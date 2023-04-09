Top Tips and Tricks for Navigating Healthcare in Switzerland

If you have recently arrived in Switzerland you may be finding it tricky making sense of the insurance system. Understanding the Swiss healthcare system as an expat might seem challenging, but we have some great help at hand in this article.

Top Tips and Tricks for Navigating Healthcare in Switzerland

We’ve collated some expert tips from Helsana, Switzerland’s leading health insurance company, to help you navigate the intricacies of Swiss healthcare.

Basic insurance: don’t miss the deadline

In Switzerland, basic health insurance is compulsory for all residents. It provides basic medical care in the event of illness, accident and maternity. Once you move to Switzerland, you have 3 months to take out basic insurance. If you haven’t organised your own health insurance plan within three months of arrival, you will be assigned a health insurance plan by the authorities. If the delay can’t be justified, you will be liable for a premium surcharge for late registration. In this case, you will be required to cover the costs of any medical treatment received prior to enrolment yourself – so do make sure not to miss the three-month deadline!

Save money on your premiums

There are several ways of reducing your premium for basic insurance. You can find some helpful tips here.

Choose your insurance model wisely

Besides the standard model (BASIS), Helsana offers alternative insurance models (AIM) under compulsory basic insurance. With an alternative insurance model, you benefit from having a central point of contact for all health-related matters. You also receive a discount on your basic insurance premium.

For more information visit the Helsana website here.

Choose the right deductible

If you only rarely visit a doctor, it can be worthwhile opting for a higher health insurance deductible. If you choose a deductible for your basic insurance that is higher than the statutory minimum of CHF 300, you can save on premiums.

Exclude unnecessary accident cover

If you are employed by the same employer for at least eight hours a week, you are automatically insured against both occupational and non-occupational accidents through them. You can therefore exclude accident cover under compulsory basic insurance, reducing your basic insurance premium by 7%.

Set personal health goals and earn rewards for your daily exercise

Helsana also has a number of cool Apps which can help motivate you to keep fit and active. We personally use these and find them really helpful!

The Helsana coach app supports you in achieving your personal health goals and boosting your well-being as a result. In the app, you’ll find tips and activities relating to exercise, nutrition and mindfulness.

supports you in achieving your personal health goals and boosting your well-being as a result. In the app, you’ll find tips and activities relating to exercise, nutrition and mindfulness. Helsana+ bonus program rewards your healthy lifestyle. Whether you swim, run, hike or bike, you can transform your daily exercise into valuable Plus points and collect over CHF 300 every year.

rewards your healthy lifestyle. Whether you swim, run, hike or bike, you can transform your daily exercise into valuable Plus points and collect over CHF 300 every year. With Helsana Trails, you can choose from over 360 outdoor running routes throughout Switzerland and discover the country. Hint: you can also collect valuable Helsana+ Plus points with the Helsana Trails app.

Pay your premiums smartly

You can pay your premiums monthly, bimonthly, quarterly, 6 monthly or annually. If you choose six-monthly payments, you will get a discount of 0.5%. On annual payments, the discount is 1%.

Boost your insurance cover with supplementary insurance

Supplementary insurance allows you, depending on the product you choose, to benefit from increased comfort in hospital, make use of alternative medicine treatments (such as acupuncture, massages or homeopathy) and cover the costs of your glasses or contact lenses. Comprehensive products such as COMPLETA help you close major gaps in your basic insurance cover with generous contributions.

COMPLETA

Includes all TOP and SANA services, sometimes with higher reimbursements.

CHF 300 per year for glasses and contact lenses

Contribution towards the costs of preventative measures (gym memberships, for example)

Contribution towards the costs of complementary medicine

For more information about Helsana COMPLETA visit the website here.

Seek professional advice

Choosing the right insurance plan can be complicated as an expat, especially when you are not 100% fluent in “Schwyzerdütsch”. The good news is that with Helsana you can get professional advice from experienced experts who are able to answer your questions in plain English!

As the leading health insurance provider in Switzerland, Helsana offers newcomers to Switzerland maximum cover at very attractive conditions. With around 2.1 million satisfied customers, Helsana has topped the rankings for years, according to independent online comparison sites such as moneyland.ch, comparis.ch and VZVermögensZentrum.

Want more tips?

An English-speaking advisory team would be happy to advise you.

For more information contact a member of the Helsana team here:

Matthias Studerus – 079 927 33 93

matthias.studerus@helsana.ch

This is a Sponsored Article in collaboration with Helsana which is the healthcare insurance my family and I have been using since arriving in Switzerland over 16 years ago and which we are all very happy to recommend.

*** Articles You May Like ***

******************************