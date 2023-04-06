Home Arts and Entertainment World’s Biggest Easter Egg Zurich Made of 30,000 Daffodils
World’s Biggest Easter Egg Zurich Made of 30,000 Daffodils

Giant Yellow Easter Egg by Paul Fleischli of Blumen Krämer Zurich

Easter in Zurich is a very special time and a particularly lovely time if you like flowers. As well as the Spring blossom around the city at this time of year, the churches of Zurich have a new tradition of placing roses in several of Zurich’s fountains. Now, Paul Fleischli, (pictured above), Managing Director of Blumen Krämer Florists, has created a new attraction to wow visitors to the Wasserkirche in Zurich – a giant yellow Easter egg made of daffodils!

The Giacometti windows in the Wasserkirche Zurich

The Giacometti windows in the Wasserkirche Zurich

A Floral Work of Art in the Wasserkirche Zurich

This fabulous giant Easter egg is the World’s biggest Easter egg made of flowers! In fact, it is created out of 30,000 daffodils!    In just one day, Paul, together with a team of dedicated helpers, created this stunning daffodil installation over a surface area of 21.5 square meters. This beautiful work of art is on display in Zurich’s Wasserkirche and can be viewed by the public from 5th to 10th April 2023.

Technical Specifications

The giant yellow Easter egg fills the little church in the Wasserkirche with a gorgeous scent and at a height of 3.5 metres creates a striking centre piece.

The egg has a diameter of 2.2 metres and a circumference of 6.9 metres. The metal structure alone weighs 300 kg and the daffodils weigh 700kg, making the total weight one ton!

Paul Fleischli’s Previous World Record in Olten

Back in 1996 Paul Fleischli created a slightly smaller egg in Olten made of 16,000 daffodils in Olten which also made it into the Guinness Book of Records and he is now waiting for confirmation of the new world record for the beautiful daffodil Easter egg.

As Paul says, “Flowers are the smiles of the earth” – so why not put a smile on your face by visiting this beautiful work of floral art before 6pm on Easter Monday, 10th April?

Short Reel of the World’s Biggest Easter Egg Zurich

See this short reel to get an idea of what it look like: 

This giant daffodil Easter Egg is open to the public and can be viewed as follows:

When: 5th – 10th April 2023

Times:

Wednesday – Saturday: daily 11am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: 12noon till 6pm

Easter Monday: 11am till 6pm

Where: Wasserkirche, Limmatquai 29, 8001 Zurich

Admission: CHF 5 (from 12 years)

Technical specifications of the giant Daffodil Easter Egg
Weight: metal structure 300 kg
Weight: daffodils 700 kg
Total weight: 1 ton
Circumference: 6.9 metres
Height: 3.5 metres
Diameter: 2.2 metres

For more information on Blumen Kramer please visit their website here. 

