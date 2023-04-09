Home Children Kinderumzug: The Children’s Parade Sechseläuten Zurich
Kinderumzug: The Children's Parade Sechseläuten Zurich

Each year on the Sunday afternoon of Sechseläuten weekend before the Böögg is burned on the Monday, there is the Children’s Parade in the centre of Zurich. Processions of children in beautiful costumes accompanied by marching bands, lots of flowers and animals, walk through the centre of the city as onlookers line the streets.

Photographer Geoff Pegler captured theses great photos of “Kinderumzug” or Children’s Parade.

Of course the Böögg is always very much in view as he is wheeled around the city by cart and horse.

It’s at this time that the poor Böögg enjoys his last hours of freedom before he goes up in smoke at Sechselaeutenplatz on Monday at 6pm precisely. If he burns quickly it is supposed to mean Zurich will have a good Summer ahead. If he burns slowly – don’t ask!!!

We hope you enjoyed these photos of the Kinderumzug in Zurich and that you will be able to watch it in person on Sunday afternoon this year.

More Information on Sechseläuten 2023

For more information on Sechselaeuten take a look here. 
For 10 Fun Facts about the Böögg take a look here.
You can visit the official Sechselaeuten website (in German) here.

If you want to see a very short video of the Böögg being burned – take a look here:

All photos by photographer Geoff Pegler

