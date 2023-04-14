What’s On In Zurich Mid April 2023

Things To Do In Zurich Mid April 2023

I hope you all had a wonderful Easter and got the chance to view the Rose Fountains and maybe also see the World Guinness book of Records Easter egg created by Blumen Krämer ? In any case this weekend there is of course another great event ==>> the festival of Sechselaeuten and the Burning of the Böögg.

Festivities start on Friday afternoon and last all weekend until the Böögg is set alight at 6pm sharp on Monday 17th April. (You can read some interesting facts about the Böögg here). One of the loveliest parades is the Children’s Parade and this takes places on Sunday afternoon.

If Sechselaeuten is not for you, then Man’s World has already opened and is on all this weekend. An exhibition all about the history of the Swiss Federation is on at the Landesmuseum. The BANKSY exhibition is on too and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition continues at the Lichthalle MAAG.

There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel is on at has Bürkliplatz and why not check out these 12 great parks in Zurich if the weather is fine. If it’s cloudy or wet take a look at this list of ideas for rainy days.

Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich.

HAVANA NIGHTS 11th – 23rd APRIL AT MAAG HALLE: Be transported to Cuba with Havana Nights! The Cuban dance and acrobatic show is back in Zurich from 11th – 23rd April at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. See details of this musical show here.

MAN’S WORLD 13th – 16th APRIL: Man’s World has already opened at Halle 550 with lots of exciting products, services, entertainment and food and drink. Read all about it here.

SECHSELAEUTEN 2023 14th – 17th APRIL: Don’t forget that Monday 17th April is Sechselaeuten when the Böögg will be burned in Sechselaeutenplatz in Zurich. Celebrations begin on Friday and there is a full weekend of parades and fun before the Böögg is burned on Monday. Read all about Sechselaeuten here.

CHECK OUT THESE 10 FACTS ABOUT THE BÖÖGG HERE: Check out these interesting facts about the famous Böögg who will be burnt on Monday 17th April in sechselaeutenpltz in Zurich. Read all the fact here.

DON’T MISS THE KINDERUMZUG – THE CHILDREN’S PARADE ON SUNDAY: Don’t miss the Children’s Parade or “Kinderumzug”, a part of the Sechseläuten celebrations which take place in Zurich on Sunday afternoon. Read all about it here.

SPORT SHOP TIME OUT USTER SEASON OPENING & SALE EVENT 15th APRIL: If you’re looking for sportswear Sport Shop Time Out in Uster has up to 70% off sports wear plus all their new Summer season stock is in with some special offers on the day. The opening event is from 9am till 4pm. Address: Pfäffikerstrasse 30, 8610 Uster. Don’t miss! They all speak English. See their website here (in German) for more.

ARTIST DAN PYLE’S ART AT QUEENS KUNSTGALERIE ZURICH ENDS 16th APRIL: Artist Dan Pyle is exhibiting his work at Queen’s Kunstgalerie in Zurich from 17th March for 4 weeks. Do go and check it out! Address: Limmatstrasse 257, 8005 Zurich Tel: +41 44 271 80 00 Email: zuerich@queens.art

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH TILL 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.

THE FRÜHLINGSFEST SPRING FESTIVAL BOTANICAL GARDENS SUNDAY 23rd APRIL: The annual Spring Festival is taking place at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich from 11am till 5pm on Sunday 23rd April. Address: Botanischer Garten, Zollikerstr. 107, 8008 Zürich.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 1st APRIL – 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs from 1st April – 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs form 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.

TRASH HEROES ZURICH CLEAN UP ZURICH 30th APRIL: The next Trash Heroes Cleanup in the city takes place at 2pm on 30th April. Want to know what it involves ? Read all about it in Simon’s article here.

KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.

See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here

LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.