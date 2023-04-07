Happy Easter! What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid April 2023
Wishing you a Happy Easter! There’s lots on in Zurich but do check the opening times and more Easter information here. The Rose Fountains are back in Zurich until 10th April so if you haven’t seen them yet, don’t miss the opportunity! There is also an amazing giant Easter egg created by Blumen Krämer on display at the Wasserkirche Zurich until 10th April too. In addition there are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in the city too, You might also want to consider a trip to walk along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel is on at has Bürkliplatz and why not check out these 12 great parks in Zuricha if the weather is fine. If it’s cloudy or wet take a look at this list of ideas for rainy days.
An exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation is on at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is on too but do try to book in advance and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG.
Our contest to win a tube of the new Swiss invention of Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste closes on Monday 10th April. And don't forget to visit the Man's World event from 13th – 16th April. Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
If your’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.
**************************
THE WORLD’S LARGEST EASTER EGG AT THE WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH: Paul Fleischli of Blumen Krämer florists has just broken the Guinness Book Of Records for the largest Easter Egg in the world. Located in the Wasserkirche in Zurich this 3.5m high egg, made of 30,000 yellow daffodils is on display from 5th – 10th April. It’s open for viewings from Wednesday – Saturday from 11am till 6pm. on Easter Sunday from 12 noon till 6pm and on Easter Monday from 11am til 6pm. Entrance costs CHF 5 for everyone over 12. You can see a short Instagram reel here.
URBAN SURF RE-OPENS FOR SUMMER SEASON 7th APRIL: Urban Surf in Zurich re-opens for the new season on 7th April with a party atmosphere with DJ Bibbasey & White Claw. Address: Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zürich
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPENS 7th APRIL: Frau Gerold’s Garten re-opens for their Summer season on 7th April with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich
EASTER IN ZURICH 2023: Easter is just around the corner! Take a look here for some ideas for things to do at Easter in Zurich!
THE ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH 1st – 10th APRIL: The churches of Zurich have once again sponsored the initiative for the beautiful rose fountains in Zurich for Easter. The fountains can be viewed until 10th April. Take a look here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES REOPENS 8th APRIL: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
HAVANA NIGHTS 11th – 23rd APRIL AT MAAG HALLE: Be transported to Cuba with Havana Nights! The Cuban dance and acrobatic show is back in Zurich from 11th – 23rd April at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. See details of this musical show here.
MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 14th – 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.
CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.
ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH UNTIL 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art
BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH TILL 31st MAY : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is definitely worth a visit. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THE KÄPFNACH BERGWERK MINE IN HORGEN NOW OPEN: Did you know that there is a coal mine in Horgen which can be visited ? It makes for a really interesting day out, as Simon discovered with his son. The mine reopens for the season on 1st April. Read all about this unusual mine in Zurich.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.
See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: A great place for a family outing is the picturesque town of Stein Am Rhein. Read all about it here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
THE FLOWER ISLAND INSEL MAINAU – OPEN 365 DAYS A YEAR: If you love flowers another place not to miss is the Flower Island of Mainau. It’s literally an island full of flowers and it is open 365 days a year. Spring is a spectacular time to visit – see our pictures from a previous Spring here.
A TRIP TO DISCOVER THE CULTURAL DELIGHTS OF AARGAU: Why not discover the charms of beautiful Aargau? Read all about it here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: Why not go for a walk along the Chriesiwäg, The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick. Read all about it here.
VISIT ST GALLEN AND ROMANSHORN: How about a tip to St Gallen and Romanshorn? Read all about this fascinating places not too far from Zurich here.
6 CAR FREE MUST VISIT CAR-FREE VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out these amazing car-free villages in Switzerland which are really worth a visit. Take a look here for some holiday inspiration.
A PANORAMIC TRAIN RIDE ON THE BERNINA EXPRESS: How about a scenic train ride on the Bernina Express? Read all about the Bernina Express here.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
RESTAURANT WÖSCHI – CASUAL FINE DINING ON LAKE ZURICH: We’ve just discovered a great new lakeside restaurant called Restaurant WÖSCHI which has a fabulous location near Wollishofen and a great new menu by chef David Klocksin. Do check it out! You can read all about it here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
LOOKING FOR A HEALTH INSURANCE? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
