Home Businesses & Services Man’s World Zürich 13th – 16th April 2023
Businesses & ServicesExhibitions and EventsFood and DrinkMenSwiss FestivalsThings To DoWhat's On

Man’s World Zürich 13th – 16th April 2023

Man's World Zürich 2023 at Halle 550

by newinzurich
0 comment

Man’s World Zürich 2023 at Halle 550

3rd Edition of Man's World Zurich 2018

 Man’s World Zürich 13th – 16th April 2023 ***

From 13th – 16th April 2023, Man’s World will be back in Zurich for the 7th time. Just like last year it will be taking place in Halle 550 in Zurich Oerlikon.

Over 120 High Quality Products and Services

Over 120 carefully selected, high-quality products and services will be on show with lots of exciting and fun things to see and do. Explore a world of lifestyle and technology gadgets! Savour some great wine, taste some whisky or gin and enjoy some gastronomic delights!

Man’s World Halle 2022 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon 

“Toys For The Boys” – Plus Lots More

You can try your hand at various gadgets, VR simulators, arcade games and lots, lots more… Man’s World has plenty of “toys for the boy”, but it’s also a great place to explore the latest fashion and style and to seek out unique clothing and accessories. Most of all it’s a great place to relax and to have a lot of fun!

There’s a barbers, a cigar lounge, a flying car and even a U-boat as well as watches and whiskies and wine to discover. In fact there is something for everyone (not just for men!!!). It’s all presented in a stylish ambience to allow you to have a wonderful time out with friends or colleagues and to really enjoy yourself.

Man’s World Halle 2022 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon 

The Man’s World

Man’s World at Halle 550 is the perfect location for a great day out with a group of friends and there is so much to see and do.

3rd Edition of Man's World Zurich 2018

Man’s World Halle 2023 at Halle 550 Zurich Oerlikon 

Where: Halle 550, Birchstrasse 150, 8050 Zurich

When: 13th – 16th April 2023
Opening Hours:
Thursday13th April 2023  – (Opening) 4 pm – Midnight
Friday14th April 2023 – 2 pm – 11pm
Saturday 15th April 2023 – 11am – 11pm
Sunday 16th April 2023 – 11am – 6pm

 

For more information on Man’s World see here 

=>> Buy your ticket for Man’s World here

Photo Credits: Jean-Christophe Dupasquier

*********************

For more information about Events in Zurich and beyond please see our What’s On Page or our News Articles or for regular updates subscribe to our blog.

**********************

Articles Which May Interest You

The Kempinski Palace Engelberg Near Mount Titlis

 

Restaurant Buech Herrliberg – Top Culinary Delights High Above Lake Zurich

Hiring a Cleaner in Zurich – Batmaid to the Rescue!

Zürich Card – Much More Than A Travel Ticket

Skiing in Arosa Lenzerheide

********************

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2023

Chriesiwäg – The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick Switzerland

Sechseläuten 2023 and The Burning of The Böögg...

Kinderumzug: The Children’s Parade Sechseläuten Zurich

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

A Visit the Käpfnach Bergwerk Coal Mine in...

Cleaning Up The City With Trash Heroes Zurich

Happy Easter! What’s On In Zurich Early to...

What’s On In Zurich Early April 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security