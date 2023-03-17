What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of March 2023

********************************************************************************************************

Sponsored Insert

AVES “Any Way You Want” Ski Break Special Deal in Arosa

Catch the last of the Winter Skiing Season in Arosa with AVES “Any Way You Want” Superdeal Ski Break in Arosa at a very special price! AVES Homebase Arosa is a modern, new, stylish hotel and the special offer for 2 adults for 2 days includes: 2 nights accommodation in a Lakeview lifestyle room with balcony, 2 breakfasts, a bottle of Prosecco, Unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks from the buffet, Use of Sauna and Steam, Workplace station on the ground floor

The “Any Way You Want” Superdeal costs from just CHF 369 for two people for 2 nights in a Lakeview Lifestyle room with balcony. So if you fancy an action packed ski break in the heart of the mountains why not catch this offer while you can. But don’t wait around as there is limited availability at this special price and the season ends on 10th April.

********************************************************************************************************

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 26th MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 26th March when daylight saving begins.

TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.

CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 29th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The famous Camelia Festival is taking place in Locarno from 29th March till 2nd April. There are also some great special offers on the train to help you get there! Read all about the Camelia Festival here.

BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL – WIN TICKETS!: BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Contest closes midnight 28th March. Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food and enter contest to win tickets here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.



SWATCH MISSION TO THE MOON: Find out why so many people were queuing down Bahnhofstrasse for hours the other week in Zurich on a “Mission to the Moon”. Read all about it here.

ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH FOR EASTER 2023: As we understand there will be rose fountains once again this Easter beginning on 3rd April. Take a look at the rose fountains from last year here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES REOPENS 8th APRIL: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.

MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.

SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.

KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.

See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:

“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich

VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.

ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.

TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.

INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.

HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.

TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.

SOYOGA YOGA & BRUNCH IN ZURICH 1st & 3rd SAT EVERY MONTH: How about enjoying a tantric yoga session in Zurich followed by brunch in Zurich? Soyoga runs these small group sessions on 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Kanzleistrasse 78, (Langstrasse) Zurich. Maximum 6 participants Find out all about it here.

HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.