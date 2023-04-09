Zurich Marathon 2023

On Sunday, 13th April 2023 thousands of people will be converging on Zurich to take part in city’s Marathon. The route will take then along Lake Zurich and through the city. The Zurich Marathon is varied and fast paced and apparently 70% of all participants achieve new personal bests in this race.

The Marathon

The full marathon is 42.195km and takes a very scenic route through the city and the old town and along the lake. There will be lots of people lining the route to give support and encouragement to the runners.

The 10km Cityrun

Not up to doing the Zurich Marathon? No worries. There is also the Cityrun which is 10 km long and goes via the city centre of Zurich?

The Classic Half Marathon

The classic half-marathon is 21.1 kilometres. Again another scenic route through Zurich and along the lake.

The Three Options for Zurich Marathon 2023

Click below to find out more about each of the three events. Please note that they are currently all now sold out – but maybe they will inspire you for next year?

When: Sunday 13th April 2023

For further information visit: www.zuerichmarathon.ch

Good to know: There are refreshments given out to participants at regular intervals along the route.

Please note that on Sunday 13th April 2023 many of the roads will be closed to traffic.