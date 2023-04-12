The New Climate Neutral E-Limmat Boats in Zurich

If like me you’re a fan of travelling on Zurich’s boats, you will be interested to hear that 3 brand new climate neutral “e-Limmat boats” have just been introduced! The new e-Limmat boats are called Pontus, Fluvius and Navalis and they went into operation on 2nd April 2023.

The Zürichsee-Schifffahrtsgesellschaft (ZSG) which is the company which operates Zurich’s lake and river boats, introduced the fleet of fully electric boats, powered by green electricity to replace their three diesel-powered Limmat boats “Felix”, “Regula” and “Turicum”, which at 30 years old, have now reached their retirement age and will be taken out of service during the course of 2023.

New ZSG River Boats are Space Saving and Climate Friendly

The space-saving design of the new boats increases the passenger capacity from 51 to 60 seats per boat and at the same time, reduces annual CO2 emissions by 100 tons. On 31st March 2023, the three new boats were officially “christened” with their new names at an event at the shipyard in Zurich-Wollishofen and I was lucky enough to be there to witness the proceedings. Wondering how they chose the names? They were chosen were as a result of a contest amongst the employees of the Zürichsee-Schifffahrtsgesellschaft.

More Seating on e-Limmat Boats

The new e-Limmat boats retain the glass roofs but the biggest change is the layout of the seating which is now lengthwise instead of crosswise. The new “U-shape “allows for the seating of 60 rather than 51 passengers.

New e-Limmat Boats Have Air Conditioning & Disabled Access

One of the most important innovations is air conditioning using a reversible heat pump that can both cool and heat the boats. In addition, specially marked seats with grab handles are designed for people with restricted mobility have been added on both sides in the front passenger area. Furthermore, a lowerable lifting platform now allows access for wheelchair users, who up until now have only been able to get on and off at the Landesmuseum station using a temporary ramp.

Zurich Designer and Artist

The boats owe their sleek, almost toy-like appearance to Zurich designer Adrian Meier, who specialises in boats, making them visually unique: The colourful interiors were designed by Zurich artist Ona Sadkowsky.

The Old Limmat Boats

Built in 1992 and 1993, the old Limmat boats no longer meet all the new legal requirements that have come into force since they were built. Furthermore spare parts for repairs are increasingly difficult to obtain. In hot summer weather the old Limmat boats sometimes had to be taken out of service when the temperatures were too extreme. Felix”, “Regula” and “Turicum” have reached the end of their lifespan and the Zürichsee-Schifffahrtsgesellschaft is looking forward to a new future with modern air-conditioned and more sustainable river boats in Zurich.

During the round trip from the Landesmuseum to Zürichhorn, the flat glass roofed boats go under a total of seven bridges and offer passengers a great view of the landmarks of the old town on both sides of the Limmat. So if you haven’t been for a ride on one of the ZSG riverboats, why not take a trip soon?

Zurich River Boats

When In Operation: From 2nd April 2023 – 22nd October 2023

Trip Duration: From Landesmuseum (Swiss National Museum) to the Zürichhorn the trip is 30 minutes and the full round trip lasts 55 minutes.

Header Photos and Photo above copyright of ZSG

