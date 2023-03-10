What’s On In Zurich Mid March 2023
Wishing you a great week ahead! Here are some ideas for things to do in and around Zurich this week. The VeggieWorld Vegan Fair is on at Halle 622 and there is an exhibition about gender equality in the workplace at Zurich Main Station until 22nd March. Earlier this week you may have seen long queues down Bahnhofstrasse as the latest Swiss Swatch x Omega watch was launched. If the weather continues as it is today you may wish to choose some activities from our list of ideas for rainy days.
Of course, grey or wet weather is perfect for exhibitions and there is the BANKSY exhibition taking place at Halle 550 and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition in Zurich at the Lichthalle MAAG. Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes and see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too.
If the weather is fine you may like to visit one of these 12 great parks in Zurich and see how Spring is progressing. If you fancy a late ski break with lots of fun and action in Arosa, check out the Hotel AVES Homebase Arosa’s very special end of season deals!
We also have contests to win 2 copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch and the chance to win one of 3 pairs of tickets to BLICKGANG Design show.
****Enter Contest To Win One of 2 Copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch ***
*** Win one of 2 copies of Heike’s Helping Handbuch to help you with your German!
=>> Read all about Heike’s Helping Handbuch and enter here.
**************************
*** Win one of 3 Pairs of Tickets to BLICKFANG Fashion & Food at the Kongresshaus here
Enter Contest to Win Tickets to BLICKFANG design Exhibition at the Kongresshaus Zurich from 31st March – 2nd April.
Read all about it and enter contest here
Things To Do In & Around Zurich Beginning of March 2023
EXHIBITION AT ZURICH MAIN STATION 8th – 22nd MARCH: To coincide with International Women’s Day, there is an exhibition all about gender equality in the workplace at Zurich HB for 2 weeks. Read all about it here.
CHILDREN’S FIRST BACK TO WORK DINNER FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 10th MARCH: Children’s First is hosting a “Back To Work” Dinner in Zurich on Friday 10th March and Global People Transitions is one of the sponsors. Tickets cost CHF 45 each. See details and register for the event here.
ZIRKUS KNIE IN RAPPERSWIL 10th – 12th MARCH: Circus Knie is in Rapperswil from 10th – 12th March. See details here.
VEGGIE WORLD EXHIBITION & EVENT 11th & 12th MARCH: This year’s Veggie World Exhibition is taking place at Halle 622 in Zurich Oerlikon on 11th and 12th March. Read all about it here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH : The new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition has recently opened in Zurich and is definitely worth a visit. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the BSCC’s International Women’s Day event and all the other upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
H.R. GIGER EXHIBITION AT PHOTOBASTEI UNTIL 12th MARCH: The Photobastei in Zurich is currently hosting and exhibition of the work of H.R.Giger. You can find out more about it here.
********************************************************************************************************
Sponsored Insert
AVES “Any Way You Want” Ski Break Special Deal in Arosa
Catch the last of the Winter Skiing Season in Arosa with AVES “Any Way You Want” Superdeal Ski Break in Arosa at a very special price! AVES Homebase Arosa is a modern, new, stylish hotel and the special offer for 2 adults for 2 days includes: 2 nights accommodation in a Lakeview lifestyle room with balcony, 2 breakfasts, a bottle of Prosecco, Unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks from the buffet, Use of Sauna and Steam, Workplace station on the ground floor
The “Any Way You Want” Superdeal costs from just CHF 369 for two people for 2 nights in a Lakeview Lifestyle room with balcony. So if you fancy an action packed ski break in the heart of the mountains why not catch this offer while you can. But don’t wait around as there is limited availability at this special price and the season ends on 10th April.
Read all about the special offer here
==>> Book the special offer here
********************************************************************************************************
THE HERZBARACKE ZURICH UNTIL 12th MARCH: Federico Pfaffen and his floating theatre are on Lake Zurich for the Winter season until 12th March 2023. Find out all about the Herzbaracke here.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI TILL 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
TEDX ZURICH AT HALLE 550 ON 17th MARCH: There are just a few tickets remaining for the TEDX Zurich event which takes place at Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon. It promises to be a very inspiring day with lots of great speakers. Tickets cost CHF 100. See details here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 20th – 27th MARCH: The American Women’s Club is running its annual Workshop Week with lots of fun activities open to both members and non members alike. Find out more here.
CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 26th MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 26th March when daylight saving begins.
TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.
BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL – WIN TICKETS!: BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food and enter contest to win tickets here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.
See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:
SWATCH MISSION TO THE MOON: Find out why so many people were queuing down Bahnhofstrasse for hours last Tuesday in Zurich on a “Mission to the Moon”. Read all about it here.
PHOTOS OF MORGESTRAICH BASEL 2023: If you missed the 4am Morgestraich Fasnacht event in Basel take a look at the great photos of the earl morning event by Geoff Pelgler here.
PHOTOS OF BASEL FASNACHT : If you missed Basel Fasnacht then take a look at these great photos of this year’s event by Geoff Pegler. See the photos of Basel Fasnacht 2023 here
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
SOYOGA YOGA & BRUNCH IN ZURICH 1st & 3rd SAT EVERY MONTH: How about enjoying a tantric yoga session in Zurich followed by brunch in Zurich? Soyoga runs these small group sessions on 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Kanzleistrasse 78, (Langstrasse) Zurich. Maximum 6 participants Find out all about it here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland. Read all his tips and advice here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe hikes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: With Lake Zurich on the doorstep, have you ever tried Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
SPECIAL OFFER: SKI BREAK SUPERDEAL AT AVES HOMEBASE IN AROSA: If you fancy a last minute getaway how about an “Anyway You Want” Superdeal at the modern, stylish AVES Homebase hotel in Arosa. Read all about this great ski break offer here.
HOW ABOUT A FASHION CRUISE ON THE RHINE WITH STYLIST LUISA ROSSI? In March and October there are two great Rhine cruises taking place with a special emphasis on style, fashion and makeup. Zurich fashion stylist Luis Rossi will running two Workshops onboard and will be on hand to give personalised styling advice. See details of the Fashion Cruise here.
EXPLORE VAL D’ANNIVIERS: Why not take a trip to explore the beautiful landscape around Val d’Anniviers. Find out all about this unspoilt region of Switzerland here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich – just check the snow situation before you go. See our ski recommendations here.
A DAY TRIP ON THE GOTTHARD PANORAMA EXPRESS TRAIN: Planning a scenic trip by train? One highly recommended train ride is a journey on the Gotthard Panorama Express. Read all about it here.
A TRIP TO BAD RAGAZ THERMAL BATHS: Fancy a trip to the Thermal Baths in Bad Ragaz? Find out all about them here.
A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL NEAR ZURICH: Why not enjoy fabulous views over Lake Zurich as well as a great Winter hike in Etzel? It’s a fairly easy walk and the views are stunning. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
6 CAR FREE MUST VISIT CAR -FREE VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out these amazing car-free villages in Switzerland which are really worth a visit. Take a look here for some holiday inspiration.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
JULIETTE – NEW FRENCH BAKERY IN ZURICH: If you love French bakeries you will be pleased to know that Juliette Boulangerie had opened in 2 locations in Zurich – at Bleicherweg 72, Zurich 8002 and in Vulkanplatz 9, 8048 Altstetten. A third one will be opening up at Bahnhofstrasse 15 in Erlenbach on 11th March.Visit the Juliette Bakery website here.
CHRISTIAN HÜMBS POP UP AT THE STUDIO ZURICH: Famous German patissier Christian Hümbs has got a pop up at The Studio in Zurich selling his fabulous cakes and pastries. It’s at the Studio at Dufourstrasse 23, 8008 Zurich and opens from 11am Tuesday till Friday.
PHOTOS FROM THE ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL: If you missed the St Moritz Gourmet Festival read all about it here and if you’re wanting to go next year, the dates for 2024 will be announced in Mid March. Read all about this epic food extravaganza here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RSTAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEW SWISS INVENTION! CANNABISS TOTHPASTE! If you’re looking for a toothpaste that does more than clean your teeth this new Swiss Invention by dentist Dr Marina Thomas and her partner Andy Wepf, takes care of your whole mouth. Due to the specially selected ingredients it helps guard against caries and looks after your gums as well as gently whitening your teeth. It works on the health of your whole mouth. It is suitable for both adults and children. Read all about Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste here.
NEW PERFUME – MAISON NOIR: There’s a new luxury perfume brand on the market called Maison Noir offering some fantastic fragrances. We went along to find out all about it and were really impressed. What’s more all editions are unisex! The high end perfumes are created in France by expert parfumiers and the range is now available at Osswald in Zurich.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
REVIEW OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4: This tiny foldable mobile phone from Samsung Galaxy does a lot more than make calls in style! Its cute, fun design with its foldable shape makes it perfect for slipping into pockets, jackets, tiny handbags and it its battery life is great. Read all about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 mobile phone which really packs a punch!
REVIEW OF NETGEAR ORBI ROUTER: We love our Netgear Orbi router and it really helped improve our internet speed and was so easy to install. Read all about the Orbi Router here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
NEWORCHARD VEGAN LEATHER BOOTS: Once you’ve tried them you won’t want to take them off! Take a look here and use code Christina15 to get 15% of your super soft Winter boots.
WYSSMÜLLER FONDUES: How about a delicious Fondue from Fondue Wyssmüller? Buy online with 20% discount using code HCUHK5RP The fondue packets are top quality and they also freeze very well – so it’s a good opportunity to get stocked up.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
Do Please follow us on YouTube here.
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
Got a business in or around Zurich? Why not join our Business Directory? Take a look and find out more here.
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagramto Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.