What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of March 2023
Wishing you a great week ahead! The Giardina Garden event is back in Zurich this weekend with lots of inspiration and ideas for gardens, balconies and terraces and the exhibition about gender equality in the workplace continues at Zurich Main Station until 22nd March. Spring is definitely in the air and you may wish to visit one of these 12 great parks in Zurich or check out these Spring blossom hot spots in the city. If the weather is a bit cloudy or wet you may wish to choose some activities from our list of ideas for rainy days.
The BANKSY exhibition is proving very popular so do try to book it in advance and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG. Don’t forget to mark your diary for the BLICKFANG design fair and for the Man’s World event too! Check out these 7 Snow shoe hikes and see these 31 activities for children and teenagers as well as 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich too.
And how about a late ski break with lots of fun and action in Arosa? Check out the Hotel AVES Homebase Arosa’s very special end of season deals!
Things To Do In & Around Zurich Beginning of March 2023
GIARDINA GARDEN SHOW AT THE MESSE ZURICH 15th-19th MARCH: After a break the inspirational garden show Giardina is back in Zurich. Find out all about this amazing garden event here.
KUNSTMESSE IN ZURICH 19th MARCH: Don’t miss this colourful exhibition of art – the Kunstmesse Zurich taking place at Labor 5, Schiffbaustrasse 3, 8005 Zurich on 19th March from 11am – 6pm. FREE entry! More information here.
PARK PLATZ EARTHQUAKE AWARENESS EVENT 19th MARCH FROM 12 NOON: There will be an awareness event taking place at the Verein Park Platz in Wasserwerkstrasse 101, 8037 Zurich to raise awareness for the plight of people in the earthquake torn areas of Turkey and Syria. There will be a flea market, food and more.
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN WINTER STÜBLI ENDS 18th MARCH: Frau Gerolds Garten also has its magical Winter vibes continuing until 18th March. Perfect for a Glüwein or a meal! See details here.
ICS PRIMARY OPEN DAY EVENT WEDS 22nd MARCH 9.15 AM: If you are a parent of primary aged school children you may be interested in attending this free event at the Inter-Community School Zurich, Strubenacher 3, 8126 Zumikon from 9.15am. Please find out more here.
EXHIBITION AT ZURICH MAIN STATION 8th – 22nd MARCH: To coincide with International Women’s Day, there is an exhibition all about gender equality in the workplace at Zurich HB for 2 weeks. Read all about it here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
AWC WORKSHOP WEEK 20th – 27th MARCH: The American Women’s Club is running its annual Workshop Week with lots of fun activities open to both members and non members alike. Find out more here.
BABIES BEST FAIR IN WINTERTHUR 25th & 26th MARCH: For all things related to babies who not visit Babies Best fair at Teuchelweiher in Winterthur from 25.03.-26.03.23. See details here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH : The new “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition has recently opened in Zurich and is definitely worth a visit. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.
CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SUNDAY 26th MARCH: A note for your diary that the clocks will go forward at 2am on Sunday 26th March when daylight saving begins.
TIME TO WATCHES EXHIBITION GENEVA 28TH MARCH – 1ST APRIL: If you’re a fan of watches why not plan a trip to the Time To Watches event taking place in Geneva from 28th March – 1st April. See details of this watch event here.
CAMELIA FESTIVAL IN LOCARNO 29th MARCH – 2nd APRIL: The famous Camelia Festival is taking place in Locarno from 29th March till 2nd April. There are also some great special offers on the train to help you get there! Read all about the Camelia Festival here.
BLICKFANG ZURICH – FASHION + FOOD 31st MARCH – 2nd APRIL – WIN TICKETS!: BLICKFANG is back in Zurich at the Kongresshaus from 31st March until 2nd April with an exciting new concept with food as well as fashion! Contest closes midnight 28th March. Read all about the Spring edition of BLICKFANG Fashion + Food and enter contest to win tickets here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
SWATCH MISSION TO THE MOON: Find out why so many people were queuing down Bahnhofstrasse for hours the other week in Zurich on a “Mission to the Moon”. Read all about it here.
ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH FOR EASTER 2023: As we understand there will be rose fountains once again this Easter beginning on 3rd April. Take a look at the rose fountains from last year here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES REOPENS 8th APRIL: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience and we have a contest running until 12th February to win 2 pairs of tickets. Find out all about it here.
See a short video clips of Klimts Kuss here:
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
SOYOGA YOGA & BRUNCH IN ZURICH 1st & 3rd SAT EVERY MONTH: How about enjoying a tantric yoga session in Zurich followed by brunch in Zurich? Soyoga runs these small group sessions on 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at Kanzleistrasse 78, (Langstrasse) Zurich. Maximum 6 participants Find out all about it here.
HAUTE CONTOUR FACIAL GYM CLASES IN ZURICH: Check out Haute Contour’s latest Facial Gym Classes in Zurich. Take a look here.
7 GREAT SNOW SHOE HIKES NOT FAR FROM ZURICH: Check out these great snowshoe hikes not far from Zurich. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
COLD WATER SWIMMING IN LAKE ZURICH: With Lake Zurich on the doorstep, have you ever tried Cold Swimming? Find out all about it here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
SPECIAL OFFER: SKI BREAK SUPERDEAL AT AVES HOMEBASE IN AROSA: If you fancy a last minute getaway how about an “Anyway You Want” Superdeal at the modern, stylish AVES Homebase hotel in Arosa. Read all about this great ski break offer here.
TOP THINGS TO DO IN LUGANO – THE OLIVE PATH WALK: How about a trip to sunny Ticino to walk along the Olive path – a really beautiful and scenic lakeside walk – and you can get to Lugano in 2 hours by train from Zurich. See details here.
TOP PLACES TO GO SKIING NEAR ZURICH: Check out these great locations for skiing not far from Zurich – just check the snow situation before you go. See our ski recommendations here.
A DAY TRIP ON THE GOTTHARD PANORAMA EXPRESS TRAIN: Planning a scenic trip by train? One highly recommended train ride is a journey on the Gotthard Panorama Express. Read all about it here.
6 CAR FREE MUST VISIT CAR-FREE VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out these amazing car-free villages in Switzerland which are really worth a visit. Take a look here for some holiday inspiration.
A WINTER HIKE TO ETZEL NEAR ZURICH: Why not enjoy fabulous views over Lake Zurich as well as a great Winter hike in Etzel? It’s a fairly easy walk and the views are stunning. Read all about it here.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
JULIETTE – NEW FRENCH BAKERY IN ZURICH: If you love French bakeries you will be pleased to know that Juliette Boulangerie had opened in 2 locations in Zurich – at Bleicherweg 72, Zurich 8002 and in Vulkanplatz 9, 8048 Altstetten. A third one will be opening up at Bahnhofstrasse 15 in Erlenbach on 11th March.Visit the Juliette Bakery website here.
CHRISTIAN HÜMBS POP UP AT THE STUDIO ZURICH: Famous German patissier Christian Hümbs has got a pop up at The Studio in Zurich selling his fabulous cakes and pastries. It’s at the Studio at Dufourstrasse 23, 8008 Zurich and opens from 11am Tuesday till Friday.
PHOTOS FROM THE ST MORITZ GOURMET FESTIVAL: If you missed the St Moritz Gourmet Festival read all about it here and if you’re wanting to go next year, the dates for 2024 will be announced in Mid March. Read all about this epic food extravaganza here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RSTAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEW SWISS INVENTION! CANNABISS TOTHPASTE! If you’re looking for a toothpaste that does more than clean your teeth this new Swiss Invention by dentist Dr Marina Thomas and her partner Andy Wepf, takes care of your whole mouth. Due to the specially selected ingredients it helps guard against caries and looks after your gums as well as gently whitening your teeth. It works on the health of your whole mouth. It is suitable for both adults and children. Read all about Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste here.
NEW PERFUME – MAISON NOIR: There’s a new luxury perfume brand on the market called Maison Noir offering some fantastic fragrances. We went along to find out all about it and were really impressed. What’s more all editions are unisex! The high end perfumes are created in France by expert parfumiers and the range is now available at Osswald in Zurich.
SWISS INVENTIONS: Have you ever thought about the number of Swiss Inventions that have changed our lives? From Milk Chocolate by Daniel Peter to Birchermüsli, to the original Swiss wrist watch, the Swiss are pretty good at inventing things. Find out more about some key Swiss inventions here.
REVIEW OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4: This tiny foldable mobile phone from Samsung Galaxy does a lot more than make calls in style! Its cute, fun design with its foldable shape makes it perfect for slipping into pockets, jackets, tiny handbags and it its battery life is great. Read all about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 mobile phone which really packs a punch!
REVIEW OF NETGEAR ORBI ROUTER: We love our Netgear Orbi router and it really helped improve our internet speed and was so easy to install. Read all about the Orbi Router here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
