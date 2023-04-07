Happy Easter! What’s On In Zurich Early to Mid April 2023

Wishing you a Happy Easter! There’s lots on in Zurich but do check the opening times and more Easter information here. The Rose Fountains are back in Zurich until 10th April so if you haven’t seen them yet, don’t miss the opportunity! There is also an amazing giant Easter egg created by Blumen Krämer on display at the Wasserkirche Zurich until 10th April too. In addition there are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in the city too, You might also want to consider a trip to walk along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel is on at has Bürkliplatz and why not check out these 12 great parks in Zuricha if the weather is fine. If it’s cloudy or wet take a look at this list of ideas for rainy days.

An exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation is on at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is on too but do try to book in advance and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG.

Our contest to win a tube of the new Swiss invention of Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste closes on Monday 10th April. And don’t forget to visit the Man’s World event from 13th – 16th April. Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

If your’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

*** Win One of 5 Tubes of Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste ***

A new invention! Swiss Cannabiss Toothpaste not only cleans your teeth but is really good for your overall oral health! Contest Closes midnight 10th April.

THE WORLD’S LARGEST EASTER EGG AT THE WASSERKIRCHE ZURICH: Paul Fleischli of Blumen Krämer florists has just broken the Guinness Book Of Records for the largest Easter Egg in the world. Located in the Wasserkirche in Zurich this 3.5m high egg, made of 30,000 yellow daffodils is on display from 5th – 10th April. It’s open for viewings from Wednesday – Saturday from 11am till 6pm. on Easter Sunday from 12 noon till 6pm and on Easter Monday from 11am til 6pm. Entrance costs CHF 5 for everyone over 12. You can see a short Instagram reel here.

URBAN SURF RE-OPENS FOR SUMMER SEASON 7th APRIL: Urban Surf in Zurich re-opens for the new season on 7th April with a party atmosphere with DJ Bibbasey & White Claw. Address: Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zürich

FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON OPENS 7th APRIL: Frau Gerold’s Garten re-opens for their Summer season on 7th April with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich

EASTER IN ZURICH 2023: Easter is just around the corner! Take a look here for some ideas for things to do at Easter in Zurich!

THE ROSE FOUNTAINS IN ZURICH 1st – 10th APRIL: The churches of Zurich have once again sponsored the initiative for the beautiful rose fountains in Zurich for Easter. The fountains can be viewed until 10th April. Take a look here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES REOPENS 8th APRIL: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.

HAVANA NIGHTS 11th – 23rd APRIL AT MAAG HALLE: Be transported to Cuba with Havana Nights! The Cuban dance and acrobatic show is back in Zurich from 11th – 23rd April at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. See details of this musical show here.

MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Mark your diaries! Man’s World is back for 2023 and will be taking place at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.

SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 14th – 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin the Friday before the Monday and there will be lots going on in Zurich Find out more here.

CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.

ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH UNTIL 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS BACK IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.