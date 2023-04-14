What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2023
Things To Do In Zurich Mid April 2023
I hope you all had a wonderful Easter and got the chance to view the Rose Fountains and maybe also see the World Guinness book of Records Easter egg created by Blumen Krämer ? In any case this weekend there is of course another great event ==>> the festival of Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg.
Festivities start on Friday afternoon and last all weekend until the Böögg is set alight at 6pm sharp on Monday 17th April. (You can read some interesting facts about the Böögg here). One of the loveliest parades is the Children’s Parade and this takes places on Sunday afternoon.
If Sechselaeuten is not for you, then Man’s World has already opened and is on all this weekend. An exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation is on at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is on too and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG.
There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel is on at has Bürkliplatz and why not check out these 12 great parks in Zurich if the weather is fine. If it’s cloudy or wet take a look at this list of ideas for rainy days.
Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.
If your’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here. And if you want to see how many facts and figures you know about Switzerland why not try this little quiz?
HAVANA NIGHTS 11th – 23rd APRIL AT MAAG HALLE: Be transported to Cuba with Havana Nights! The Cuban dance and acrobatic show is back in Zurich from 11th – 23rd April at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. See details of this musical show here.
MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Man’s World has already opened at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.
SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 14th – 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin on Friday and there is a full weekend of parades and fun before the Böögg is burned on Monday. Read all about Sechselaeuten here.
CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.
DON’T MISS THE KINDERUMZUG – THE CHILDREN’S PARADE ON SUNDAY: Don’t miss the Children’s Parade or “Kinderumzug”, a part of the Sechseläuten celebrations which take place in Zurich on Sunday afternoon. Read all about it here.
SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER SEASON OPENING & SALE EVENT 15th APRIL: If you’re looking for sportswear Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has up to 70% off sports wear plus all their new Summer season stock is in with some special offers on the day. The opening event is from 9am till 4pm. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Don’t miss! They all speak English. See their website here (in German) for more.
ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH ENDS 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art
BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.
BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.
THE FRÜHLINGSFEST SPRING FESTIVAL BOTANICAL GARDENS SUNDAY 23rd APRIL: The annual Spring Festival is taking place at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich from 11am till 5pm on Sunday 23rd April. Address: Botanischer Garten, Zollikerstr. 107, 8008 Zürich.
THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.
ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.
CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.
TRASH HEROES ZURICH CLEAN UP ZURICH 30th APRIL: The next Trash Heroes Cleanup in the city takes place at 2pm on 30th April. Want to know what it involves ? Read all about it in Simon’s article here.
KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.
See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here
LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.
LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.
RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.
MYSTERY OF BANKSY EXHBITION IN ZURICH TILL 31st MAY : The “Mystery of Banksy” exhibition is on in Zurich and is definitely worth a visit. Read all about Banksy in Zurich here.
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE AT MAAG HALLE FROM 6th – 18th JUNE: If you fancy seeing this great dance show which features lots of Sting’s greatest hits you can view it at the MAAG Halle Zurich from 6th – 18th June. See ticket details and info (in German) here.
HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW KEY FACTS ABOUT SWITZERLAND? Why not try this fun quiz and see how you score! Take a look here.
LOST IN THE JUNGLE AT THE MESSE ZURICH UNTIL 18th JUNE: A fun, child-friendly family experience which is open daily (except for Monday) at the Messe in Zurich Oerlikon. See details here.
BRITISH SWISS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: Check out the upcoming events at the British Swiss Chamber of Commerce. Take a look here.
THE KÄPFNACH BERGWERK MINE IN HORGEN NOW OPEN: Did you know that there is a coal mine in Horgen which can be visited ? It makes for a really interesting day out, as Simon discovered with his son. The mine reopens for the season on 1st April. Read all about this unusual mine in Zurich.
URBAN SURF IS NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER SEASON: Urban Surf in Zurich has reopened so if you fancy surfing in Zurich this is the place to go: Geroldstrasse 11c, 8005 Zürich
FRAU GEROLDS GARTEN SUMMER SEASON NOW OPEN: Frau Gerold’s Garten has also re-opened for their Summer season with lots of food and drinks and a very chilled atmosphere. Address: Geroldstrasse 23, 8005 Zürich
“BLINDE FLECKEN” EXHIBITION (FREE) ON ZURICH & COLONIALISM NOW UNTIL 15th JULY: There’s a new exhibition “Blind Spots: Zurich and Colonialism” on at Stadthaus Zurich. It aims to create greater awareness of Zurich’s colonial ties from the past until today. It’s FREE to view and is open Monday – Friday from 8am – 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am till noon. See details (in German) here. Address: Stadthausquai 17, 8001 Zürich
VIDEO GAME DESIGN EXHIBITION AT MUSEUM FÜR GESTALTUNG UNTIL 23rd JULY: There’s an interesting exhibition all about video game design taking place at the Museum Für Gestaltung at Toni Areal. Find out more here.
TRUEPICTURE NIKON EXHIBITION AT NIKON PLAZA EGG March – 31st AUG: There is a great FREE photo exhibition running at NIKON Plaza in Egg from 1st March till 31st August (open Monday – Friday). Read all about it here.
ZURICH OPERA HOUSE PERFORMANCES: Check out the latest performances at Zurich Opera House here.
TONHALLE ZURICH: See what’s on at the Tonhalle Zurich. See their latest program here.
INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CLUB IN ZURICH: The International Comedy Club Zurich has lots of new Stand Up events coming soon. Take a look here.
HOW ABOUT A TRIP TO THE CINEMA? Check out all the cinemas in Zurich here.
TOP ENGLISH LANGUAGE MUSICALS & SHOWS IN SWITZERLAND IN 2023: Check out the great musicals in English which are being performed in Zurich and other places in Switzerland in 2023. Take a look here.
THINGS TO DO ON A RAINY DAY IN ZURICH: There’s plenty to do on a rainy or cloudy day in and around Zurich. Take a look here.
TRAVEL INSPIRATION
A SUNSHINE & ACTION TRIP TO RAS AL KHAIMAH: Last week we went to Ras Al Khaimah one of the smaller Emirates and had amazing fun going on safari, on the longest zipline in the world and visiting various heritage spots as well as visiting the pearl diving centre. Just 7 hours away ( 6 hours by plane and one hour taxi transfer) from Zurich it is a completely different world. Read all about the top 10 things to do in Ras Al Khaimah here.
THE LONGEST ZIP LINE IN THE WORLD AT RAS AL KHAIMAH: If you do visit Ras Al Khaimah one of the top things to do is to go on the World’s Longest Zip Line – the Jais Flight. Read all about the Jais Flight here.
TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO IN VEVEY: Planning a trip to Vevey in Switzerland ? Check out all the things to see and do here.
WHERE TO STAY IN ROME – THE BOUTIQUE HOTEL D’INGHILITERRA: We discovered a fabulous luxury boutique hotel in Rome which has a wonderfully central location and is perfect for exploring the city. Just a few minutes walk from the Spanish Steps and a short walk from the Trevi Fountains, the Hotel d’Inghiliterra is located in a great shopping and dining area too and is a super friendly hotel. Read all about the Hotel d’Inghiliterra here.
A TRIP TO STEIN AM RHEIN: A great place for a family outing is the picturesque town of Stein Am Rhein. Read all about it here.
IDEAS FOR TOP THINGS TO DO IN MORGES: Morges is a very beautiful place to visit – so if you’re planning a trip to the Tulip Festival (above) why not spend a little more time exploring the town too? Read all about the top things to do in Morges here.
THE FLOWER ISLAND INSEL MAINAU – OPEN 365 DAYS A YEAR: If you love flowers another place not to miss is the Flower Island of Mainau. It’s literally an island full of flowers and it is open 365 days a year. Spring is a spectacular time to visit – see our pictures from a previous Spring here.
A TRIP TO DISCOVER THE CULTURAL DELIGHTS OF AARGAU: Why not discover the charms of beautiful Aargau? Read all about it here.
THE CHRIESIWÄG BLOSSOM TRAIL: Why not go for a walk along the Chriesiwäg, The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick. Read all about it here.
VISIT ST GALLEN AND ROMANSHORN: How about a tip to St Gallen and Romanshorn? Read all about this fascinating places not too far from Zurich here.
A JOURNEY ON THE BELLE EPOQUE TRAIN FROM MONTREUX: Go back in time for a ride on this fabulous Belle Époque train. Read all about it here.
6 CAR FREE MUST VISIT CAR-FREE VILLAGES IN SWITZERLAND: Check out these amazing car-free villages in Switzerland which are really worth a visit. Take a look here for some holiday inspiration.
FOOD & LIFESTYLE
PHILIPP HEID FROM PRISMA NOW IN HOTEL RESTAURANT MAIER: This week’s latest restaurant tip is a little further afield but it’s a great place to visit if you’re planning a trip to Lake Constance. Chef Philipp Heid who used to be at the Prisma Restaurant at Park Hotel Vitznau is now head chef at at Hotel-Restaurant Maier in Friedrichshafen near Lake Constance. We really enjoyed his cuisine and it is definitely worth a trip! Read all about his new venture here.
RESTAURANT FALKEN KÜSNACHT: For something closer to home, how about visiting the lovely Restaurant Falken in Dorfstrasse 22, 8700 Küsnacht? Tel: 044 910 66 88 Open Monday – Friday – read all about it here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO GREAT INDIAN RESTAURANTS IN ZURICH: Take a look here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO VEGAN & VEGETARIAN RESTAURANTS: Check out our guide for a great selection of great vegan and vegetarian restaurants and also restaurants which offer lots of vegetarian and vegan food. Take a look at the Guide here.
CHECK OUT OUR GUIDE TO SUSHI RETAURANTS HERE: Read all about some of Zurich’s best Sushi restaurants here.
8 COOL CAFÉS IN ZURICH BY SHAN SHAN LEYS: Check out some of these cool cafés in Zurich.
LOOKING FOR A HEALTH INSURANCE? Finding the right health insurance in Switzerland can be complicated! However, take a look at what you need to know about before you commit to the health insurance here.
HOTELS IN SWITZERLAND: Looking for a great hotel in Switzerland ? Take a look at some great hotels by searching through our list of hotels here.
NEW SWISS INVENTION! CANNABISS TOTHPASTE ! If you’re looking for a toothpaste that does more than clean your teeth this new Swiss Invention by dentist Dr Marina Thomas and her partner Andy Wepf, takes care of your whole mouth. Due to the specially selected ingredients it helps guard against caries and looks after your gums as well as gently whitening your teeth. It works on the health of your whole mouth. It is suitable for both adults and children. Read all about Swiss Cannabiss toothpaste.
REVIEW OF THE SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4: This tiny foldable mobile phone from Samsung Galaxy does a lot more than make calls in style! Its cute, fun design with its foldable shape makes it perfect for slipping into pockets, jackets, tiny handbags and it its battery life is great. Read all about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 mobile phone which really packs a punch!
EXPATS
NEW IN ZURICH? NEW IN SWITZERLAND? : See our top tips for newcomers here.
MORE TIPS FOR NEWCOMERS: Some more tips to help you feel at home here.
EXPAT SWISS TAX ADVICE: Martin Beiner explains what you need to do regarding Tax in Switzerland, especially around this time of year. Read all his tips and advice here.
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT HAVING A PET IN SWITZERLAND: Did you know that there are special rules on keeping pets in Switzerland? Read all about having a Pet in Switzerland here.
FIND OUT ALL ABOUT PUBLIC TRANSPORT IN ZURICH HERE: Tips on the different public transport options and types of tickets available in Zurich. Read the details here.
SHARED LAUNDRY FACILITIES: Find yourself sharing laundry facilities in your new apartment? Find out all about this Swiss phenomenon here.
WHERE TO SELL ONLINE IN SWITZERLAND: Find out where you can sell stuff online in Switzerland here.
SPEEDING FINES IN SWITZERLAND: Things you need to know about Speeding in Switzerland. Read the article here.
EXCHANGING YOUR DRIVING LICENCE: As soon as you arrive in Switzerland and receive your Ausweis, you should make arrangement to exchange your driving licence. See all the steps you need to undertake here.
LEAVING SWITZERLAND? If you’re leaving Switzerland anytime soon, check out our handy list of things you need to do before you go. See details here.
RECOMMENDED HAIRDRESSERS: See our list of recommended hairdressers in Zurich here.
TRANSITIONING TO SWITZERLAND WITH CHILDREN: Top tips when transitioning to Switzerland with children. Read the article here.
DISCOUNT CODES
COIFFEUR-ARTÉ HAIRDRESSERS ZURICH – 20% off all services on your 1st appointment at Coiffeur Arté when you mention NewInZurich. Tel: 044 482 99 33.
PURE BEAUTY SPA: Beauty / Massage Treatments – 20% off your 1st Treatment at Pure Beauty Spa (Wednesday – Friday & excluding special offers) – Just mention NewInZurich
VINTAGE SWITZERLAND POSTERS: Looking for a present for a Switzerland fan? Check out our selection of Zurich and Zermatt prints. See details of the posters here.
Are you on Instagram? Or YouTube?
If you’re on Instagram we would love you to follow NewInZurich for Travel Ideas and Inspiration
Do feel free to follow us on YouTube here.
********************************************
Please note we often update this page during the week – so do check back in case of updates!
Want to Reach New Customers in Zurich?
Got a business in or around Zurich? Why not join our Business Directory? Take a look and find out more here.
WANT TO ADVERTISE YOUR BUSINESS TO REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE IN ZURICH & SWITZERLAND? We have lots of advertising and marketing options from InstaStories on Instagramto Sponsored Inserts in this publication, all at very reasonable prices. We also offer Content Creation and Digital Marketing services. Email us here to find out more.
Keep up to date on what’s going on in and around Zurich by “subscribing to the blog”.