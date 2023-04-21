What’s On In Zurich Mid To End of April 2023

I hope you all had a great Sechseläuten and enjoyed the spectacle of the Böögg being set alight. Unfortunately at 57 minutes, he took too long to burn and set a new record for this slowest burning Böögg. According to legend we should be in for a dire Summer!!! However, he is often wrong – so let’s hope he is on this occasion too. 😊

If you missed it – here is a short video of the Burning of the Böögg by Geoff Pegler:

You can also see some photos from Sechseläuten 2023 here.

Interesting exhibitions and events on in Zurich at the moment include the Zurich Marathon this Sunday and the Spring Festival at the Botanical Gardens as well as the history of the Swiss Federation at the Landesmuseum, the BANKSY exhibition and Klimt’s Kuss immersive art exhibition at the Lichthalle MAAG. There are still plenty of places to view Spring blossom in Zurich too or maybe you fancy walking along the “Chriesiwäg” – the famous Cherry Blossom Trail in Frick. The Giant Ferris wheel continues at Bürkliplatz until 1st May and why not check out these great chocolate factories to visit. If it’s cloudy or wet, see our list of ideas for rainy days.

Here are 31 activities for children and teenagers and 31 ideas for excursions from Zurich. If you’ve just arrived in Zurich and wanting to know anything about Swiss health insurance (or if you are looking to switch insurance) take a look here.

PHOTOS OF SECHSELÄUTEN 2023 HERE: Take a look at some photos and videos of Sechseläuten 2023 here.

THE ZURICH MARATHON 23rd APRIL 2023: The Zurich Marathon takes place on Sunday 23rd April. Don’t forget many of the roads will be closed to traffic during the Marathon. Read all about the Marathon here.

EMILIO BALLI’S AROUND THE WORLD EXHIBITION TICINO 22nd APRIL – 31st OCT 24: What looks like a very interesting exhibition is taking place from 22nd April 2023until 31st October 2024 at the Museo Valmaggia, Cevio in Ticino. So next time you’re in Ticino why not pay a visit? See details of this exhibition here.

ROTE FABRIK’s FLEA MARKET 23rd APRIL: Rote Fabrik’s Flhomi Am Wasser is taking place on Sunday 23rd April from 11am at Rote Fabrik, Seestrasse 395, 8038. Why not pop by and mabe pick up a bargain? See details of the flea market here.

HAVANA NIGHTS ENDS 23rd APRIL AT MAAG HALLE: Be transported to Cuba with Havana Nights! The Cuban dance and acrobatic show has its last performance in Zurich on 23rd April at the MAAG Halle in Zurich. See details of this musical show here.

BE JAIN EXHIBITION AT THE RIETBERG MUSEUM ZURICH ENDS 23rd APRIL: There’s a very interesting exhibition on until 23rd April at the Rietberg in Zurich all about the Indian religion Jainism. Find out all about it here.

THE FRÜHLINGSFEST SPRING FESTIVAL BOTANICAL GARDENS SUNDAY 23rd APRIL: The annual Spring Festival is taking place at the Botanical Gardens in Zurich from 11am till 5pm on Sunday 23rd April. Address: Botanischer Garten, Zollikerstr. 107, 8008 Zürich. You can read all about the Zurich’s botanical gardens here.

AN EVENING WITH BARACK OBAMA AT HALLENSTADION ZURICH 29th APRIL: Why not spend Saturday evening on 29th April in the company of Barack Obama at the Hallenstadion in Zurich? Find out more here.

ZURICH STREET FOOD PARK FESTIVAL AT HB TILL 30th APRIL: Zurich Street Food Park Festival continues at HB until 30th April. See details of the Zurich Street Food Park Festival here.

TRASH HEROES ZURICH CLEAN UP ZURICH 2pm 30th APRIL: The next Trash Heroes Cleanup in the city takes place at 2pm on 30th April. Want to know what it involves ? Read all about what Trash Heroes do in Simon’s article here.

BEST PLACES FOR SPRING BLOSSOM IN ZURICH: Spring is a wonderful time for blossom spotting in Zurich. Find out all the best places to see the Spring blossom in the city here.

THE GIANT FERRIS WHEEL IS IN BÜRKLIPLATZ UNTIL 1st MAY! The giant Ferris wheel is back in Zurich until 1st May! Read all about it here.

KLIMT’S KUSS AT LICHTHALLE MAAG NOW UNTIL 7th MAY: Enjoy this immersive art experience at the Licthhalle MAAG in Zurich. Set to music it’s an amazing experience! Find out all about it here.

See a short video clip of Klimts Kuss here

LEON POLK SMITH AT HAUS KONSTRUKTIV UNTIL 7th MAY: Leon Polk Smith’s exhibition “Going Beyond Space” is on at the Haus Konstruktiv. Read all about it here.

ANNUAL MORGES TULIP FESTIVAL 2023 UNTIL 14th MAY: The beautiful Morges Tulip Festival is back in the Parc de l’independence this Spring and once again it is a FREE event. It runs until 14th May 2023. Please see details of this lovely tulip park here.

TOP FLOWER GARDENS IN SWITZERLAND: There are lots of great flower gardens to visit in Switzerland. Take a look here.

CHATEAU DE VULLIERENS NEAR MORGES NOW OPEN FOR SUMMER: If you love beautiful gardens we can highly recommend a trip to the beautiful gardens of Chateau de Vullierens near Morges. It’s 2023 season runs from 8th April – 29th October 2023: See all the details here.

***************************

Do you have a business in or near Zurich?

Why not advertise in the NewInZurich Business Directory ?

The NewInZurich Business Directory is a great resource for people looking for reliable businesses in and around the city and is listed under a number of topics. It is suitable for both small and large businesses and is affordable and reaches a wide audience of both expats and locals. Why not add yours and get found quickly and easily?

*** Special Offer just CHF 100 to advertise for the rest of 2023 ***

***************************

LARGEST DRONE SHOW IN THE EUROPE IN GENEVA 18th – 21st MAY: Don’t miss Europe’s largest drone show taking place in Geneva on 18th – 21st May. Read all about it here.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON 22nd MAY FOR PINK RIBBON WALK FOR BREAST CANCER: Don’t forget to register for the Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer on 3rd September, as places are limited to just 5,000 tickets. See details of the Pink Ribbon Walk here.

RAGNAR KHARTANSSON’S THE VISITORS AT MIGROS MUSEUM TILL 28th MAY: Why not check out the exhibition at the Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst by Ragnar Khartansson called “The Visitors”. Find out more here.