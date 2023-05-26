Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich

If you’re a fan of hunting for unique treasures, exploring eclectic stalls and enjoy the bustling atmosphere of a flea market, why not take a trip to Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich ? Every Saturday, this lively marketplace transforms Bürkliplatz into a treasure trove of vintage finds, antique collectibles, and local handicrafts. It takes place every Saturday from 7am till 5pm from April to October.

Bürkliplatz Flea Market has a rich history dating back several decades. It first opened its doors in the early 1970s and quickly gained popularity among locals and tourists alike. Located just across the street from Lake Zurich, this market offers a beautiful backdrop to your treasure-hunting adventure.

One of the best things about visiting Bürkliplatz Flea Market is the incredible variety of vendors you can find. With over 300 stalls, each presenting its own unique collection of goods, you’re bound to find something that interests you. From antique furniture and vintage clothing to rare books, vinyl records, and quirky trinkets, the market caters to a wide range of tastes and budgets.

While Bürkliplatz Flea Market is renowned for its vintage and antique offerings, it also has a few local artisans and craftsmen. You can find Swiss-made handicrafts, for example handmade jewellery and clothes and more. You never know, if you’re visiting from abroad, you might even find the perfect souvenir or gift to take home.

Exploring the market can work up an appetite, and fortunately, Bürkliplatz Flea Market has you covered. There are food and refreshments on site so you don’t need to worry! And it’s always fun to grab a coffee and simply watch the world go by.

So if you haven’t been to Bürkliplatz Flea Market yet, why not give it a go? There’s a fun atmosphere with lots of energy as people browse through the stalls and haggle with vendors so there’s never a dull moment! Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a simply a curious visitor, you’re sure to enjoy it. What’s more, every Saturday is different as there are always new and different discoveries to be made!

Tips for a Successful Visit:

To make the most of your visit to Bürkliplatz Flea Market, here are a few tips:

1: Arrive early: The market opens at 7am in the morning, and arriving early ensures you have ample time to explore before the crowds get there. Don’t forget the early bird gets the worm!

2. Have fun bargaining: Don’t hesitate to negotiate prices with the vendors, but remember to do it with a friendly attitude. Bargaining can be part of the experience and may even lead to unexpected deals.

3. Bring cash and card: While some vendors accept card payments, it’s advisable to have cash on hand as many prefer this traditional mode of transaction.

4. Dress comfortably: Wear comfortable shoes and clothing as you might end up spending a considerable amount of time exploring the market. And if you’re after vintage clothes makes sure you’re able to change easily!

Bürkliplatz Flea Market in Zurich offers a fun experience for treasure hunters and market enthusiasts. With its diverse range of vendors, every changing offerings and lively atmosphere, this market is a true gem in the city. Whether you’re in search of a unique souvenir, or simply want to go for a stroll, Bürkliplatz Flea Market is a great place to spend a Saturday in town. And if you’re clearing out at home, or downsizing, why not consider renting a stall there yourself? You can find the details on the website listed below.

Bürkliplatz Flea Market

Where: Flohmarkt Bürkliplatz, Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich

Tel: +41 79 436 29 74

*** Articles You May Like ***

****************************