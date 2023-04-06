Experience The Longest Zipline In The World – The Jais Flight

The Jais Flight – An Adrenaline Pumping Experience in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is a great destination for holiday makers of all types – from those who want to chill by the pool and relax in a luxury spa to those who are seeking reals adventure. The beauty of this small country is that everything is so near that you can easily combine a variety of activities in one day. On our recent trip to Ras Al Khaimah we tried a number of really fun activities but top of our list in the adrenaline-pumping stakes was the world’s longest zipline! Yes indeed, the Jais Flight as it is known, is 2.8km long, which according to the Guinness Book of Records, makes it longest in the world!

To get there you need to drive up to the Jebel Jais mountain. The drive from our hotel, the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khimah, was very scenic and as you drive towards the Visitor Centre at the peak there are lots of lay-bys en route where you can stop and enjoy the impressive views of the stunning Hajar mountains. When you get to 1680 feet above sea level you should be right at the Jebel Jais Visitor Centre which is located right next to the highest restaurant in the UAE, the 1484 by Puro.

Getting Ready For the Jais Flight

But there’s no time to be distracted by the delicious food and drinks on offer – if you want to get on the Jais Flight there is a little preparation ahead. As with most adventure activities you need to read and sign a waiver so that you are aware of the risks involved. Next you are given a wristband – and if you wish you can pay extra to have a video camera on a stalk which you will later have attached to your helmet. You can choose to have the video facing your face (to see your reactions on the flight!) or to face the view. Unfortunately, I missed this bit, and the video I was given pointed at my face not the view! Personally, I would highly recommend having the video facing the view – not myself!!!

What To Wear For The Jais Flight

As far as what you should wear, I would recommend comfortable sports clothes and well-fitting shoes or trainers. I was wearing my trusty waterproof / windproof jacket along with some leggings and it was perfect. Leave your big camera behind though, as you only have room for your phone in your back pack.

Video and Briefings Before The Jais Flight

Once you have your wristband and camera you walk to a briefing area where you are shown a video which explains exactly how the ride works and shows you what is involved. Everyone was checking if we had any questions and if everything was clear. It was very professionally organized and I liked the fact that you could ask any questions along the way.

Getting Strapped Up in Harness and Flight Suit For The Jais Flight

Next you are given your harness and your helmet and and a backpack for your belongings which is attached to the flight suit. You will be able to put your phone in the backpack for the flight but do keep it to hand for a while as you will want to walk along the glass platform to see the amazing mountain views – and of course see how far the drop is to the valley below! Yes, this is where you’ll start the ride. At this point I did start to feel nervous – but all the guides are suitably re-assuring and as cool as cucumbers!

Ready To Launch on The Jais Flight

Once you’re ready and have safely put your phone and anything else in your backpack, it’s time to get to the “launch pad”. You get ready in twos as there are 2 ziplines next to each other and before you get in position you are weighed (!!!) so that they know what extra weights they may need to add to get you to the optimum “flight weight”. Just for your information, the maximum weight allowed for the Jais Flight is 120kg.

Plank Position For Jais Flight Launch

Next you are attached by cables from your flight suit to the zipline, and you are asked to get into “plank position”. The guide lifts up your legs so that the flight suit is fully covering you and he then moves your hands into position behind your back – (you are given something to hold on to to make this easier). It’s important to keep your hands like this throughout the ride – and you are told to keep your legs crossed too.

The Jais Flight at Speeds of Up To 160km per hour For 2-3 Minutes

Then, before you know it, you’re off, hurtling down the mountain at speeds which accelerate to a maximum of 160 km per hour. The whole flight only lasts between 2 and 3 minutes but I must say it was truly exhilarating. The views are absolutely stupendous and before you know it you’ve arrived at the landing platform where someone will help you in. If for any reason you didn’t quite make it to the platform, a guide will reach out and pull you in safely. (This is explained to you in the video you watch – but nobody in my group needed pulling in at all).

A Small Zip Line From The Jais Flight To Terra Firma

Next you will be attached to another smaller zip line of just 1km long, in the more usual upright position. This short ride takes you reach “terra firma” and your suit and harness are then taken off you and your minibus will take you back to the visitor centre. Here you simply hand back your camera and are given a code (which is valid for 30 days) as well as a link for your flight video. It really is a once in a lifetime experience and such fun!

Now For The Jais Sledder Or The 1484 By Puro Restaurant

Now it’s just time to decide if you want to do the Jais Sledder – or if you want to go and eat at the 1484 by Puro Restaurant!

Here are some of the delights on offer at the restaurant:

Information On The Jais Flight

Where: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

When: Open Wednesdays – Sundays from 9.30am to 1pm.

Tip: Arrive at least 30 minutes early so that you have plenty of time to get ready

Do click here to check out this short reel about the Jais Flight:

You can find out more about Ras Al Khaimah here.

Visit the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism website here

