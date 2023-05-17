Classic Car and “Oldtimer” Events in Switzerland 2023

If you’re a classic car or “oldtimer” fan (oldtimer is the name they give to vintage cars here in Switzerland!) then check out this list of automobile events throughout the coming year. Switzerland is a haven for classic car and oldtimer car enthusiasts with everything from prestigious exhibitions to thrilling races, to city gatherings. So if you enjoy viewing the timeless beauty and elegance of vintage cars, do check out the following events.

Albisgutli Classics Event

Dates: Sundays, 18th June & 20th August, 1st October 2023

Sundays, 18th June & 20th August, 1st October 2023 Event Details: Albisgutli Classics is a renowned classic car gathering held in Albisgutli, Zurich. Car enthusiasts can enjoy viewing a wide range of vintage vehicles, including rare and iconic models. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and engage in conversations with passionate collectors. Entrance FREE.

Swiss Classic World (Luzern) Event

Dates: 2nd – 4th June 2023

2nd – 4th June 2023 Event Details: Swiss Classic World is a prominent classic car exhibition held in Luzern. Showcasing a diverse collection of vintage automobiles, the event attracts both collectors and admirers. Why not pop down and immerse yourself in the history of classical automobiles – there is plenty to view! Tickets CHF 25 adults, reductions for children etc.

Motorworld Kemptthal Events

Dates: Sundays – 11th June, 13th August, 10th September.

Sundays – 11th June, 13th August, 10th September. Event Details: Motorworld Kemptthal, located near Zurich, hosts regular Sunday events dedicated to classic cars. Visitors can witness an impressive array of vintage vehicles, browse vendors’ stalls, and enjoy delicious food and refreshments. A perfect outing for the whole family.

Heidi Classic (Bad Ragaz) Rally

Dates : 22nd – 25th June 2023

: 22nd – 25th June 2023 Event Details: The Heidi Classic (what a fabulous name!) – takes place in Bad Ragaz. It is an iconic classic car rally held in the stunning Swiss Alps. Enjoy fabulous classic Swiss scenery while marveling at vintage cars from various eras whizzing by. The event also features lots of activities for young and old as well as a “concours d’elegance”.

Zurich Classic Car (Burkliplatz) Event

Date: 16th August 2023

16th August 2023 Event Details: Held at Burkliplatz, Zurich Classic Car is an annual event that gathers together vintage car enthusiasts from near and far. Discover a wide range of around 90 classic automobiles and witness the passion that drives the collectors. There will also be live music and refreshments available.

Passione Engadina (St Moritz Kulm Country Club) Rally

Dates: 25th – 27th August 2023

25th – 27th August 2023 Event Details: Passione Engadina is a prestigious classic car rally that takes place in St Moritz Kulm Country Club. Immerse yourself in the elegance and beauty of vintage cars as they navigate scenic routes through the breathtaking Engadine region. Experience the thrill of classic car racing firsthand.

Bergrennen OberHallus (near Schaffhausen) Rally

Dates: 25th – 27th August 2023

25th – 27th August 2023 Event Details: Bergrennen OberHallus is an exhilarating hill climb event near Schaffhausen. Witness vintage cars roaring through the challenging mountain roads as drivers showcase their skills and machines. Spectators can enjoy an adrenaline-filled atmosphere and some amazing action!

So whether you’re a collector, an enthusiast, or simply appreciate the beauty of vintage automobiles, these events are a great way to admire some of the world’s fabulous vintage cars. They offer you the opportunity to see these wonderful pieces of dedicated craftsmanship up close and personal and to meet collectors and fellow enthusiasts!

Please Note: Please note that event dates and details may be subject to change. It’s advisable to check the respective event websites for the most up-to-date information.

