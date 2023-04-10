Sechseläuten and the Burning of the Böögg in Zurich

Sechseläuten and The Burning of The Böögg Zurich

14th – 17th April 2023

Sechseläuten Takes Place on Third Monday of April

Traditionally the third Monday of April in Zurich is Sechseläuten and that means a holiday (or at least a half day holiday for most people). This year Sechseläuten will take place in Zurich on 17th April 2023. The festival consists of lots of parades, with the Guilds of Zurich walking through the streets, bands playing and children dressed up in costume. The highlight of the event always takes place on Monday evening at 6pm precisely, when the Böögg is set alight!

Sechseläuten A Zurich Tradition

Sechselaeuten is a Zurich tradition, rather than a Swiss wide one. However, since 1991 (which was the 700th anniversary of the SwissConfederation), a guest canton is invited and this year it is Canton Schwyz. The guest canton has an exhibition at the Lindenhof, along with a full program of entertainment and a selection of their regional culinary specialties. The guest canton also has a place in the children’s parade and takes part in the parade of the guilds to the fire and the finale at Sechselaeutenplatz.

The Parade Route in Zurich

The route that the Guilds usually follow starts in Bahnhofstrasse and goes via Bürkliplatz into Bahnhofstrasse (Contermarsch) along Uraniabrücke and on to Limmatquai finishing at Sechseläutenplatz.

The Zurich Guilds Take Centre Stage at Sechseläeuten

The historic Zurich Guilds, representing ancient trades and craftmen, take centre stage at Sechseläeuten. Today there are still 26 Guilds in Zurich. Twelve of them were founded in Medieval Times, the other fourteen date from 1860 onwards. During the parade they are usually dressed up in costume, on floats, in horse drawn carriages and even walking with camels. It’s an amazing event full of colour music and merriment culminating in the spectacular burning of the Böögg.

Why The Festival is Called Sechseläuten

Sechseläuten literally means the ringing of the 6 o’clock bells. The festival dates back to Medieval times when they celebrated the first day of Summer working hours in all the guildhalls in Zurich.

It was stipulated by law that people should work as long as there was daylight – but during the Summer working hours all work inside had to cease when the church bells tolled at six o’clock. Everyone was happy to change over to Summer hours – and what a good excuse for a celebration!

The Böögg

So what is the Böögg and what does it represent?

You can read more facts about the Böögg here, but he is rather like a giant snowman and sits about 10m high on a pole on a bonfire stack which is usually positioned in the middle of Sechseläutenplatz in Bellevue. (However, once, in 2021 because of the pandemic he was located in a private location in Uri).

The Burning of The Böögg and Weather Predictions

At precisely 6pm on Monday it is lit. According to legend, if it burns in under 6 minutes, it will be a sunny Summer, if it takes between 6 and 10 minutes it will be a cloudy Summer, between 10 and 15 minutes is means a rainy Summer and more than 15 minutes it could actually snow during the Summer!

2022 Timing – 37 minutes 59 Seconds

In 2022 the Böögg burned in 37 minutes and 59 seconds in sharp contrast to the 12 minutes and 57 seconds of 2021! The length of time that the Böögg burns is meant to predict how good or bad the Summer will be in Zurich. The longer he burns, the worse the Summer! So everyone is always hoping for a fast burn! However, the Böögg is notorious for being incorrect – so it’s more of a fun aspect (lots of people try to guess the outcome!)- but you shouldn’t pay too much attention to it! 😊 So don’t worry too much if this year the Böögg is a slow burner! It is more likely to mean that the weather was colder or damper prior to burning, and subsequently the stuffing inside the head was slower to ignite!

The Kinderumzug on Sunday

Sunday is usually when the Kinderumzug, or children’s parade takes place. Starting at 2.30pm this is a procession where the children, dressed up in costume parade down the streets and steal the show.

Sechselaeuten 2023 – Monday 17th April 2023

The Sechselaeuten festivities begin on the evening of the Friday prior to the Monday and there are processions, parades and things to watch all over the weekend.

Children’s Parade: (Kinderumzug): Usually takes place Sunday at 2.30pm

Guilds Procession: Monday afternoon

Burning of the Böögg: Monday at 6pm at Sechseläutenplatz

The burning of the Böögg will take place on Monday 17th April 2023 at 6pm

Photos by NewInZurich and Geoff Pegler

