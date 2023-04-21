Rest, Relax and Rejuvenate at Terme di Saturnia Tuscany

A Spa Retreat at the Terme di Saturnia in Tuscany

In need of a relaxing break for body and soul? How about a trip to the relaxing Terme di Saturnia Spa Retreat in Tuscany, Italy? The Terme di Saturnia is a luxurious thermal spa located in the heart of Tuscany, Italy and just around an hour and 45 minutes by car from Rome.

From Zurich To Rome To Terme di Saturnia

We flew from Zurich to Rome (though if you have more time, you could of course take the train) and we spent one night at a lovely hotel right in the centre of town. Hotel d’Inghiliterra is a 5 star luxury boutique hotel located close to the many of the sights in a great shopping and dining district. After a couple of days walking round all the sights in Rome I was definitely in need of some rest and relaxation and the Terme di Saturnia was exactly the right place!

Idyllic Tuscan Landscape

As the hotel shuttle takes you through the lush countryside and up the long driveway to the reception, you really have to pinch yourself. The hotel and spa are surrounded by rolling hills, olive groves, and vineyards and the hotel’s own golf course.

Even though it was only mid March the sun was shining and it was warm and welcoming.

Once we arrived we were welcomed like old friends and treated to Prosecco and soft drinks as we checked in and were the shown up to our very comfortable room.

White Robes And Relaxation

In our room we each had a white bath robes and slippers waiting and these, along with our bathing attire and these we found to be the most important pieces of clothing! The hotel is very relaxed and most people walk round in their bathing robes during the day, just changing out for meals.

There are a range of room types available, each with its own unique charm and style. And because the rooms at the Terme di Saturnia are close to the spa it’s easy to just walk a few paces to the pool. In fact the spa is the perfect place for rest, relaxation and rejuvenation – and with the sun shining brightly in mid March I just couldn’t help smiling!

Thermal Water in The Terme di Saturnia Spa

The Spa dates back to Roman times and the ancient thermal pool is fed by a natural hot spring. It is this water, warm like a bath and rich in sulfur and other minerals which is the star attraction.

The water is said to have healing properties, and you can soak in the main pool or any of the smaller whirl pools, fountains and other water features as you take in stunning views of the Tuscan countryside.

The main spa pool has a constant temperature of 37.5 degrees and offers a whole host of therapeutic benefits.

Terme di Saturnia Spa Treatments

In addition to the thermal pools, Terme di Saturnia offers a variety of spa treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. I enjoyed a wonderful massage and an absolutely fascinating session with the hotel’s naturopath Laura Quinti.

Naturopath Laura Quinti

Iridology is the art of reading your eyes to see what is going on with your health. According to the website “Mapping of the iris is a diagnostic technique of alternative medicine to assess the physical condition of an individual. It tackles conditions of dysbiosis, candida, dietary intolerances and discomforts, stress, chronic tiredness, states of anxiety and emotional disorders, and it provides tailor-made solutions to recover a complete psychophysical equilibrium.”

After an in depth session with Laura I was amazed at what she discovered about my health as well as things she told me about which she had no way of knowing. After the initial analysis and advice on what foods I should and should not eat to help rebalance myself, she lay me down and did some relaxation techniques with music. I must admit after this session I felt completely rejuvenated!

Another really great treatment was modelling cast. It combines massage, lymphatic drainage and works on your stomach and legs to drain and relax them. Again afterwards you feel as if you’re floating on air! One treatment which I had never tried before was cryoptherapy, where you go for either 2, 3 or 4 minutes into a cold chamber and the temperatures reach a serious minus number!!! We did it for 2 minutes and had great fun dancing (and singing badly!!!) which made the time fly by. Cryotherapy is used by elite sports people but is also said to have great positive health effects for everyone.

In addition there are a number of yoga and meditation classes, as well as special slimming packages and packages for the menopause too. Every morning there is a brisk walk at 8am. I only did this on the last morning and I enjoyed it so much Iwished I had done it earlier in my stay. Walking on a guided hike through the gorgeous Tuscan countryisde surrounding the hotel as the frost was still in the fields was absolutely magical.

Of course if you prefer you can simply relax in one of the spa’s lounges or outdoor areas. Or maybe go for a 15 minute walk to the nearby natural water of the “Cascade” which are fed by the natural source at the Terme di Saturnia?

The Food at Terme di Saturnia

I can’t finish this article without telling you about the food. It was one of the absolute highlights of the trip and this vegetarian aubergine dish (pictured above) which uses just four ingredients above was absolutely fantastic. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all amazing and the ingredients were all local, fresh and simply delicious. It was food heaven!

There are a number of restaurants including this one (pictured below) on the golf course ….

… and each time we dined the food was sublime. If you’re looking for healthy options the hotel can also provide these and I must say that everything we tasted was just so good.

The Golf Course at Terme di Saturnia

The spa and the wonderful dining are just two aspects of the Terme di Saturnia. However, the hotel’s on-site GEO certified par-72, 18 hole Golf course is a real magnet for golf players. The golf course is designed to be challenging for all levels up to professionals and even the greens are treated to the natural Saturnia spring waters! Staying at the Terme you’re able to wake up and the golf course is right on your door stop. It’s probably best to bring your own equipment if you can – and after a great game you can soak those tired muscles in the warm, healing waters of the spa.

Around The Terme Di Saturnia

The countryside around the Terme di Saturnia is simply glorious and in addition to visiting the “Cascades” and waterfalls a few minutes away (pictured above), one day trip we made was to the historic town of Pitigliano. It’s definitely worth a trip and I will be telling you more about it in a future blogpost shortly.

Perfect Relaxation at the Terme di Saturnia

So if you’re looking for a relaxing holiday destination where you can enjoy amazing food, a unique and fabulous spa with healing waters, and can unwind in the beauty of the Tuscan countryside, I can highly recommend the Terme di Saturnia. The stunning natural surroundings, the luxurious amenities, and range of activities and treatments make it an unforgettable destination for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. I loved it so much I definitely want to go back! To find out more visit the Terme di Saturnia website here.

The Terme di Saturnia is a “natural destination”, a member of the Leading hotels of the World and of the Star Hotel Colezione.

Address: SP della Follonata, 58014 Saturnia GR, Italy

Tel: +39 0564 600600

Visit the Terme di Saturnia Golf and Spa Resort Website here

