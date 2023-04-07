Top 12 Things To Do in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah – An Exquisite Gem in the Emirates

Looking for a holiday destination with guaranteed sunshine and lots to do for all the family? One country you may not have heard of before, but which is really worth visiting, is Ras Al Khaimah, or RAK. This exquisite gem is one of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah is known for its stunning natural beauty, its rich history, and its superb luxury resorts. It may not be as famous as some of its better known neighbours, but a trip to RAK will definitely want you coming back for more!

You can easily get to Ras Al Khaimah with flights from Zurich and most European capitals to Dubai and then a transfer of less than an hour and a half. And later on this year direct flights to Ras Al Khaimah are planned.

As we discovered on our trip, there is so much to see and do! Here is our list of the top 12 things to do in Ras Al Khaimah.

Top 12 Things To Do in RAK

We really enjoyed the diversity of all the attractions on offer and Ras Al Khaimah has something to offer for everyone. Whether you’re in search of adventure and adrenalin, culture and heritage or nature and wildlife, or even if you prefer to take things leisurely and relax and chill on the beach, you’re sure to find something you will love in RAK!

What’s even more unique is that as the country is quite small, nothing is ever very far away and this enables you to enjoy quite a few varied experiences in just one day without spending too much time travelling from one place to another!

Here is our list of 12 Must See and Do Activities in RAK:

1. Action Sports at Jebel Jais With the Jebel Jais Flight and the Jais Sledder

Jebel Jais is the highest mountain in the UAE and as well as breathtaking views there are amazing outdoor activities to enjoy. If you fancy an adrenalin rush, how about going zip-lining on the “Jebel Jais Flight“, the longest zip line in the world?

All this adventure takes place at a height of around 1680m and a speed of up to 160 km per hour and the views are spectacular! You get a full briefing, including video instruction and it is all very professionally organised. The ride itself lasts between 2 and 3 minutes.

If the Jebel Jais Flight is not for you, maybe you fancy riding on the “Jais Sledder”, the longest mountain coaster in the region? It’s a great adventure with amazing views and this thrilling ride covers 1,840 metres in around 8 minutes.

You can see a short reel of Jebel Jais here:

2. Dine at The Highest Restaurant in the UAE – 1484 by Puro Restaurant

After your ride don’t forget to visit the Highest Restaurant in the United Arab Emirates. 1484 by Puro restaurant at Jebel Jais not only offers stunning views over the mountains but offers a delicious selection of local and Mediterranean specialities too. We really enjoyed our relaxing late lunch on the outdoor terrace with mesmerising views.

3. The Hajar Mountain Experience with Adventurati Outdoor at Camp 1770

If the idea of hiking and enjoying nature in the Jebel Jais is more your cup of tea, then Adventurati Outdoor organise some wonderful hiking and mountain experiences in the Hajar mountains.

Fadi, the founder, is an experienced guide and can organise hiking and walking for all levels of fitness as well as special events.

There is a hiking trail network of over 80km of trails (which is expanding all the time).

Afterwards, you can admire the sunset and enjoy a traditional dinner and camp fire experiences at Camp 1770 and simply embrace the sheer beauty of the area.

After an interesting hike with stunning views into neighbouring Oman, we had a delicious dinner as the sun was setting. As the evening wore on, we enjoyed chatting, listening to music and roasting marshmallows in the camp fire! Pure bliss!

See this short reel:

4. Al Wadi Nature Reserve – Desert Safari

If you’re into wildlife don’t miss the Al Wadi Nature Reserve.

This desert is a protected area which is home to a huge array of wildlife, including oryx, Arabian gazelles and sand gazelles. We went on a jeep safari through the desert with an experienced guide organised through the Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert who told us all about the wildlife.

It was a really fun experience touring through the sand dunes as we stopped to watch the animals being fed, explore a little and had the opportunity to take photos too.

5. Sonara Desert Camp

After an afternoon spotting wildlife in the desert, what could be nicer than enjoying a lovely sundowner drink at Sonara Desert Camp followed by a traditional Arabic meal in their luxurious open air restaurant.

The camp has comfortable loungers and there was traditional music being played and also a very friendly owl we could make friends with. 😊

It’s a great place to go with families and you can also go sand boarding in the dunes if you feel so inclined!

Dinner in the Nara restaurant was a feast of delicious Mediterranean and Arabic food and whilst we ate, we watched a show featuring traditional Arabic dancing and a fire eater.

See a short reel of our experiences at the Al Wadi Nature Reserve and Dinner and Show at Sonara Desert Camp:

6. Visit the Suwaidi Pearls Farm in Ras Al Khaimah

One of the most interesting and unique tours you can take in Ras Al Khaimah is a trip to the Suwaidi Pearls Farm. You will begin your trip on a traditional pearl fishing boat and be taken to a floating pontoon where you will learn all about the region’s history of pearl diving and see stunning examples of pearl jewellery.

You can read all about our trip to the Suwaidi Pearls Farm in Ras Al Khaimah here.

7. Visit Dhayah Fort

We went for an excursion to visit the ancient Dhayah Fort which dates back to the late Bronze Age between 1600 and 1300 BC. The current fort is perched on a hill with amazing views of the surrounding landscape.

It offers a glimpse into the Emirate’s past as it played an important role in the 1819 battle between the British and the local Qawasim tribes. Built during the 19th Century, the twin peaked mud-brick fortress was restored in the late 1990s. It is in fact the only remaining hill fort in the United Arab Emirates and it’s definitely worth walking up the 239 steps to the top to see the views.

Along the way there are lots of informative placards with information about the history of the fort, but you can find more information on Dhayah Fort here. From the top you can see for miles over the beautiful date palm plantations.

8. Al Jazera Al Hamra

Al Jazeera Al Hamra is an abandoned village which is being painstakingly restored to its former glory. It gives you a fascinating glimpse into the history of the region as it used to be inhibited by pearl fisherman and their families. The mud houses were built out of coral rocks and fossilised stones along with wood from mangrove and palm trees. What I really loved was their “air conditioning” system which was a wind tunnel which cooled the interior of the building.

Al Hamra was the perfect backdrop for the annual Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival and whilst we were there we were able to admire some of the great art work, as although this year’s festival had just ended there was still quite a lot of art in place.

There is also plenty of colourful street art on display there too!

9. Visit the Old Town, the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah & The Mosque

The old town of Ras Al Khaimah has lots of traditional architecture and of course if you have time, one “must do” experience is to visit one of the souks or markets and maybe find a little souvenir to take back home. Alternatively you could visit the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah and learn all about the fascinating history of Ras Al Khaimah. Or do pop by the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Mosque (below) and admire its fabulous architecture.

10. Enjoy A Luxury Spa Experience

Many of the hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, like the wonderful Waldorf Astoria where we were staying, offer luxury spa services with massages, facials, and body treatments. So if you want to fully relax and get into holiday mode this could be a great choice. The award winning Spa at the Waldorf Astoria boasts 12 treatment rooms as well as a VIP couples’ suite, a floatation bed for women and a hydro bath.

It has an underwater theme in keeping with the location close to the sea and the facilities also include male and female steam rooms as well as the Waldorf Astoria’s signature herbal sauna.

11. Enjoy a round of golf at Al Hamra Golf Club

The Al Hamra Golf Club is situated right next door to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel (and if you’re staying there you can walk to it or take a golf buggy from a hotel). As well as good practice facilities the 18-hole championship course offers stunning views of the Hajar Mountain range and the beautiful Arabian Gulf.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Do watch out though – as there are lots of water features which add quite a challenge to this course!!!

You can visit the Al Hamra Golf Club website here. Tel: +971 7 244 7474

12. Relax and Soak Up The Sun on the Beach

With its silver sands and azure blue waters, this beautiful beach is the perfect destination for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. We enjoyed swimming in the clear waters and there is a designated swimming area surrounded by lots of relaxing sun beds and loungers all with sun shades.

Information on Ras Al Khaimah

How To Get There: There are direct flights to Dubai from so many international destinations, including Zurich and on arrival Ras Al Khaimah is simply a one hour 15 minute transfer away. Later in the year there direct flights are planned from Zurich to Ras Al Khaimah.

Language: Arabic but English is widely spoken

Electric Plugs: UK plugs (in most places these plugs also take European 2 pin plugs without the need for an adaptor)

Where To Stay: You will be spoilt for choice as far as accommodation is concerned, but we stayed at the fabulous Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and can recommend it highly!

The Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

The beachside Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah is a luxury five star hotel with all the amenities you would expect from a top hotel. The 346 rooms and suites are luxuriously appointed and our room had fabulous sea views over the Persian Gulf. As well as the private beach, the hotel has a number of different swimming pools and a range of eight restaurants, lounges, and bars to suit every taste. From the steaks in the Lexington Grill and Bar to the wonderful sushi, prawns and salads at the Sunset Beach Club and Lounge and the delicious food at the Azur Restaurant or the Japanese cuisine at UMI restaurant – to name just a small selection – there is a world of choice.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

The hotel also has a luxurious spa and tennis courts, water sports, a gym and of course the Al Hamba Golf Course which is just next door. All the staff were extremely helpful and friendly and I can highly recommend this hotel – it’s definitely on my list for a return visit!

Address: Vienna St – Al Hamra Village – Ras al Khaimah – United Arab Emirates Tel: +971 7 203 5555

Links For Further Reference To Help You Plan Your Trip To Ras AL Khaimah

Jebel Jais Flight – The Longest Zipline in the World

Jais Sledder – The Longest Mountain Coaster in the Region

1484 Puro Restaurant at Jebel Jais – The Highest Restaurant in the UAE

The Safari Adventure we went on was one of the packages organised by the Ritz Carlton

Sonara Desert Camp Al Wadi Desert

You can find out more about Ras Al Khaimah on Wikipedia here.

Visit the Ras Al Khaimah website here for more infromation

Equipment and Accessories

Photos: With the exception of a few photos, all photos were taken on the lightweight and very portable NIKON Z30 mirrorless camera

Black rain jacket / wind cheater: Black jacket worn in Jebel Jais by Columbia

Trainers: Orange Trainers worn on hikes and Zip line in Jebel Jais are by Solomon

Sunglasses: By Nirvan Jarvan for KochOptik

This article was a press trip but all views are 100% our own opinions

