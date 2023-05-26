Caves Ouvertes Wine Tasting 27th & 28th May 2023

Whit Weekend Wine Tasting in Vaud Region of Switzerland

If you enjoyed visiting the Open Wine Days in the German speaking part of Switzerland recently, here is something you might also like to try! The 2023 “Caves Ouvertes” event in the Vaud region of Switzerland will take place on 27th and 28th May 2023. The winegrowers of the Vaud canton, spanning various production regions such as Lavaux, Lausanne, Chablais, Morges, La Côte, Vully, Côtes de l’Orbe will be waiting to tempt you with their wonderful Swiss wines. So if you don’t have any plans for the 27th and 28th of May 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm, why not enjoy an exclusive opportunity to explore the cellars and taste the wines crafted by some of Vaud’s winemakers.

The Caves Ouvertes Vaud festival showcases the rich viticultural heritage of the Vaud canton across its six wine regions: Chablais (Aigle, Yvorne, Bex, Ollon, Villeneuve), Lavaux (Chardonne, St-Saphorin, Rivaz, Dézaley, Calamin, Epesses, Riex, Cully, Grandvaux, Vilette, Lutry), La Côte (Morges, Vufflens-le-Château, Aubonne, Féchy, Mont-sur-Rolle, Tartegnin, Gilly, Begnins, Vinzel, Luins, Nyon), Côtes de l’Orbe, Bonvillars, and Vully. Immerse yourself in a delightful wine-tasting journey, where there are more than 300 cellars to discover and explore! Additionally, at most winemakers you can find tasty snacks and local specialities to enjoy as you taste the wine.

To participate in the Caves Ouvertes Vaud, you need to buy the “Caves Ouvertes Vaud” passport. It costs just CHF 30 per person (or CHF 24 if purchased in advance online). The passport gives you access to wine tastings at the vineyards of Vaud’s winemakers, as well as a souvenir tasting glass, and unrestricted travel on the Mobilis public transport network within the Vaud canton. Moreover, very importantly, there are shuttle services available to transport you between the different “caves” or cellars. The shuttles depart from the following Swiss Federal Railways (CFF) stations:

Bonvillars: Yverdon-les-Bains Chablais: Aigle, Bex, Ollon, Villeneuve Côtes de l’Orbe: Yverdon-les-Bains La Côte: Allaman, Gland, Morges, Nyon, Rolle Lavaux: Chexbres, Cully, Grandvaux, Lutry

In addition there are also special RailAway offers in place, giving you an exclusive deal, so you can travel from Zurich (or any train station in Switzerland) to the Vaud canton for the Caves Ouvertes Vaudoises with a 20% discount on your round-trip train journey and the price of the Caves Ouvertes Vaud passport. This passport also provides unrestricted travel on the Mobilis public transport network within the Vaud canton.

So if you fancy a little Whit Weekend Wine Tasting see the information below for more details.

Caves Ouvertes Vaud

When: 27th & 28th May 2023

Where: Various vineyards all over the Vaud Region

Website: For more information visit the Caves Ouvertes Vaud website here.

