Photos of Sechseläuten 2023 Zurich

If you missed Sechseläuten in Zurich this year, here are some photos and videos of the festival. If you were there, you will know the it took a really long time to burn – a total of 57 minutes! Would you believe it – this is a new record! The previous longest time to burn, if I am right, was 43 minutes in 2016! So if the Böögg’s predictions are correct this could mean a terrible summer in Zurich for us all! Let’s hope not!

Luckily the Böogg is notoriously wrong in his predictions – I certainly hope so this year!

There was plenty of colour and activity all over the city. The centre was shut to traffic for the event as the parade of the Guilds, the marching bands and lots of horses and carts took over the streets for one day.

There were crowds all through the city and after the cold and rain of the weekend when the Kinderumzug or Children’s Parade had taken place in the pouring rain, the sunshine came as a welcome relief. Crowds starting gathering around Sechseläutenplatz from around 3pm or earlier – wanting to have a good view of all the action. (You can see a hyper lapse video here)

You could view celebrations and festivities in many locations but since it was quite packed, once you had found a good viewing spot it was wise not to abandon it!

When the moment came for the Böögg to be set alight it was so busy around Sechseläutenplatz that it seemed as if half the city had turned out. But we all had to be patient as we were in for a super long wait this year! A new record of 57 minutes! Just 3 minutes short of an hour!!!

Videos of Sechseläuten and the Burning of the Böögg 2023

If you want to see some more action take a look at this video by Alex Nikolsky here:

And if you would like more information on Sechseläuten and the Burning of the Böögg you can read about it here.

Hyperlapse video of the Burning of the Böögg by Geoff Pegler

Here’s another video, a hyper lapse, by Geoff Pegler:

And here is a short hyper lapse video by Geoff Pegler on YouTube:

So that’s all for Sechseläuten 2023 – the next instalment takes place on 3rd Monday of April in 2024! See you there next year!

With photos by Christina and photos and video by Alex Nikolsky

