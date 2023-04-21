The Newly Renovated Ambassador Hotel Zurich

The newly renovated Ambassador Hotel re-opened on 27th February 2023 following an extensive period of renovation. The former silk factory located on a corner of Utoschloss, a ballustraded neo-Baroque castle, now offers 44 elegant guestrooms with lots of luxury amenities, right in the heart of Zurich.

Ambassador Hotel Zurich – A Super Central Location

Situated directly next to Zurich Opera House, the boutique hotel offers everything that you could wish for. It’s perfect for art and culture lovers, and business travelers, but also the ideal base from which to discover the city if you’re visiting on vacation. Zurich is the perfect place to explore on foot and the Hotel Ambassador’s central location makes it even easier.

Ambassador Hotel Zurich – Close To All Public Transport

If you prefer to take public transport, you are particularly well served. The nearest train station, Stadelhofen, is just 3 minutes walk away – and the train takes you to Zurich main station in just 3 minutes. There are also plenty of buses and trams just round the corner.

Ambassador Hotel Zurich – Close To The Lake and All Zurich’s Attractions

One of the city’s main attractions, the lake, is just a few paces away and from here you can rent a pedallo, go for a swim, or hop on a boat and go for a Zurich Lake Cruise. If shopping is more your thing, then Bahnhofstrasse is conveniently locatedjust a 10 minute walk away. There are also countless cafés, (see our list of cool cafes here), wine bars and restaurants all around and the nearby Altstadt, or old town is full of beautiful examples of Zurich architecture.

Bedrooms at Ambassador Hotel Zurich

Each of the floors in the hotel is dedicated to a country – and we were in room 34 which was on the Spanish floor. Floor 2, pictured above and below, was the Great Britain and New England floor.

Our bedroom was beautifully fitted out with a luxurious bed, very comfortable pillows and a free minibar and coffee machine.

The beautifully tiled bathrooms are equipped with luxurious, fluffy towels and the lovely “Grown Alchemist” toiletries which smell divine.

SILK – Eat and Drink at Ambassador Hotel Zurich

This spacious restaurant has a cozy lounge area where you can relax and enjoy your meal. The best part? You have the option to dine in the lounge, restaurant, or bar.

Make sure to try SILK’s signature Milk Punches, a drink unique to Switzerland. These delicious cocktails are made using a special process with milk, resulting in a crystal-clear drink after being filtered through a silk cloth.

The menu offers a fusion of different food cultures, inspired by the diverse cultures that traded silk textiles in Zurich in the early 1900s. The portions are intentionally smaller, allowing you to try a variety of dishes. We highly recommend the sharing platter for starters and one or two main dish per person.

Don’t forget the delicious deserts!

And make sure to check out their wine list, which features a fantastic selection of wines at reasonable prices. We really enjoyed the dinner and the food was fabulous with wonderful service from Hanifa. At the weekend you can enjoy great music with live DJs in the Silk Lounge.

View Roof Terrace at Ambassador Hotel Zurich

The hotel also has a roof terrace called View with 360-degree views over the city and the lake. It is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 3pm until 10pm, when the weather is good. It’s a wonderful place to sit out in the sun on the comfy lounges and is ready in time for Summer 2023.

Cocoon Lounge at Ambassador Hotel Zurich

Another great amenity for hotel guests is Cocoon, a wonderful executive lounge where you can relay and chill, read a book and help yourself to complimentary coffee, tea or water.

It can also be booked out as a private dining area or for conferences and is equipped with the latest technology for presentations.

All Day Breakfast at Ambassador Hotel Zurich

Looking for an all-day breakfast spot? Look no further than the Ambassador Hotel Zurich, the only place in town where you can enjoy breakfast until 4 pm. Try their breakfast étagère, a house specialty, or order your favorite dishes a la carte. Top tip: the “Egg Ambassador” is wonderful!

Ambassador Zurich – a Wonderful Central Location in Zurich

This 4 star superior hotel, which occupies part of this wonderful building pictured above, has been beautifully renovated by the Meili family in keeping with its rich history and links to the silk trade. It is independently run and is the only hotel in Zurich that belongs to the exclusive selection of Small Luxury Hotels worldwide.

It has a fabulous location in central Zurich and it really is the perfect place from which to discover the city.

Ambassador Hotel Zurich

Address: Falkenstrasse 6, 8008 Zürich

Email: welcome@ambassadorhotel.ch

Tel: +41 44 258 98 98

Distances: Zürich Main Station 1.6 km, Zürich Airport 9.8 km

*** Articles You May Like ***

*****************************