Home Excursions Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges
ExcursionsFamily TravelSwitzerlandThings To Do

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Top Flower Gardens To Visit In Switzerland

by newinzurich
0 comment

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Top Flower Gardens To Visit In Switzerland

Open 8th April Until 29th October 2023

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Chateau de Vullierens – a Perfect Day Out For All The Family

A visit to the Chateau de Vullierens near Morges makes for a perfect day out for all the family. As well as probably the most spectacular flower gardens in the whole of Switzerland, it has a wonderful café, lots of parkland to discover including 9 themed gardens, a gift shop and even its own wine cellars.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The gardens stretch over 30 hectares. You can find over 400 varieties of iris, (they have the largest collection in Europe), as well as daylilies, roses, tulips, peonies and rhododendrons.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

In addition there are themed walks you can take (roses, centennial trees or architecture) and you can even book a tour by golf buggy if you don’t wish to walk around.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The gardens are surrounded by the most picturesque Swiss countryside too.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Chateau de Vullierens

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Chateau de Vullierens itself is privately owned, so although you can’t visit the interior of the castle you can enjoy all the grounds and the wine cellars. It is a Swiss heritage site of national significance and has been in the same family for over 700 years.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The gardens at Chateau de Vullierens are truly stunning and each is unique. There are 9 separate gardens and each has a specific theme.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

They are as follows: Doreen’s Garden, Dorianne’s Garden, Daria Garden, Bunny’s Shade Garden, Secret Garden, Muni Garden, the Allée Cavaliere, the Enchanted Woodland and the Summer Garden.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Most of the gardens bear the name of someone historically connected to Chateau de Vullierens. The famous “Jardin d’Iris”, was originally created by, Doreen Bovet, some years ago and you can find nearly 50,000 irises from late April to late July, and more than 400 different varieties. There is also a collection of late tulips, rhododendrons, peonies, roses and lily-lilies. You can view the irises in the gardens and each variety has a separate number so that if you wish, you can also select and order on site.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The Enchanted Woodland is perfect for families with young children as there is so much to discover and to play with. You can pull a lever on this huge bird below to get its wings to flap.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The planting throughout is simply marvellous and we were lucky enough to be visiting in early May – so we could admire so many of the May blossoms. I particularly loved the laburnum arches and the wisteria and trailing clematis.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The Sculptures at Chateau de Vullierens

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The owner of Chateau de Vullierens is an avid collector of sculptures and you will find 85 sculptures located in various places in the gardens. One of the most spectacular ones is the installation of 6 giant bronze cats by English artist Laura Ford which is entitled “Days of Judgement”.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Other striking sculptures include the Corten steel sculpture “My Twist” by American artist Beverly Pepper.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

I really liked Julian Voss-Andreae’s “The Head”. It is an anamorphic sculpture which disappears when you change your angle of view. It is made up of many metal plates all created with an identical space between each one.

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Other pieces which caught my eye include a labyrinth of intertwined pine joists which you can walk through by Swiss artist Mireille Fulpius, ten installations by Frenchman Christian Lapie representing characters made of burnt oak then oiled and painted black and many more. If you would like to see the full list of all the sculptures at Chateau de Vullierens take a look here.

Bing bang sculpture Chateau de Vullierens

I think my favourite has to the impressive “Bing Bang” by Swiss sculptor Étienne Krähenbühl It’s an architectural phenomenon which goes off ever day at 2.30pm. Bing Bang is a kinetic sound sculpture and measures 3.5 metres in diameter. It was the winner of the 2009 FEMS Prize and its reverberating sounds can be seen in this video.

Le Cafe Des Jardins

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Located close to the entrance before you go into the gardens, the Café des Jardins is open daily from 10am to 6pm serving a great selection of fresh, home made, locally produced dishes. On a few Sundays during the year they serve special brunches – for example, Mother’s Day, Easter and for the Swiss National Day.

The Wine Cellars
Wine cellars Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

The wine cellars are a great place to visit and they are stocked with wine produced on the vineyards belonging to Chateau de Vullierens. You can “try before you buy” the wines and the Chateau produces 7 different wines on its 14 acres of vineyards. As well as buying the wine in the shop you can also buy the wine online. 

Wine cellars Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Gift Shop at Chateau de Vullierens

There is also a lovely gift shop on site where you can buy lots of fun gardening accessories, local produce, including the wines produced in the castle vineyards and lots more.
Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Events at Chateau de Vullierens

There are also numerous events taking place at Chateau de Vullierens throughout the year. One to look out for is the Hot Air Ballooning event in September.

Portes Des Iris at Chateau de Vullierens

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

If you’re planning a private event, or maybe getting married, you may be interested to know that the charming “Portes Des Iris” next door is a very popular event venue. It can be rented out and is the perfect place for a reception with the backdrop of the gardens of Chateau de Vullierens. It dates back to the sixteenth century and has been transformed into a stunning event location with six rooms which accommodate up to 700 guests. Portes des Iris is open year-round for weddings, civil ceremonies, corporate events and symposiums for groups of 10 people and more.
Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Chateau de Vullierens Occupies A Stunning Location

Once you have finished admiring the flowers, take a moment to enjoy the magnificent views over the lake. On a clear day you have a direct view of the Alps and Mont Blanc.
So if you’re looking for a great day out, or even better a weekend near Morges, why not visit the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens?
Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

Address: Les Jardins du Château de Vullierens, 1115 Vullierens

Open: 8th April – 29th October 2023

APRIL OPENING: 8 April to 30 April 2023 / Saturday and Sunday 10:00-18:00*
SPRING OPENING: 1 May to 18 June 2023 / Monday to Sunday 10:00-18:00*
SUMMER OPENING: 21 June to 20 August 2023 / Wednesday to Sunday 12:00-18:00*
AUTUMN OPENING: 26 August to 29 October 2023 / Saturday and Sunday 12:00-18:00*

 *The last entry is at 5pm.

There is also a cultural program at the Chateau (with wine tasting, easter egg hunt, guided tour, pony ride, horse-drawn carriage ride etc.) See details here.

This page is often updated with new events.

Admittance: Tickets CHF 15 for adults and seniors CHF 12. Children under 5 are free and CHF 5 for ages 5 – 16.

Dogs: Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a lead.

How To Get there: By car it is about 15 – 20 minutes by car and there is car parking very close to the gardens. By public transport it takes 17 minutes by bus to the village of Vullierens, from where it is a 5 minute walk to the castle.

Where to Stay: We had a wonderful stay at La Maison d’Igor, which is a very friendly small hotel located in the centre of Morges.

La Maison d’Igor

Address: Rue Saint-Domingue 2, 1110 Morges

Tel: 021 803 06 06
Visit La Maison d’Igor website here

Visit the Chateau de Vullierens Online Shop here

For more information on Chateau de Vullierens visit the website here. 

Visit the Stunning Gardens at Chateau de Vullierens Near Morges

*** Articles You May Like ***

Beautiful Parks and Flower Gardens To Visit in Zurich & Beyond

The 12 Best Parks To Visit In Zurich

You may also like

What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2023

Man’s World Zürich 13th – 16th April 2023

Chriesiwäg – The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick Switzerland

Sechseläuten 2023 and The Burning of The Böögg...

Kinderumzug: The Children’s Parade Sechseläuten Zurich

Top 12 Things To Do in Ras Al...

The Annual Tulip Festival in Morges Switzerland (Free)

A Visit the Käpfnach Bergwerk Coal Mine in...

Cleaning Up The City With Trash Heroes Zurich

Happy Easter! What’s On In Zurich Early to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept

DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Weekly Newsletter
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for a round up of What’s New in Zurich, Switzerland and beyond.

Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
Malcare WordPress Security