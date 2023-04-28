What’s On In Zurich End of April Early May 2023

Next Monday, 1st May, is a public holiday in Switzerland – which means a long weekend! The Giant Ferris wheel continues at Bürkliplatz and has its last day on 1st May. Things to see and do include visiting one of the local vineyards near Zurich for the Offene Keller events or maybe pop by one of these beautiful 12 parks in Zurich, or find out about the history of the Swiss Federation at the Landesmuseum or visit the BANKSY exhibition or Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition. There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. Another idea is to check out these great chocolate factories you can visit. The free Tulip Festival in Morges continues until 14th May with more tulips coming into flower every week. Another tip for flower lovers is a trip to the Insel Mainau on Lake Constance. You can find some more ideas, events and travel tips below. If it’s cloudy or wet, see our list of ideas for rainy days.

Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

OFFENE WEIN KELLER 29TH APRIL – 1ST MAY: Calling all wine lovers! The Offene Wein Keller event is back in the German speaking part of Switzerland from 29th April – 1st May. Read all about the Offene Keller event here.

AN EVENING WITH BARACK OBAMA AT HALLENSTADION ZURICH 29th APRIL: Why not spend Saturday evening on 29th April in the company of Barack Obama at the Hallenstadion in Zurich? Find out more here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT HB TILL 30th APRIL: Zurich Street Food Park Festival continues at HB until 30th April. See details of the Zurich Street Food Park Festival here.

TRASH HEROES ZURICH CLEAN UP ZURICH 2pm 30th APRIL: The next Trash Heroes Cleanup in the city takes place at 2pm on 30th April at Sihlquai just below the Kornhaus Bridge. You don’t need to register – just turn up promptly wearing suitable clothing and footwear. Want to know what it involves ? Read all about what Trash Heroes do in Simon’s article here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH ENDS 30th APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 30th April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.

GUIDED TOUR OF THE OPERA HOUSE ZURICH 30th APRIL: Have you ever been to the opera house? This tour gives you and in depth insight into the creation of productions and the history of the opera house. Tour in English. Cost CHF 10. See details of the guided tour here. FABIANA NUNES & MAKE ART NOT WAR AT PHOTOBASTEI: Artist Fabiana Nunes is showcasing her book “50 Words 100 Photos” at Photobastei as part of the Make Art Not War event at Photobastei at Sihlquai 125, 8005 Zurich until 30th April. Find out more about the art and photo events at Photobastei here. EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO 22nd APRIL – 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

MICAS GARTEN RE-OPENS 1st MAY: Micas Garten is back for 2023 and opens its doors at 3pm on 1st May. There is a great range of continually rotating Street Food on offer – read all about Micas Garten here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.

KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.

See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here

LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 UNTIL 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs until 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

ZURICH CYCLE WEEK 11th – 14th MAY: If you love biking check out Zurich Cycle Week taking place in various locations from 11th – 14th May. See details here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

SEGLER MOOR GARDENS: Why not plan a trip to Seleger Moor Gardens in Rifferswil not far from Zurich? They are particularly well known for their rhododendrons. Read all about Seleger Moor Gardens here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs from 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.

THE NEW CLIMATE FRIENDLY E-BOATS IN ZURICH: Have you see the new climate friendly electric boats on the Limmat and Lake Zurich? ( Photo copyright ZSG). Read all about them here.

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.

CHRISTIAN HÜMBS POP UP AT THE STUDIO ZURICH: If you love cakes and pastries, make sure to visit the new pop up by Christian Hümbs at The Studio in Zurich. Go early though as these really are “selling like hot cakes”! Read all about the pop up here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.