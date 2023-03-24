What’s On In Zurich Late March 2023 and Beyond

Wishing you a great week ahead! The Giant Ferris wheel has opened in Bürkliplatz and is in situ until 1st May. Spring was definitely in the air earlier in the week though it has turned a little colder of late. If it picks up you may wish to visit one of these 12 great parks in Zurich or check out these Spring blossom hot spots in the city. If the weather is wet see our list of ideas for rainy days. This Sunday 26th March the Schoggifestival is on at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen and if you have a baby or young children (or are expecting) don’t miss the Babies Best Fair in Winterthur on Sunday. Another ideas is to take a trip to Selnau station and join the Trashhero Zurich team from 12 noon – 2pm for a Sunday clean up of the rubbish in Zurich.

Do check out the new exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is proving very popular so do try to book it in advance. Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG. Don’t forget to enter our contest to win tickets for the BLICKFANG design fair or to win a tube of the new Swiss invention of Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste. And make sure to mark your diaries for the Man’s World event! Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes ( do check the snow first) and see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too.

Things To Do In & Around Zurich Late March & Beyond 2023

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich! Read all about it here.

M4MUSIC FESTIVAL ZURICH 24th & 25th MARCH: The M4Music Festival is on in Zurich on 24th and 25th March. See details here.

THE SECOND SEASON MARKET 24th & 25th MARCH: The second season Market is taking place at the 25Hours hotel I Langstrasse Zurich and is a great opportunity to see some great shoes and clothes at great prices. See details (in German) here.

BABIES BEST FAIR IN WINTERTHUR 25th & 26th MARCH: For all things related to babies who not visit Babies Best fair at Teuchelweiher in Winterthur from 25.03.-26.03.23. See details here.

AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 20th – 27th MARCH: The American Women’s Club is running its annual Workshop Week with lots of fun activities open to both members and non members alike. Find out more here.

DON’T FORGET! CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 26th MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 26th March when daylight saving begins.

SCHOGGIFESTIVAL ZURICH SUNDAY 26th MARCH: The Schoggifestival – or Chocolate Festival is back in Zurich at Mühle Tiefenbrunnen (near to Tiefnebrunnen railway station). Open from 10am – 5pm. Tickets cost CHF 10 online CHF 12 at the box office and children are free. Address:Seefeldstrasse 219, 8008 Zürich. See details here.

TRASHHERO CLEAN UP IN ZURICH 12 NOON – 2PM ON SUNDAY 26TH MARCH: Why not join a team the enthusiastic Trashhero Zurich team and help clean up the city. All tools etc provided – just turn up at Selnau Train station at 12 noon and join the crowd! Look out for the Trashhero signs!

TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.

CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 29th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The famous Camelia Festival is taking place in Locarno from 29th March till 2nd April. There are also some great special offers on the train to help you get there! Read all about the Camelia Festival here.

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL – WIN TICKETS!: BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Contest closes midnight Sunday 26th March. Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food and enter contest to win tickets here.

ARTIST DAN PYLE’s ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH UNTIL 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH FOR EASTER 2023: As we understand there will be rose fountains once again this Easter beginning on 3rd April. Take a look at the rose fountains from last year here.

SONNWENDFEIER OENSINGEN FIREWORKS: Last weekend the biggest firework display in Switzerland took place in Oensingen. See the photos from last week’s Sonnwendfeier Oensingen Fireworks 2023 here.

TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.