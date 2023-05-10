10 Inspirational Places To Visit In Switzerland

10 Places For Your Swiss Bucket List

We all know that Switzerland is famous for its stunning natural beauty, picturesque towns and rich cultural heritage. From breathtaking mountain ranges to sparkling lakes and charming villages, Switzerland is home to some of the most inspiring places on earth. So how to choose where to go when you fancy exploring? Well hopefully you get quite a lot of inspiration from @newinzurich but I also checked out the @visitswitzerland Instagram feed and found 10 inspirational places to visit in Switzerland that I’d like to share with you.

1 – First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald First

Grindelwald First is a stunning mountain peak in the Bernese Alps which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. It is home to the First Cliff Walk, a suspension bridge that you can walk on and enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding snow-capped peaks, valleys, and glaciers. To get there you can take a cable car to the top and there are plenty of activities to enjoy like hiking, zip-lining, mountain carting and even paragliding. You can read all about the First Cliff Walk at Grindelwald First here.

2 – Bachalpsee

If you take the cable car up to Grindelwald First, another place to visit is the stunning alpine lake in the Bernese Oberland. You can hike to this lake with its crystal-clear waters which is surrounded by dramatic mountain scenery. It is a popular spot for hiking, fishing, and picnicking. You can read all about the Bachlapersee Lake here.

3 – Lavertezzo Ticino

This picturesque village in the Ticino region of Switzerland is famous for its crystal-clear river and its famous Roman stone bridge. It is a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and relaxing. You can read all about Lavertezzo here. Take a look at this Instagram photo by @tomjordi76 here:

4 – Blausee

This stunning lake in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland is known for its crystal-clear water and vibrant turquoise colour. It is surrounded by a nature reserve with woods and is home to a variety of wildlife. It’s a great place to go for a stroll around the lake, take a boat trip on the water, go for lunch in the on site restaurant or simply relax and take in the view. You can read all about Lake Blausee here.

5 – Pilatus

This majestic mountain peak in central Switzerland offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. It is home to the Pilatusbahn, the steepest cogwheel railway in the world. It is a popular spot for sightseers and for hikers. From the peak you can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding Alps and Lake Lucerne. You can read all about a trip to Pilatus here. Take a look at this Instagram photo by @miss_tonija here:

6 – Vineyards in Lavaux

Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, the terraced vineyards in Lavaux are world famous. In fact they are even a UNESCO World Heritage site. They offer stunning views of the lake and the surrounding mountains and are home to some of the best wines in Switzerland. There are plenty of different trails you can take through the vineyards and you can also sample local wines, and sample local produce along the way. A couple of charming nearby villages you can visit include St-Saphorin and Lutry. You can read all about the UNESCO World Heritage Vineyards in Lavaux here.

7 – The UNESCO World Heritage Viadukt Filisur

This iconic railway viaduct in the Graubünden region of Switzerland is a masterpiece of engineering. It is a popular spot for photography and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

8 – Lej Nair near the Bernina Pass

Located in the Engadin region of Switzerland, Lej Nair is a glacial lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains. It is a popular spot for hiking, biking and fishing. If you’re brave you can also go swimming in the lake. Lej Nair is located near Scuol close to the Bernina Pass. You can read all about Lej Nair here.

9 – The Gorner Glacier near Zermatt

The Gorner Glacier near Zermatt is a the third longest glacier in Switzerland. This stunning glacier in the Valais region, surrounded by snow-capped peaks. It offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. You can read all about it here.

10 – The Rhone Glacier in Valais

This glacier in the Valais region of Switzerland is one of the most accessible in the country. It is a popular spot for skiing and snowboarding and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. It is one of the largest in the Swiss Alps and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. You can take a hike on the glacier or visit the nearby ice cave to experience the beauty of this natural wonder up close.

So whether you are a nature lover, an adventure seeker, or a culture enthusiast, hopefully you will want to add these 10 inspirational places to your Swiss bucket list! There is also have a Visit Switzerland App which brings together beautiful pictures and video scenes and locates them on a map of Switzerland so that you can easily find them.

