Chriesiwäg – The Cherry Blossom Trail Frick Switzerland

The Chriesiwäg Cherry Blossom Route Frick

One of the prettiest things about Spring in Switzerland is the beautiful blossom in the trees. Certain parts of Zurich are transformed in Springtime and if you’re a lover of blossom of all types, there is one place you really must visit at this time of year. It’s called the Chriesiwäg and is easily accessible from Zurich and makes a fabulous excursion for all the family.

Armed with her camera, Carmen came back with all these beautiful shots of the cherry orchards in bloom.

The Chriesiwäg a 5Km Circular Blossom Trail

There is a 5km circular marked trail you can take to get the most out of the excursion. It’s very easy to walk around (fairly flat and no hiking boots required) and it really is beautiful.

Information Boards Along The Blossom Trail

Along the way there are eleven information boards giving you information about the trees, how the cherries are grown, the landscape, the history of Fricktal cherries and the different varieties, the bees and how cherries are cultivated.

The best time to visit is from mid April to the end of May, but of course every year it’s slightly different. Over 10,000 fruit trees will bloom across the whole area – so it really is a blossom wonderland.

The scenery is just idyllic and it’s a wonderful place to visit any time of year for the pure beauty of the landscape.

In June and July it is worth returning to the Chriesiwäg to see all the cherry trees full of fruit. However, the cherries do belong to the farmers and you must not pick cherries from any of the cherry trees along the route.

Also here are some more tips from the Chriesiwäg which I have been asked to share with you:

1. Please don’t leave the path or walk in the fields or on the tall grass next to the path. Grass that has been trodden flat can no longer be mowed as fodder for the animals by the farmers. However, there are some small areas laid out in the grass which have been mowed where you can enjoy your picnic.

2. Please don’t interfere or play with the tall trees and piles of branches along the way. They are home to all kinds of birds, hedgehogs and weasels and are carefully looked after by the farmers. Please don’t climb the trees or jump on piles of branches.

3. The cherries belong to the farmers and no cherries may be eaten from trees. Fresh cherries are available in the village during harvest time. You can, however, register to help with the picking at Jurapark Aargau over harvest time. In addition, there are various Pick-Me-Trees in the Jura Park, from which you can eat. You can find an overview with the locations of the trees on the Jurapark website. There are NO cherry trees for eating on the Chriesiweg.

4. Please take your rubbish with you. Rubbish left behind poses a great risk to wildlife as well as the farmers’ cows. The animals eat the garbage and get sick from it.

Other cherry tree regions in the Jura Park include the Flösserweg from Mettau to Hottwil – which is also worth a trip during the blossom season!

How To Get There

The Chriseswäg is located in Gipf-Oberfrick in the Jurapark Aargau and is easily accessible by both car and public transport.

Train: Go to Frick, then continue via bus to Gipf-Oberfrick, Brücke and follow the Chriesiwäg signs.

By car: Take exit 15 off the A3 towards Frick. See the Google map coordinates below.

Click here for the Google Maps Coordinates to set you on the “Chriesiwäg”.

When To Go

Mid April until approximately end of May – but don’t leave it too late! According to the JuraPark website the blossoms should be coming into bloom around 7th and 8th April 2022.

For more information on the Chriesiwäg visit the Jurapark Aargau website here.

