fountains once again in Zurich this Easter beginning on 1st April. Take a look here.

WATCHES AND WONDERS GENEVA 27th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The Watches and Wonders event is back in Geneva for 2023. The first few days are for professionals and the 1st and 2nd are open to the public. As of Friday afternoon, Saturday 1st April is sold out – but you should still get tickets for Sunday 2nd April if you’re quick! See details here.

TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.

EXPOVINA PRIMAVERA SPRING WINE FESTIVAL ZURICH 30th MARCH – 6th APRIL: The Expovina Spring Wine Festival is back in Zurich – see all the details here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich! Read all about it here.

CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 29th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The famous Camelia Festival is taking place in Locarno from 29th March till 2nd April. There are also some great special offers on the train to help you get there! Read all about the Camelia Festival here.

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL : BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food here.

THE CONCERT BY RYX AT CLUB XTRA ZURICH 1st APRIL: Don’t miss The Concert by R YX at Club Xtra in Zurich on 1st April. See all the details here.

THE KÄPFNACH BERGWERK MINE IN HORGEN RE-OPENS 1st APRIL: Did you know that there is a coal mine in Horgen which can be visited ? It makes for a really interesting day out, as Simon discovered with his son. The mine reopens for the season on 1st April. Read all about this unusual mine in Zurich.

THE MÄDELSFLOHMARKT IS ON IN ZURICH ON SUNDAY 2nd APRIL: Why not check out this great flea market with lots of great “pre-loved” clothes and accessories for women. It takes place at Tanzwerk 101, Pfingstweidstrasse 101, 8005 Zürich from 11am till 4pm and entrance is FREE: See details here.

ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH UNTIL 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.